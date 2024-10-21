Why didn’t Arsenal bring in backups for Saka and Odegaard in the summer?

Can we all agree that Arsenal didn’t do much in the summer transfer window to assemble the strongest team possible and finally prove themselves in the Premier League?
Arsenal had its squad depth put to the test against Bournemouth, and it undoubtedly failed.
Even prior to William Saliba’s red card, Arsenal was not performing at the levels we know they are capable of.
Despite having a pretty decent team sheet, the absence of both Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka was a significant loss on Saturday evening.
Attempting to comprehend Mikel Arteta’s true intentions after letting go of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson due to the Odegaard and Saka injuries leaves one with more questions than answers.
The William Saliba red card may have been a huge setback to Arsenal’s game plan. However, it’s important to remember that there is no specific plan for Odegaard’s injury and no one at the club can provide the same level of support as Bukayo Saka; hence, without them, Arsenal struggles.
In the summer of 2024, we entered the transfer window eager to secure a striker and a replacement for Saka. But we came back with one striker less (Eddie Nketiah leaving) and fewer creators (Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson leaving).
Having not spent much in the summer, and with room to do some business in the winter, I hope Edu and Arteta will be bold enough to sanction game-changing transfers.
Peter rix
When ask why he left Arsenal, Nasri once claimed the legendary Frenchman overplayed him.
There is no doubt Saka is over played, and the Brazilian, Raphinna would have been ideal to start some of the game for the young Englishman, so too would that mystery winger from Wolves, but that’s all water under the bridge now, the gaffer did tried but the former had his heart with Catalán Giants.
As for captain Odegaard, the Nwaneri kid should have been likely deputy but the gaffer doesn’t trust the kid.
I think we should have signed a top striker in the summer like Gyokeres
I really don’t get these moans about our squad. Nobody moans more than me, well some do. But this squad is probably the most expensively assembled squad in our history, we have international players scattered all over the squad. We have league winners, CL winners, cup winners and massive depth. STOP using this squad BS. There is nothing wrong with the squad it just needs the right guidance and tactics. Many top managers would bite your arm off and be ecstatic with what we have. Defence is very strong, midfield is very strong and up front is very strong and all has lots of depth. The ONLY thing we are short off is a no9. The manager chose not to get one so, we must trust his judgement. If we don’t win the league or CL this season, we never will because it will not be down to the squad. Injuries, tactics, naivety, ill discipline, poor guidance, take your pick but it wont be the squad. I think some don’t actually know what a good squad is, if it slapped them in the face. Well look no further. This is it. It just needs using wisely.
An option for Odegaard was for me the most crucial business Arsenal should have done. I feared an Odegaard layoff because I thought it would affect the team most and I have been proven right
The Arsenal team is just not the same without his creativity
I don’t know, maybe money was a problem, but I’m afraid this Arsenal team has not been equipped adequately enough to challenge for honours and after the raft of departures
There seems to have been an obsession with loading the defence line with bodies some of which have become baggages right now
If Viera was here, he would probably been given game time in Odegaard’s absence. The fact that he is out on loan, could be interpreted that Arteta has Nwaneri in mind ahead of him. If that is the case, it’s baffling Nwaneri has not seen more game time. I am not proposing, like some, that ge should be starting, simply he could/should feature more.
the whole summer transfer window was dominated by ‘striker, striker, striker’ like it is the only position on the pitch – it is now obvious that there are [and were] more urgent shortcoming in the squad to be addressed, but you can be sure ‘striker, striker, striker’ will continue to be shouted loudest by the football literate
‘illiterate’…oh the irony