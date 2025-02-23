Why do Arsenal fans want Martin Odegaard stripped of captaincy?

Arsenal fans have recently expressed frustration over the performances of Martin Odegaard, with some even calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy. While Odegaard has been one of the standout players for the Gunners since joining the club, his recent performances have left supporters disappointed, especially in the absence of key player Bukayo Saka.

The creative midfielder has been a key figure in the team’s success, often contributing with vital assists and creating opportunities for his teammates. He has developed a strong partnership with Saka, which has been crucial in unlocking opposition defences. However, with Saka sidelined due to injury, Odegaard has struggled to maintain his usual high standards, and his lack of impact has become more noticeable.

The absence of Saka has placed additional pressure on Odegaard, as fans now expect him to be the team’s main creative force. Unfortunately, he has not been able to rise to the occasion. This was particularly evident in Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham, where Odegaard’s inability to unlock the opposition defence was a key factor in the loss. According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans now feel that Odegaard has failed to lead the team effectively in Saka’s absence, and they are questioning whether he should continue as the club’s captain.

While Odegaard’s contributions over the past few seasons have been impressive, the frustration stems from the belief that a captain must lead by example, particularly in difficult circumstances. Fans are disappointed that Odegaard has not been able to influence games in the same way when Saka has not been available. His inability to create chances or provide the spark that the team needs in crucial moments has led some to suggest that perhaps another player should be entrusted with the armband.

Overall, Odegaard has been a fantastic player for Arsenal in recent times, but his recent struggles have raised questions about his suitability as captain. As the Gunners look to continue competing for top honours, the pressure will be on Odegaard to improve his performances and show the leadership qualities expected of him when key players are unavailable. Arsenal fans remain hopeful that he can return to his best form and lead the team effectively once again.