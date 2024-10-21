Why do Arsenal beat the ‘Big’ teams but struggle against ‘mid-table’ teams

Was defeat against Bournemouth a one off, or will we become accustomed to these humiliations from Arsenal this season?

On Saturday night Arsenal were overthrown by AFC Bournemouth in the Premiership devastatingly. The Cherries picked The Gunners to pieces 2-0 in the latter stages of the game.

After 70 minutes Justin Kluivert handed Andoni Iraola’s side the lead, sliding in a low corner into the top right hand side of goal.

Within ten minutes Ryan Christie topped off The Cherries second ever win in history against Arsenal with his indomitable penalty, which by that stage the damage had been completed.

We can’t afford to lose these type of games if we are to be considered genuine Premier League title contenders this season.

The Dorset side were sat ten positions below us in the bottom section of the league in 13th before kickoff, and almost ten points off of where we still currently sit third in the table by a whisker.

If Manchester City win against Wolves, which they’ll probably do considering they are currently sat in the relegation zone without victory, and Liverpool defeat Chelsea then we’ll be three points off of City in second and four points behind The Reds top.

The Gunners can’t accept this point deficit this early on considering we lost the Premier League last season to Manchester City who sealed the title, by only two points on the final day of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s North London boys also lost control of the title after losing games we should’ve won against lesser opponents like Bournemouth yesterday. For example losing 2-0 to West Ham and 2-1 to Fulham despite leading.

In the past two years overall, we’ve ensured that we’ve won the vast majority of our matches in the Premier League and also against teams below us, apart from the following occasions above and a few more. We didn’t even lose last season to any of the top teams in the Premiership, a statement to say the least.

However the days of when we struggled to beat mid-table sides such as during the early 2020s when we finished 8th one season started to show yesterday, we’ve come so far in such a short period of time that we must capitalise on our recent form and momentum in the league, and finally pip Manchester City to the title.

We mustn’t regress to those former painful years of unpredictability against lesser sides in the Premier League.

I know it’s early on in the season however if Arsenal don’t catch themselves quickly they’re only going to fall harder, with greater disappointment and anguish from the fans come the end of the campaign!

Let’s hope last night was just a one off and no more!

Liam Harding

