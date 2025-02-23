Why do Arsenal fans want Martin Odegaard stripped of captaincy?

Arsenal fans have recently expressed frustration over the performances of Martin Odegaard, with some even calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy. While Odegaard has been one of the standout players for the Gunners since joining the club, his recent performances have left supporters disappointed, especially in the absence of key player Bukayo Saka.
The creative midfielder has been a key figure in the team’s success, often contributing with vital assists and creating opportunities for his teammates. He has developed a strong partnership with Saka, which has been crucial in unlocking opposition defences. However, with Saka sidelined due to injury, Odegaard has struggled to maintain his usual high standards, and his lack of impact has become more noticeable.
The absence of Saka has placed additional pressure on Odegaard, as fans now expect him to be the team’s main creative force. Unfortunately, he has not been able to rise to the occasion. This was particularly evident in Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham, where Odegaard’s inability to unlock the opposition defence was a key factor in the loss. According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans now feel that Odegaard has failed to lead the team effectively in Saka’s absence, and they are questioning whether he should continue as the club’s captain.
While Odegaard’s contributions over the past few seasons have been impressive, the frustration stems from the belief that a captain must lead by example, particularly in difficult circumstances. Fans are disappointed that Odegaard has not been able to influence games in the same way when Saka has not been available. His inability to create chances or provide the spark that the team needs in crucial moments has led some to suggest that perhaps another player should be entrusted with the armband.
Overall, Odegaard has been a fantastic player for Arsenal in recent times, but his recent struggles have raised questions about his suitability as captain. As the Gunners look to continue competing for top honours, the pressure will be on Odegaard to improve his performances and show the leadership qualities expected of him when key players are unavailable. Arsenal fans remain hopeful that he can return to his best form and lead the team effectively once again.
Hes been absolutely dreadful this season. Out of our starting XI, I would say he has dropped the most.
We should have an option to replace him so he would feel like he is replaceable.
Odergaard has been awful. He is part of the problem. He is creating nothing, scoring nothing and dictates the way we play. Our build up is slow and awkward. We never ever see an early pass. We are guilty of missing opportunities to play a killer pass because our first thought is KEEP THE BALL. And guess what 9 out 10 we lose it and get broke against. Odergaard is not the player to lead this team. He was the wrong choice for tge future. Like a lot of Artetas decisions is was short term thinking. He should never have been the captain. His work rate most of the time is commendable and he can press fantastic but he lacks real leadership.
You don’t need the captain of your club keep hiding on the pitch, which is what Odegaard does.
That to me is not the actions of a club captain. Can you imagine the likes of Adams or Viera doing that, no you can’t because they were true captains of this once great club.
Odegaardd is not scoring as prolifically as he did last season but there is no truth whatever in the accusation that he is hiding on the pitch. He continually demands the ball and tries to mount attacks
Always been overrated by our fan base ,would love to see an upgrade bought in this summer or atleast someone who’s going challenge him .
Title my ars@ i just hope we cling on to 4th spot with the missing players plus the utter dross players we have playing no striker ok picks Oyedeji on the bench brings on 2 left backs 1 right back etc etc maybe he scores 2 goals and wins us the game sterling hes the dross the free kick yesterday LOL
Ødegaard may improve now that he has White to put the ball through to overlap onto. He also obviously misses the support from Saka. The three of them together has been one of our winning tactics.
Copied from another earlier article. Plagiarising myself.
He presented White with an excellent goal-scoring chance with a clever back heel, which he blasted just wide of the far post. A left-footer would have got it on target.
The lack of competition for Odegaard is something we need to address in the next window which presumably is why we have been linked to at least two young attacking midfielders recently.Personally I think Eze of Palace can offer more as an AM than Odegaard but I very much doubt if Arteta will toy with the prospect of replacing the Captain he appointed.