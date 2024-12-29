Why do Arsenal fans continue to insult our highest scoring striker?

Kai Havertz Saves the Day as Arsenal Triumph Over Ipswich.
In a thrilling Boxing Day fixture, Kai Havertz’s heroics ensured Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory against Ipswich. This win came at a crucial time, especially after Manchester City’s title chances dimmed further with a 1-1 draw against Everton and Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph over Leicester.
Newly promoted Ipswich have been fearless this season, taking on Premier League giants head-on. However, they changed their tactics against us, deploying a stubborn low block at the Emirates.
Critics may scoff at our mere 1-0 win, but a win is a win.
The decisive moment came courtesy of a £65 million investment—Kai Havertz. The German international unleashed a brilliant shot into the left side of the net after a sublime lofted pass from Leandro Trossard.
This goal marked Havertz’s 15th in his last 30 Premier League games for Arsenal and his 12th across all competitions this season.
Some might disagree, but for those clamoring for a 20-goal striker, I’m confident Havertz will surpass that mark this season. And even if we bring in someone like Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko to bolster our attack, having Havertz netting 20+ goals alongside that new striker’s contribution will only strengthen us.
It’s clear Kai Havertz deserves more respect for his pivotal role in the team. With 21 goals and counting, he’s outscored any other Arsenal player across all competitions in 2024.
He may not score in every game, but he’s been a reliable goal source for Arteta. Without his goal against Ipswich, a draw was the likely outcome. Ipswich were content with a 0-0 draw, so we were fortunate to clinch that 1-0 win.
Securing those three points keeps us strategically positioned in the title race as we aim to outpace Liverpool.
Peter Rix
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Kai will continue to divide opinions unless he goes through a similar performance arc to that of RvP. I once thought he would do this but have revised my view as I think he lacks the selfish, single-minded approach that RvP had. But that is also a good thing for the team because he works tirelessly up front and is a vital link between midfield and attack, as well as providing a long option for Raya for hit. He’s a good player and a hard worker for the team and if he can find a way to add goals without sacrificing his good work what a player he’ll be then.
The thing about RVP is that he always scored plenty of goals – the only difference in his final season or so is that he avoided injury. RVP was more selfish, but he did contribute a lot in build up – very skillful player, he was on a completely different level to havertz, frankly. I’m not against havertz, though – I think he’s done well but he very much looks like a jack of all trades, master of none to me. Useful player but we can certainly get a better CF than him.
Haha he’s our only striker (not even one )he’s got a grand sum of 7 prem goals this season probably playing 90plus minutes in every game .
Hes a good solid player but nothing more
I remember a few on here calling for pep lite to sign Isak when he came available it didn’t happen then we sign Havertz for 5 million more to play him as a forward .
What’s Havertz worth now and what is Isak worth now ?
The thing is with Havertz is Arteta as to fit him into the squad when there is no need to .
Could other players produce more than Havertz, given the same gametime and minutes?
I think there are others who would score more goals, but less of “sharing” and playmaking that Havertz contributes.
Arteta is a system coach; players play the system not the individual flair of players.
Is it a better way? Time will tell. We are competitive, but have not won a single trophy with his handpicked squad.
If competitive is good enough, then some fans are satisfied. If trophies are the end goal, we have yet to see if Arteta can lead the team to trophies.