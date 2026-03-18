Why do so many not want Arsenal to be champions?

Thierry Henry came out fighting on Monday night, suggesting that some clearly do not like the idea of Arsenal being champions.
Part of Sky Sports’ coverage, the Gunners legend insisted that everyone is entitled not to like Mikel Arteta’s tactics, but they should still show respect for the hard work it has taken for our manager to find a way to compete with Man City. Our greatest goalscorer has recognised the irony that you would think some of his peers who failed to win a title would appreciate the potential accomplishment.
Criticism, Contradictions and Respect
During our 22-year title drought, various versions of Arsenal tried to play entertaining football, yet when it mattered, they would be naive, lack physicality, get bullied and be accused of being too nice. Graeme Souness once described our young squad as being ‘like sons-in-law’.
Not only did the likes of Mr Wenger receive zero sympathy for failing, but also, for trying to play a positive brand of football, people laughed in our face for over two decades.
So you do not have to be a Gooner to see the contradiction that our manager has now improved on what so many mocked us for as being our weakness, yet still gets belittled.
A Reflection of the Modern Game and Society
Yet it is not just reflective of the sport but the world we live in.
Because of the internet, a generation has grown up getting what they want within seconds, with social media allowing opinions to be shared around the world instantly, no matter the credibility.
Meaning that you have a society where some have not been educated on how to deal with not getting what they want.
We live in a universe where many have grown up thinking it is their right to change the meaning of words.
So now, apparently, if they do not get the version of football they want, instead of accepting that the sport goes through cycles, they think they can just say we would not be real champions or have an asterisk next to our name.
Do not worry, Mr Henry; thousands of Gooners will not let anyone forget if we get over the line.
Dan Smith
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I think most of the Arsenal fan base are easily triggered and always feel the need to explain or defend themselves. That’s why the anxiousness and the toxicity in some home games, maybe its the time now to ignore all the noise and get behind the team.
I think the next 6 games will be massive in the team’s quest for quadruple.
Dan,
Lets be honest, it’s always been the case really hasn’t it. Back in the early 70’s they were called lucky Arsenal.
In the George Graham era they were called boring, a title they didn’t really deserve. People just assumed it, because they won a fair few games 1-0. But a team that had the likes of Rocastle, Thomas, Davis, Limpar, Merson, Campbell, and Wrighty, were hardly boring in my view.
Even in the Wenger days the club still had it’s detractors, which carries on today. But I guess in some ways it’s a back handed compliment to the club.
And I guess that these pundits and opposing fans alike have to give themselves comfort in some ways.
Imagine if Arsenal did do the unthinkable and win the quadruple. I’d love to see it, just to see the looks on their faces. Oh please, Arsenal make it happen.
mate win just the Prem and I’m dancing
22 years of being mocked
I’m not letting anyone take this moment away