Why do Arsenal need Mikel Merino if Fabio Vieira is back to fitness and form?

FABIO VIERA SHOULD BE GIVEN MORE CHANCES TO SHINE.

The Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, who’s been at the club for two years now, has the undoubted quality to shine in an Arsenal shirt if given more opportunities. Arsenal’s interest in bringing in a new midfielder has been well documented due to the interest expressed for players like Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz and Désiré Doué, with only the former looking closer to joining anytime soon.

It is therefore a great opportunity for Mikel and the club to not just save money but revive a great player as well, handing Fabio Viera a prolonged run in the team will do just a treat. Since his £34M move to the EPL in the summer of 2022 he has shown glimpses of brilliant, notably that stunner away to Brentford in the 2022/23 season. I would love to see what he could do when given a long run in the starting eleven, particularly the left 8 considering what it might mean for Martinelli (given their excellent relationship off the pitch).

This player profile is very unique and quite different from the one’s already at the club, his ball striking ability is very good, he has good pace and vision along with good technical ability to play as a number 10 or on the right wing. It is how he might play on the left side of our midfield however that has go me excited, an attacking midfield duo of Viera and Ødegaard might make us more of a force attacking wise. We won’t have too much defending to do especially against lesser teams so having these two creative machines in the half spaces might see us break even the toughest of lowest blocks.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.