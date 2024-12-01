Why do Arsenal fans want the club to cancel Raheem Sterling’s loan deal

Raheem Sterling’s loan spell at Arsenal has not gone as planned, with the England international struggling to make an impact since his summer move from Chelsea. Once one of the most feared attackers in the Premier League, the winger has found it difficult to adapt to life at the Emirates, where competition for places is fierce.
Sterling’s recent form has also seen him miss out on England selection, a sharp contrast to the days when he was a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s squad. His move to Arsenal was seen as a chance for the former Manchester City star to reignite his career and prove his doubters wrong. However, the reality has been far from this expectation.
Mikel Arteta’s side has performed well this season, but Sterling has not been a significant contributor. Arsenal has even turned to young talents like Ethan Nwaneri in crucial moments, underscoring Sterling’s reduced role within the squad. Despite his undeniable talent and past successes, it appears the 29-year-old is struggling to find his place in Arsenal’s high-energy, tactically demanding system.
According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans have grown frustrated with Sterling’s performances and are now calling for the club to cut his loan spell short in January. The report highlights that many supporters believe Sterling’s best days are behind him and that his continued presence in the squad might hinder the development of younger players.
For Arsenal, the decision regarding Sterling’s future could come down to pragmatism. If he cannot make a meaningful impact soon, it may be in the club’s best interest to send him back to Chelsea and explore alternative options in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, Sterling will need to work hard to convince Arteta and the fans that he can still contribute at the highest level. Time, however, is running out.
Because he’s sh1t
Surprised really expected him to get more minutes and do better
There was a reason why the new Chelsea manager wanted him gone!!!!!
Arsenal should never have taken him on loan in the first place. His peak years were at Liverpool and City.
But as has been the case in the last few seasons, Chelsea have used us to get rid of the players they don’t want.
The fact that he was a last day capture, should have had the alarm bells sounding.
What were Arsenal doing on the final day window, that they put themselves in the position of taking whatever was on offer so late in the day. Bad club management all round.
Sorry, can’t agree with any of the above.
First of all, what playing time has Raheem been given?
Secondly, the article’s headline is incorrect, although it is amended as one reads the article.
“Arsenal fans” always reminds me of my old sparring partner Jon Fox, when he used to say “the vast majority” to back up his point of view 😂
I can only give my point of view and that is MA hasn’t given him the opportunity to prove himself as yet… let’s wait and see before using him as another Havertz type chelsea reject.
To use Nwaneri as a comparison, is absolute bonkers by the way – why not compare him to Timber or Raya?! 🤔
I remember reading at the time that Arsenal were paying Chelsea less than half his yearly salary and no loan fee. Having checked, the season long loan will cost about £6m
I didn’t think it was a bad idea – he may do a reasonable job- considering his previous record, and his former relationship with Arteta but it makes my eyes water to think he was on approximately £12m pa in the first place. I can’t imagine he’d be at Arsenal next season and was just a filler inner
Going against the grain here. He was only ever going to be our 4th choice winger. And he’s got 3 g/a in 3 starts. If you thought he was being anything other than that then I dont know what to say. He’s not been a hindrance whatsoever so we move on
Sue,
That says it all. A big club like Arsenal getting a filler inner as you call it.
As I said in my earlier piece, bad club management all round.
Let me guess he was a edu signing .
Derek
Revilo who posted above has covered what I think the value of Sterling is.
We are not signing him permanently but he has valuable experience in several positions should a serious injury happen. A filler inner was my interpretation of his importance to the club and the deal from Sterling’s perspective was a chance to regain some of the ground he had lost
I think the right word is symbiotic Not sure though
Funny how Arsenal fans see chelsea as this wonder club that gets rid of unwanted signings who are not up to scratch.. De Bruyne, Havertz, Czech???
I’m going to stick my neck out here and, if Mikel gives him the opportunity, Sterling will be more than a “filler inner” as we compete on all four fronts.