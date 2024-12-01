Why do Arsenal fans want the club to cancel Raheem Sterling’s loan deal

Sterling’s recent form has also seen him miss out on England selection, a sharp contrast to the days when he was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s squad. His move to Arsenal was seen as a chance for the former Manchester City star to reignite his career and prove his doubters wrong. However, the reality has been far from this expectation.

Mikel Arteta’s side has performed well this season, but Sterling has not been a significant contributor. Arsenal has even turned to young talents like Ethan Nwaneri in crucial moments, underscoring Sterling’s reduced role within the squad. Despite his undeniable talent and past successes, it appears the 29-year-old is struggling to find his place in Arsenal’s high-energy, tactically demanding system.

According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans have grown frustrated with Sterling’s performances and are now calling for the club to cut his loan spell short in January. The report highlights that many supporters believe Sterling’s best days are behind him and that his continued presence in the squad might hinder the development of younger players.

For Arsenal, the decision regarding Sterling’s future could come down to pragmatism. If he cannot make a meaningful impact soon, it may be in the club’s best interest to send him back to Chelsea and explore alternative options in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, Sterling will need to work hard to convince Arteta and the fans that he can still contribute at the highest level. Time, however, is running out.