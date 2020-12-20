Why do some Arsenal fans think Xhaka owes them an apology?

Xhaka Does Not Owe Fans An Apology! By Dan Smith
I want to give you a quote from a fan on social media regarding Granit Xhaka, “I am still waiting for MY apology”.
In one sentence that summed up a problem with a section of our fan base. To clarify, he’s referring to Xhaka’s red card last weekend when he foolishly put his hand around an opponent’s throat.
He was rightly condemned by his manager and, who knows, it might long term cost him his future as it proved his weak mentality. With VAR watching everything it’s not like he was trying to land a cheap shot thinking he could get away with it, he simply lost his composure. He’s been punished in the form of a sending off which warrants a 3-game ban.
FA rules say nothing about a player having to post online saying how sorry they are.
Just think about that sense of entitlement. That we think we are so important that we deserve an explanation.
Imagine that you make a mistake at your place of work. You would expect your employer to take action, maybe you owe your colleagues an explanation but that would be it.
If I was the midfielder, would I be saying sorry to some who verbally abuse me, wished my child died and hoped my wife got cancer? While I obviously stress that’s a minority of our supporters, those are the ones who care.
Think of it like this, it has zero meaning to my life if the Swiss captain says sorry or not. The irony being the ones who do care are most likely to be those who rely on having negativity to get some views.
Let’s be honest; if Xhaka had said sorry would that honestly have changed anything?
They say if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything, and in a sense that is what the player has done.
He and Mustafi were mocked for saying how their mental health was affected by constant criticism.
Bellerin has spoken about the perception the players have of fan channels.
Even Arsene Wenger warned we were in danger of losing our proud values.
How many on social media listened?
Xhaka has tried to rescue his relationship with supporters.
He’s stopped his car to sign autographs just to be sworn at, forcing security to advise him next time just drive on. He explained the length of trolls he gets daily.
Right or wrong he views it as ‘the majority of fans don’t like him’ so what’s the point?
I get that. I remember watching Bergkamp leave an elbow in someone’s face, Vieira get in scraps, how did we act at Old Trafford when Van Nistelroy missed a pen? I don’t remember demanding my own apology.
The counterargument to that of course is those names were successful.
So what we are saying is in general Xhaka gets verbally abused, mocked and disrespected because some think he’s not good at his job? Which has nothing to do with what happened against Burnley.
If people spoke to me and my family the way some speak to Xhaka, I wouldn’t bother with them either, not if my only sin was not being good at my job. And if I felt my critics were biased what would be the point of trying to change their perception?
Biased as in; If Holding had done what Gabriel had done Wednesday the reaction would have been different.
Partey walked off the pitch during a Spurs counter attack yet Bellerin was held more responsible for their second goal.
Laca gets picked on even though his work ethic has clearly been better than Auba’s.
You can’t dare question if Leno is not as good as some say he is, but it’s okay to blame Mustafi even though he hasn’t started a game in the League this season.
We are disappointed with Willian’s assist record in the Premiership, even though it’s better than the great youngsters we say are better than they are.
Here’s an example.
Arteta was wrong for picking Xhaka and Bellerin last Sunday. That’s what some say cost us the game. So in theory, three days later, without them things should have been perfect? We still didn’t win.
Not able to blame the usual suspects some faced a dilemma. They couldn’t hold Gabriel accountable because that would be admitting he hasn’t been as great as some have made out.
They couldn’t with a straight face blame Rob Holding again. If you notice, the narrative has been for weeks Gabriel is great and anything that goes wrong is the other centrebacks fault.
Yet when Gabriel makes a mistake, it’s ‘oh he’s young and trying too hard.’
Again if Holding got sent off in the exact same manner would the reaction be the same? He’s only two years older but it’s funny how his age is never considered when he makes an error.
Let me clarify.
When I say us or we, I’m referring to the minority of our supporters.
The majority are educated enough to not feel the need to verbally abuse another human, just because we lost a football game. It wouldn’t and hasn’t ever entered my head to handle my disappointment by going on to a player’s Twitter and writing things about him and his family.
So the minority ruin it for the majority and that’s who Xhaka thinks about when he decides not to interact, because the only ones the next day who will be on YouTube disrespecting him are the minority who will think badly of him with or without an apology.
Bellerin for example is a positive voice on social media. Yet he gets ridiculed for his love of fashion, planting trees and even got trolled for getting called up for his country.
So a player clearly feels what’s the point in publicly saying sorry as he’s not liked, and nothing he says will change that. He’s most likely had a conversation in the dressing room and training pitch and that’s good enough for me.
If Pepe doesn’t play well at Everton how many will take it easy on him just because he said sorry? He doesn’t owe us an apology, especially those who have disrespected him. How many who wished death on his family apologised?
Where were the YouTube channels demanding the Xhaka family get an apology? If he has to tolerate that, I’m sure fans can cope with a player getting sent off in a game of football.
From a PR perspective, he’s probably been advised to put out a statement. The fact he won’t, knowing the backlash, shows you a man who has such a poor relationship with the fans he’s not even trying anymore to be liked.
If that shocks you, then maybe it’s not the player who has to do some reflecting?
The problem is with the people being paid to run the club, top to bottom.
They’re only there to collect money. They face no proper scrutiny on their jobs because they know the money’s going to arrive from somewhere.
There are no “consequences” for them, only the supporters.
I agree with you, because the matches are just another day at the office for them and they can still collect their hefty salaries despite Arsenal’s downfall. However, the one who suffers the most is Kroenke, because he’s spent 300+ M for the players, he’s paid a lot for the layoffs and the pandemic has made Arsenal’s financial situation much worse
Some fans could just stream Arsenal matches illegally, but Kroenke was the one who paid for Wenger’s/ Emery’s/ the players’ salaries and will have to pay for the future layoffs. Unfortunately he’s a lazy billionaire who just replaces his employees when things don’t work out and this big turnover has been hurting the club in the last ten years
The lack of control and discipline from the top of the hierarchy must change first before Arsenal hire a new manager or a new player, because complacency is a highly infectious disorder
I wouldnt go feeling sorry for kroenke… the money he invested in the last 5 years has all been off the profits of the club not out of his own pocket, even though he gladly invested 1.25 BILLION to make a new stadium for the LA rams. Granted the money we did spend on players in the last few seasons has been extremely poor, it was all revenue money.
Thinking about it logically Dan you have a very good point
All I’d add is that a statement apologising to all concerned is better than doing nothing. Have you not noticed how it has annoyed quite a few on JA that Xhaka hasn’t?
He is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t
I don’t think he owes fans an apology previous incident yes because he reacted to fans not this one. Red card is part of game sometimes when emotions are running high and specially what the team is going through fustration can take better of you. Viera and Keane use to get so many red cards, did they apologized for every red card. Why are our fans being so sensitive about everything? It happened he lost it in a moment so it happened move on, Pepe did the same so did Elneny to be honest but he got away with it in same game. This is football firs fans complaint about Arsenal being soft and you don’t see the passion then when players start to show the tough side and passion like Xhaka and MG last season they are not happy with it either. Fans are confused they don’t know what they want them selves just want to put the balme on someone as usual to make him an escape goat. Were we winning in 50-60 odd minute when he was on the pitch? No, we were not so how do we know Arsneal would have won in next 30 minutes if he stayed on the pitch. We played 14 matches and apart from three we had all the players in the pitch did we win all? . As fustration and desperation sets in more expect more errors and lashing out form players….after all they are human and when you are under pressure some ppl thrive some respond in other ways.
Xhaka is just one of the symptoms.
The players are just one of the symptoms.
The coaches are just one of the symptoms.
The board is just one of the symptoms.
The real culprit in all this is the owner who does not have his heart set on our club.
It’s an ownership that has no business owning a club like Arsenal because they never show real commitment to winning.
Unless that changes, we will be here next year and the year after complaining about the next Xhaka.
Another funny fact is same batch of players were praised last year for winning FA cup and turning the corner under Arteta in league. No one was saying the team is not good enough let’s get rid of all of them. Everyone was just pushing the club to buy few more players in some area to improve the team. Now just to shift the blame completely from Arteta they are saying players are Shxt and we need to get rid of all of them. Here are two things to remember.
1) most of the players in team now are the ones bought in last 3 seasons including this season summer transfer. So they are relatively new.
2) Also a lot of young ones are from our own Academy and they are in first team so they are in a way new blood.
3) Only Wenger era players that were regular in team were Mustafi, Xhaka, Bellerin which are playing in our team. Laca and Eleney were least used actually former was almost never present. So who brought them back into team as regular, who revived Xhaka Arsenal career, who kept playing Bellerin when he has other choices. Answer simple Areta.
You can not blame old regime (Wenger) for our downfall and say we need to get few players that remain from his era causing issues. When you went out of the way to keep them in team, provide them with chances and then preferred them on other choices you have in squad. It’s like for argument sake I gave you a broken car which has a history of letting you down on longer journeys but you also own a new car which is perfectly fine and reliable over longer journeys. You take my given car to workshop get it fixed and decide to use that for longer journey then you break down on motorway somewhere. Can you blame me no! Because I have you the car so you had choice if you take it or leave it, you chose to take it. Then you also had another choice to use your own car but you chose to go with a car which had a history of failing, again who’s fault is it?
I think some fans’ demand about Xhaka’s apology is cultural thing. But I agree that his apology wouldn’t change anything, since he seems determined to leave us
It’d a pity if he leaves though. Because he starts to become a necessary part of the first team, just like Henderson at Liverpool