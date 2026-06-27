Why did Saliba miss France’s match against Norway

William Saliba was replaced by Maxence Lacroix in France’s starting lineup for their World Cup group stage match against Norway after picking up an injury.

The Arsenal defender has been managing a back problem for several months and has continued to play through discomfort for both club and country. Saliba played a key role in helping Arsenal win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, and he remains an important figure for France as they pursue World Cup success.

Injury concern and team selection

France had already secured qualification for the knockout stages, giving the coaching staff scope to rotate, but Saliba’s absence still raised concern among supporters. The decision to start Maxence Lacroix in his place indicated that the issue required caution rather than being a simple rest decision, especially given Saliba’s importance to Didier Deschamps’ plans.

However, the inclusion of players such as Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe in the starting lineup suggested that the changes were not purely rotational. This has led to further attention on Saliba’s condition, with observers keen to understand whether the injury was managed carefully or had worsened during the tournament.

Update on condition

According to Metro Sport, the Arsenal centre-back missed the match because of an injury. Fortunately for both club and country, the issue is not believed to be serious, and he could return in time for France’s next World Cup fixture.

The update will offer reassurance to Arsenal and France, as Saliba remains a key defensive figure at the heart of both teams. His recovery will be closely monitored, with expectations that he will be available for the knockout stages if progress continues without complication.

His situation remains under observation, but early indications suggest the injury is precautionary rather than long-term, which will be welcomed by both club and international staff as the tournament progresses.

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