Why do the football lawmakers do nothing about blatant time-wasting (like Ben White’s throw-ins)?

The corruption or incompetence of IFAB (International Football Association Boards) by Jon Fox

Fellow Gooners, I want to discuss the corruption or incompetence of IFAB. IFAB is the International Football Association Boards founded in 1886 by the four football associations of Britain and Ireland.

They formed the rules of association football, grandly hyped as being “laws” which is technically not true, as laws can be enacted only by Parliaments. Though for ease of writing, I will use the incorrect word of “laws” in this article. Over the years other countries football associations have joined IFAB and now it comprises thirteen associations all told. Great Britain and Ireland still retain a vote for each country, making four votes.

FIFA altogether also has just four votes, so neither FIFA nor the British countries can outvote each other without aid of the other five votes from other countries.

Over most of its time IFAB has been a force for sensible change, from the days where goalkeepers were not, as now, a single person in a team, but the last defender could act as a keeper. I do not wish to discuss all the original rules, which are not relevant to this piece and have changed beyond all recognition, especially the offside interpretations.

I wish to concentrate on a few key areas that have badly needed changing for some time now.

Firstly, the deliberate crowding of the goalkeeper from corners and free kicks near to the corner area. It has become a farce, with keepers regularly being deliberately obstructed and hemmed in.

Many sensible people have long suggested that NO player except the keeper be allowed inside the six-yard box, until a corner or free kick has been taken, which would free up the keeper to have a fair chance to catch a cross, instead of being bullied by opponents, deliberately choosing to obstruct him and put bodies in his way. And the shirt tugging and fouling that goes on constantly at ALL corners would be far less and make the game fairer.

But IFAB do precisely NOTHING, but allow this farce to continue unchanged year after year after year. Why? Are they stupid? Are they corrupt? Or are they BOTH those things, as I BELIEVE THEY ARE!

Secondly, freekicks where the goal is in range, take monstrously FAR too long. Why? Well, the referees themselves are complicit in aiding time being wasted. They slowly walk and then mark the ten-yard distance and then use the silly “shaving foam” nonsense to mark a crooked line. And meanwhile much time, not added on at the end, speeds by.

I have deliberately timed free kicks and corners seen in big games on TV of late, and am appalled by the time wasted while nothing of any action happens at all. I have noted a number of free kicks just outside the penalty area, where from whistle to the free kick being taken a full NINETY seconds goes by. This is a disgrace and cheats we fans of action.

Corners and throw ins, esp by slowcoach Ben White, take ages to be taken. I am sick to death of White standing on the touchline, while holding the ball on the top of his head while twenty seconds or more goes by before he chooses to take the throw. This happens very often in all our games and with many other clubs too, while the ref does absolutely nothing.

Likewise, when a keeper with the ball in his hand, sometimes, in fact usually, takes far longer than the allotted six seconds to release the ball, esp when they wish to waste time.

Another farce that never seems to be picked up, by refs or pundits or even fans, is the regular stepping just outside the actual penalty area while still holding the ball, which happens several times in most games. THAT OUGHT TO BE A RED CARD BUT NEVER IS. It goes by uncommented upon and never even mentioned, but it is cheating and deliberately done. Why not then? You tell me!!

YET, IN THE SCENARIO THAT A KEEPER IS SLIDING ON THE GROUND RUSHING OUT TO MEET AN ONCOMING FORWARD AND HIS MOMENTUM CARRIES HIM JUST OUTSIDE THE AREA WHILE HOLDING THE BALL, A RED CARD IS AUTOMATIC, AS THE LAW STATES.

Inconsistency in applying the laws is now almost “expected” and is a disgrace. Why does IFAB do nothing about it!!

It is IFAB, not FIFA who make footballs laws. FIFA runs the world game but defers to IFAB for laws and IFAB is the organisation which is not doing what it should.

Of course, all-knowing football fans are well aware that FIFA and UEFA ARE ALSO BOTH CORRUPT and not fit for purpose, but in this piece, I wish to discuss IFAB and to berate them as useless, as corrupt and caring only about their own power and not the good of the game.

Fellow Gooners, I WELCOME YOUR TAKE ON THIS PIECE AND WOULD LOVE TO HEAR YOUR PERSONAL SERIOUS-MINDED SUGGESTIONS AND COMMENTS, ESPECIALLY TO STOP BLATANT TIME WASTING.

COYG!

Jon Fox

