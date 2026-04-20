Tony Adams has criticised Mikel Arteta’s leadership approach at Arsenal after the manager allowed players to decide whether Martin Odegaard should remain captain. The former defender questioned whether this method reflects strong managerial authority within a high-performance environment in the modern game and leadership debate.

Odegaard has at times been overshadowed in leadership discussions by Declan Rice, with Adams previously sparking debate during the summer by suggesting Rice should be appointed captain. He argued that the England international displays stronger leadership qualities and should take on the armband within elite-level football environments today at the highest level.

Leadership Debate at Arsenal

The decision over the captaincy involved a player vote, with the majority reportedly choosing to retain Odegaard as captain. Adams has suggested that this approach undermines managerial responsibility, implying that such decisions should be made firmly by the manager rather than influenced by squad preference.

He questioned the logic of consultation, arguing that players are unlikely to reject a popular teammate in such a setting. Adams also indicated that leadership structure should be clearly defined by the manager to maintain authority and cohesion within the squad.

Arteta’s Managerial Approach Questioned

Adams also expressed scepticism about the process, suggesting it weakens the manager’s role in setting standards and accountability. He believes that clear leadership decisions help create stronger bonds and clearer hierarchies within a successful team environment, particularly in squads competing for major honours consistently and maintaining high standards throughout season campaigns.

Adams also reflected on the captaincy discussion, speaking about Arteta’s decision-making approach, as reported by Football365:

“After I made the comment about Odegaard before the start of the season, Arteta went to the players and said: ‘Who do you want as captain?’ “And they all went…well, they’re not going to say it to him, are they? They said: ‘We love Odegaard. Hooray. “Why do you need the manager then? You pick your captain, you get your rapport, you have got your vice-captains and stuff and you create a bond.’

Despite this criticism, Mikel Arteta continues to operate with a leadership style that has been in place since he arrived at the club. His approach has been backed internally and has delivered progress, and he is expected to continue trusting the structure that has brought stability and competitiveness while continuing to be trusted by the club leadership structure overall, moving forward this season.