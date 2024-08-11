Why do Arsenal need Mikel Merino if Fabio Vieira is back to fitness and form?

FABIO VIERA SHOULD BE GIVEN MORE CHANCES TO SHINE.
The Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, who’s been at the club for two years now, has the undoubted quality to shine in an Arsenal shirt if given more opportunities. Arsenal’s interest in bringing in a new midfielder has been well documented due to the interest expressed for players like Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz and Désiré Doué, with only the former looking closer to joining anytime soon.
It is therefore a great opportunity for Mikel and the club to not just save money but revive a great player as well, handing Fabio Viera a prolonged run in the team will do just a treat. Since his £34M move to the EPL in the summer of 2022 he has shown glimpses of brilliant, notably that stunner away to Brentford in the 2022/23 season. I would love to see what he could do when given a long run in the starting eleven, particularly the left 8 considering what it might mean for Martinelli (given their excellent relationship off the pitch).
This player profile is very unique and quite different from the one’s already at the club, his ball striking ability is very good, he has good pace and vision along with good technical ability to play as a number 10 or on the right wing. It is how he might play on the left side of our midfield however that has go me excited, an attacking midfield duo of Viera and Ødegaard might make us more of a force attacking wise. We won’t have too much defending to do especially against lesser teams so having these two creative machines in the half spaces might see us break even the toughest of lowest blocks.
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Shouldn’t go near this one with a ten foot pole.
You can’t compare the two. Merino is physically stronger and in the EPL, is a plus for a midfielder. Viera lacks pace to play the wings in the EPL as well. For 35m, I think it is one of the recruitment mistakes under Arteta.
He played for most of the first half against BL before being replaced by Saka. I thought he did quite well and threaded some very useful passes too.
I’m not saying he’s the bees knees but neither was Vieira a duffer on the night
While Vieria has good technical ball skills, he lacks the physical presence and stamina to operate as a left sided central midfielder.He can certainly thread through passes with his cultured left foot and he may well become an option as a back up for Odegaard who cannot play in every match.He could also operate as a winger for while he lacks pace he has good football intelligence and from the left he can cross on the run which neither Martinelli or Trossard can do with any power of accurracy.Let’s hope he blossoms this season when he gets an opportunity to play.
Nwaneri will be a better sub to Odegaard than Viera. Nwaneri has pace and a lot of trickery
Vieira was a poor signing and is not at the required level for Arsenal
I agree with Kenneth 150%.
Why spend on a midfielder who has to acclimatize to our club, our playing style and our league (notwithstanding Merino’s PL cameo in the past) when we have the talented Viera?
The grass is not always greener on the other side!
Viera needs a run in the side same as ESR who has sadly left us. A “run in the side” means accepting that a player will need to find his stride before getting in the groove.
We are prepared to do this with a new signing, have the patience, so why not with our own players in our bloated squad?
More rotation please, fewer signings = improved player morale, improved balance sheet, FFP approval
That’s the funniest thing I think I’ve seen written about Arsenal in years!!!
Return to form? He’s never shown any form! He’s built like a 14yo and had absolutely no chance of ever being a PL player. We wasted a huge amount of money on a
matchstick! We should sell him asap for whatever we can get and invest in someone who CAN play PL football.
Well said. Made that point. When we bought him. Would get roasted. Up north. Mid in winter. Bloody hopeless to light . Weak not even that good poor buy. From arsenal. And bye bye. To him. I
Err TeeCee, Did you not notice that the headline said “IF”.
The fact is that Arteta seems suitably impressed and that’s good enough for me…
If only he could stay away from the treatment room….
Just one thing, let’s introduce Fabio to Jesus’ weights man.
Fabulous skills-
Does not win enough duels especially when pressing. Has to improve physicality…. Not sure he can
We need Vieira to step up this season so that we can have a decent backup to odegaard. He is also a unique profile that we can bring from the bench when chasing goal, he has the passing and shooting skills to change a game.
Could you count on him In a game. Mid season in a fight. Up north. No chance. Get blown away. Like a bag of crisps. When we bought him. To light. Never a midfield. Beast. Like his dad Patrick. Pack your bags son of back to Portugal
I think we’ve seen Vieira isn’t going to be a great option in that cm role, even if he does start to consistently show the quality we’ve seen in flashes – maybe he has a chance from the wings as his delivery into the box can be great.
I’m a bit unclear with how arteta would use Merino tbh – we’ve tended to play a lot better with either jorginho or partey in the midfield, and I don’t think merino is a similar type of player. Seeing as rice and odegaard are virtually undroppable, I’m not sure how things will work out, whether he would cover for rice and come on later in games, or if arteta’s going to try him in the deeper role, or if he’s going to change things up entirely. Possibly he’s just trying to maximise his options and multiple systems for different opponents.
Viera is too light to be paired with Odegaard and Rice/Partey. So he either used in place of Odegaard or be used in place of partey/Rice when we are chasing the game. If he is paired with MO, the mid will be soft and unbalance. He can come in as a sub for MO or when we are behind and need more creativity.
Hope he can be a good backup to Odegaard, but certainly can’t fill that Xakha role that we desperately need.
I suspect we are keeping him for non footballing reasons, so as not to declare a loss on his acquisition if we were to sell him at a loss. Nobody would offer close to what we paid for him and he is on a decent salary too, meaning we would top up his salary should he go on loan.
Fabio is yet another if Arteta attacking signings flops
William
Jesus
Fabio
Etc
Vieira is a luxury buy, nothing more. He could play as a 10 or RW emergency cover.
The thought of him in midfield fills me with dread.
Weak, built like a child, no pace, timid as a kitten, and not a defensive bone in his body.
Vieira in midfield is akin to Partey as a RB. Vieira has been invisible at best every time in midfield.
No one is perfect, and Arteta and Edu got mugged on Vieira. Willian- esque in his productivity, never will come good at Arsenal.