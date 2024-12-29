Why do Arsenal fans continue to insult our highest scoring striker?

Kai Havertz Saves the Day as Arsenal Triumph Over Ipswich.

In a thrilling Boxing Day fixture, Kai Havertz’s heroics ensured Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory against Ipswich. This win came at a crucial time, especially after Manchester City’s title chances dimmed further with a 1-1 draw against Everton and Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph over Leicester.

Newly promoted Ipswich have been fearless this season, taking on Premier League giants head-on. However, they changed their tactics against us, deploying a stubborn low block at the Emirates.

Critics may scoff at our mere 1-0 win, but a win is a win.

The decisive moment came courtesy of a £65 million investment—Kai Havertz. The German international unleashed a brilliant shot into the left side of the net after a sublime lofted pass from Leandro Trossard.

This goal marked Havertz’s 15th in his last 30 Premier League games for Arsenal and his 12th across all competitions this season.

Some might disagree, but for those clamoring for a 20-goal striker, I’m confident Havertz will surpass that mark this season. And even if we bring in someone like Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko to bolster our attack, having Havertz netting 20+ goals alongside that new striker’s contribution will only strengthen us.

It’s clear Kai Havertz deserves more respect for his pivotal role in the team. With 21 goals and counting, he’s outscored any other Arsenal player across all competitions in 2024.

He may not score in every game, but he’s been a reliable goal source for Arteta. Without his goal against Ipswich, a draw was the likely outcome. Ipswich were content with a 0-0 draw, so we were fortunate to clinch that 1-0 win.

Securing those three points keeps us strategically positioned in the title race as we aim to outpace Liverpool.

