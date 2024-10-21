Why didn’t Arsenal bring in backups for Saka and Odegaard in the summer?

Can we all agree that Arsenal didn’t do much in the summer transfer window to assemble the strongest team possible and finally prove themselves in the Premier League?

Arsenal had its squad depth put to the test against Bournemouth, and it undoubtedly failed.

Even prior to William Saliba’s red card, Arsenal was not performing at the levels we know they are capable of.

Despite having a pretty decent team sheet, the absence of both Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka was a significant loss on Saturday evening.

Attempting to comprehend Mikel Arteta’s true intentions after letting go of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson due to the Odegaard and Saka injuries leaves one with more questions than answers.

The William Saliba red card may have been a huge setback to Arsenal’s game plan. However, it’s important to remember that there is no specific plan for Odegaard’s injury and no one at the club can provide the same level of support as Bukayo Saka; hence, without them, Arsenal struggles.

In the summer of 2024, we entered the transfer window eager to secure a striker and a replacement for Saka. But we came back with one striker less (Eddie Nketiah leaving) and fewer creators (Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson leaving).

Having not spent much in the summer, and with room to do some business in the winter, I hope Edu and Arteta will be bold enough to sanction game-changing transfers.

Peter rix

