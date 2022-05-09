Why do the Arsenal ‘realists’ continue to ignore hard facts

Opinion of a Realist
There are Arsenal fans who call themselves realists, but fail to ignore hard facts. The 2019-2020 season saw us end on 56 points with unruly trouble makers for players. The clean out started and 2020-2021 saw us end with 61 points, 5 points short of European action. This season we are already on 66 points with three games to spare and 1 point behind third place.
Mikel Arteta has done that which many managers would not dare. To rebuild a team in the manner he has in such a toxic environment. Ill-disciplined players and underporfmers collecting their fat paychecks every month and refusing to move on, so they can hold on to their nice salaries, while the blame is put on the manager for their poor performances. Supporters who have been alienated from the team. Players clashing with supporters. And the numbers of supporters dwindling at the Emirates stadium.
A classic example is Olè Gunnar Solskjaer’s failure to clean up Man Utd’s dressing room while he had the opportunity, and that cost him his job. Can anyone remember how optimistic Man Utd supporters were when Ralf Rangnick came in? They were raving about how he mastered the pressing game and how he was going to improve their team. There has been no improvement, but rather a dismal deterioration that continues.
The Man Utd hierarchy may not want to admit it, but they are looking at what Mikel and Arsenal are doing, and all of a sudden they are speaking the same language. There has to be a clear out.
For Mikel to have started a massive clear out and still be able to keep the ship steady and sailing forward is Amazing. I don’t think he gets enough credit. And that, with some unproven talent and players nobody gave a sniff to be fighting for top four, nevermind top three, come the end of the season.
What some gooners fail to realise is that the dressing room could have been in shambles, and the supporters even further alienated from the team, management and owners. But Mikel and the board remained firm. Mikel has convinced the owners of his project and they are ready to back him up. He has managed to close the gap between owners and supporters, and supporters and team. The Emirates stadium is slowly becoming a fortress again.
We still have +/- 11 players that could possibly leave, and any person who uses logic will tell you that Arsenal are not going to go out and replace ±/— 11 players in one or even two windows. And considering how difficult the January transfer window is, it makes it even harder.
So there is still work to be done to get us up there. So I expect two, at most three, additions will come in in the summer, but I am also reminded that we made four signings last summer, so anything is possible.
The future is looking bright. Upward and Onward We Go! COYG!!!!
By Realist Gooner
I object, hearsay.
you make no mention of the only trophy being won was with these underperforming players.
so the question needs to be asked why no trophy won with hisbiwn team and preforming players.
Good catch Mambo. I would love to hear his explanation on that.
You can ask questions, and sometimes it’s more luck and convenience than quality. But cred to them for winning two pieces of silverware.
Do you believe that our former group of players had significantly better potential than our current group?
Wasn’t it the same group of players that forced Emery out?
FA Cup wins or Carling Cup wins don’t always show a team’s strength. Even small clubs once in a while win these domestic cups.. It’s a good trophy to win but it makes me cringe always hearing people going on about how Arteta won the FA cup. The FA cups are just cups that have surprises all the time. Small championship or mid table clubs always carry out giant killing nearly season.
Portsmouth won and got relegated.
Wigan won and got relegated.
Birmingham won and got relegated.
Swansea won a cup final.
Struggling Arsenal won it when Arteta took over. We won it like 4 times out of 6 in wengers later years, but those wins proved nothing as we continued to stagnate or dropping as a club.
Fa cup wins are a nice morale boosters for telhe fans but I would rather we start going for the EPL or Champions League trophies..
God bless you @Goonster.
also we are getting results which is great, but the performances have you falling asleep and are really not that convincing.
you also forget Willian was an underperforming player on fat wages chosen by Arteta himself.
Auba was given mega contract by Arteta himself.
you cant blame Ozil as he did not feature in 2020 season.
Who were these trouble makers in 2020 that played for the team which Arteta did not pick?
Most players Arteta did not want went on loan, so i call bs on article.
cherry picking again, must pay well.
And he hasn’t mentioned the owner in all this, giving him massive funds to spend and losing huge amounts on players we have let go!!!!!!!!
Why do you believe the owner has made that decision? Is it based on panic, strategic decision-making, or coincidences?
Of course the owner has the final say in all decisions, or at least an interest as to what is happening. He is the sole owner.
I agree; his approach has changed, which could be related to having complete control of the club. I have never been happy with this owner, but there’s little to do. I want Arsenal to deliver as good as possible despite our limitations.
Also Ole was performing batter then Arteta but still given a boot as Man U have bigger ambition then us, if Ole would still be in the seat then he would be using his example to say look at United they are doing well because they stuck with Ole lol!, in all his cherry picks he forgot to mention lampard who qualified for champions league but still got booted out then Tuchel came in won the champions league. Logical and unbiased Article or comment is not expected by die heart Arteta fans.
We have a young team that has not been playing together for a very long time. Our squad is not the fourth-best in the league, but we could become 3rd, 4th, or 5th in the EPL, which is decent and better than expected.
So far, only two teams have won more games than us, and we are progressing. We have a team with the potential to get better, and I expect us to get better next season. But the competition will probably get more challenging.
Arsenal making a mistake resigning Elneny, forgetting about Ozil and Auba cases. We need a CL cable midfielder
Elneny unlike the aforementioned won’t to be convinced with fat paychecks to stay.
Rather he would gladly grab whatever deal he’s offered.
Spot on! He’s happy to be part of our squad and isn’t a troublemaker.
I can’t remember him being consistent game after game. He must have got a clever mentor 🙂
Total opinion, not fact or realism. But come the end of May lets hope we can see the facts in a positive light and all our opinions dont matter then.
Here we go again.
More than 500 clubs out there.
Nearly 30 top clubs all over the world.
Unaccountable numbers of professional players.
But all these, it’s only Arsenal who have toxic players, who have to rebuild, who have the youngest squad, who paid players salary the most, who have a process..
In fact there’s no manager who has ever rebuild a team till our manager showed up.
Just like Wenger who was building for more than a decade with little to show for it.
It’s how confidence you are of how another team are to operate their own team in similar to us but wouldn’t admit it is what I don’t get.
If there’s anything I see here, it’s you showing Arteta progress and not Arsenal as a team in terms of tables .
Till Thursday we are not guaranteed of being the 4th in the table.
A lot of work has been done and credit should be given for that..
Team are united of course when you win, tell me a winning team who’s not united.
But even at that, we still have people who don’t buy the manager idea and they might be minority but it still doesn’t mean the fans are united, good relationship between the owner and the fans is not accurate as well, it was just last year that there was a mass protest on the owner, and every single match we play, we see numbers of fans who still go out to scapegoat the players..
If pep with all he has achieved still face criticism, then any manager with less achievement is meant to face it as well.
This people are not doing anyone favor here.
They are being paid to do a Job.
Both players and the managers as well.
And the fact the board are fully behind the process doesn’t show they truly care.
Football is just another money making business for owners, and everything else become second.
This same board and owner was with Wenger for years.
👍
Why is it so difficult to be a supporter?
The writer as Reggie points out is only putting an opinion forward but there is no acceptance from those above on this article that we are now pushing for 4th under the man they are so sceptical about.
I know we all cherry pick but bringing up Willian as an example of Arteta’s failings is weak. He at least had the decency to go. Auba who engineered a move this season is another. If we were still in the doldrums then I’d be on the same bandwagon as you . This team is currently within grasp of top4. It must be that I am easily pleased.
Sue P you are right we are pushing for 4th and i for one hope we get it and will congratulate the manager and the owner for that. But until we do, we are no further on than 6 years ago, so being an obvious Arsenal sceptic, after years of false promise, i will wait until we actually finish in 4th, hopefully this Thursday.
A realistic overview in my opinion Admin Pat
Can’t appease all the fans all the time as there will always be some who nit pick but overall a majority of us a pleased how the season is turning out for us so far.
Trophies will come but we need stability which we are slowly doing.
football could be better but as mentioned before 21 wins this season which is the 3rd best in the prem. 4 points clear of 5th place. 3 games to go and CL in sight is a good indicator that we are heading in the right direction.
i will take wins over performance right now as points count more than we played great but got nothing from the game
pool have take years to get where there are now but they had a head start in recruiting a top manager but even he failed at the beginning and i remember last season when they had a wobble, some fans where coming out saying he is done and they need to replace…. its a crazy game
3 to go and who of you out there would not have settled for this position we are in at the start of the season?
onwards and upwards
Majority?
Last poll showed 61% wanted Arteta gone !
Let’s see how many want him to leave after the season. Perhaps you have a new manager with a success guarantee?
Why do you ask empty questions Didrik?
Perhaps you will have a reliable solution soon, or is negativity the only approach you have?
morning Dan
was is the DK poll
hard to believe that 61% said out but it must be true if you say it
hopefully since the poll was taken a few might have seen sense and jumped from the dark side to the realistic side
open to try and understand the negativity and especially at this stage of the season but just cant get my head around it
everyone has the right to there own opinion which is why we love this game so we will see who comes out on top at the end
chin up and dont stop not believing, its always good for a read
onwards and upwards
We are 4th with a chance at 3rd, but can mathematically end up 5th. Let’s wait a bit before crowing.
People see what they want to see, and believe what they want to believe. No doubt there has been progress this year, if you are honest.
Also, there should be an improvement from 8th with 250 million to spend.
For me it’s always been about the club, and I criticized all 3 managers when they failed to deliver.
How many can say the same equal treatment?
To pretend no other manager would accept these conditions is absurd. Massive transfer kitty in 18 months and still getting larger, complete control over decisions, and no fear of being sacked for 2 years despite losing European football.
Those are dream conditions for any manager; money, freedom, and no fear of sacking.
Credit to Arteta and the boys so far, but it’s no miracle my friends, it’s what you should expect in return for all the money and decision power given.
It’s a compliment not bashing to Arteta to finally hold him accountable like the 2 previous managers. No more “rookie” passes, he’s earned his stripes and managing and judged on equal footing now.
I agree with you, but we have what we got, and several clubs have better squads than us. From my point of view, we have the fifth or sixth best squad in the league.
Our rebuilding is far from over, and I expected that we needed at least 400 million to compete for the top three. In the meantime, the competition has been even more challenging. Soon Newcastle will be in the race as well.
There’s no chance for us to compete top four without investing big money nowadays.
Really good points in the article. While I’ve certainly had a few criticisms and doubts about arteta, one thing I’ve never really wavered from is the belief that he would improve the environment within the squad and if he were to ultimately fail to improve results, he’d have left the squad in a better place than when he joined.
I hadn’t even considered the points totals, but that’s as clear an indicator of improvement as you could ask for really.
I hope we can hang onto top 4, and I think we will (although these final 3fixtures are not easy), but honestly just getting back into Europe will be important, as it would allow us to keep improving the squad imo.
You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink…
Anders, you can say it with few words 🙂
Arsenal presently is punching above its weight.
The fourth spot is not a true reflection of the quality of the team, three to four team below us have more quality squad man to man, so we are not only ahead of schedule but you can see the upward trajectory.
It’s not surprising Manchester United United studying our blue print
Nice saying, Gun Smoke; it’s easy to forget.
The table never lies
After 38 games if we end up 3rd 4th or 5th that is where we deserve to be
Then we can decide if we had a good or poor season
3 to go and so far so good but anything can from now to the end.
Arteta isn’t perfect. I think we can all agree on that.
But if one is able to put the whataboutism to the side – what about Willian, what about Aubamayang’s contract, what about Emery and Wenger not getting the same leeway as Arteta, what about Ole getting fired, what about two consecutive 8th place finishes, what about Tuchel transforming Chelsea etc etc – I hope we can also agree that the club is moving in the right direction.