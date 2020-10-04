Why does it take Arsenal so long to buy our top targets?

Why Do Arsenal Take So Long Doing Transfers? by Dan Smith
I probably ask this every year in the transfer window, but why do Arsenal seem to find negotiating so hard compared to other clubs?
We seem to want to haggle over every last penny and detail. Yet for a side who are so cautious in spending, we seem to constantly leak out our business to the point that every window there is some sort of saga.
Think of Chelsea. One day I was reading they were interested in Chilwell and Ziyech, then a couple of days later their signings are confirmed.
I only heard about Werner’s buyout clause after it had been inserted.
Be honest, had you heard of Ruben Dias till a Sky Sport’s yellow ticker was stating Man City had purchased them?
It’s not just those with unlimited resources. Spurs, Man United, Villa, Wolves, Everton, Leeds, etc, have all brought talent this summer without dragging talks out for weeks. They identify targets, ask the seller the asset’s value and then decide if they agree with that figure or not.
If they don’t agree, they go to the next name on their shortlist.
We have been linked with Partey and Aouar for months now. The Gunners had every opportunity to deny interest as simply gossip but as I write this journalists with contacts at the Emirates, maintain our interest is genuine. Yet we seem to be one of the few clubs who get quoted a price and start bidding off at half the amount.
I understand part of waiting till the last minute on Monday to clinch a deal is poker from all parties. The closer to the deadline, the less power Lyon have if they want to make some money. Yet it’s a gamble. It allows other bids to materialise and leaves you with limited time to find a plan B.
For the sake of saving a few million, surely it’s worth having a settled team ready to start the new season?
Some gooners used to think our approach was simply down to Arsene Wenger’s indecisiveness. Well you can’t blame the Frenchman this time.
For example, it’s common knowledge 45 million triggers a release in Partey’s contract. Atletico Madrid have made it clear that’s the only way they will lose their midfielder. The Gunners have had months to decide if they rate the player enough to pay that or to look elsewhere.
Let me ask, how many other clubs would have found 45 million if that was your managers first choice? How many have?
Yes, we have lost match day revenue by we are not the only one, yet seem unique in how we do business. Some agents have said we are a laughing stock in the sport for how we negotiate.
At a time when many of our fans want to talk about how many players are being over paid, please remember equally others get a decent wage for recruiting players. That’s literally their jobs, to identify players and get them through the door.
They don’t just have two transfer Windows to do that, they should be doing that all year long. We just had an unexpected 3 months off where they should have been discussing all their ideas.
No one in football will admit this, but we know everyone talks behind the scenes. In other words there’s zero reason to be leaving your shopping ’til the last moment.
Certainly, no excuse if we end up not improving the team at all.
As things stand our net spend is 8 million.
That’s not including the 2 million saved by 55 redundancies.
We were the only team In Prem remember who asked players to take a wage cut. We were told this was so we could strengthen the squad.
We have two days for Stan Kroenke to show he has any kind of ambition….
Dan Smith
Very True …. the difference in Arsenal and Chelsea is the approach of the promoters of the club ….
Abramovich and Kroenke ………. miles a part …..Abramovich has invested millions and the Kroenke has invested …….??????????????
I’ve said this before we are the most pathetic n stingiest club in the EPL. We are all talk . After Gabriel I knew he was the last significant signing. We took 2 weeks to prepare a bid that was still going to be rejected. Watch how Chelsea will seal Partey deal in the coming hours. Top 6 finish will be a struggle with such average players …
Very limited budget + very ambitious targets. Not all that hard to work out.
Moaning fans who want money to grow on trees. It would be great if rich people gave us all money, wouldn’t it?
👏👏👏 very true
There is a plan b
When you are unable to buy as you please, you move on and work with what you have.
Except in this case our plan b was actually our plan A.
I think the “we couldn’t move players out “excuse will resurface on Tuesday Morning .
To think that we will go into the new season with the same midfield as last is a massive error of judgement on the part of the board.
We have had all September to move players out and to get players in and here we are once again scrambling around 36 hours before transfer deadline ,I honestly thought this season was different but maybe not ,I will hold judgment till Tuesday morning but it does not look good .
Also gets me wandering why Auba signed a new contract if he wasn’t given reassurances about new signings ,then he obviously stayed for the money .
Anyway 36 hours to go ,not goi g to moan again till it’s over ,now on to the match today COYG .
I really don’t believe aubamayang stayed for the money, that spanish journalist said aubamayang was offered more money but he chooses to stay with us because he loves the club. I’m sure the club assured him but maybe the assurance was a lie.
👍 Unfortunately true.
Stop with this Auba talk.
The guy just signed a rumoured massive £250,000 a week that could climb to £300,000 a week. He is 31 years old, set for another 3 years.
He is happy like our resident elder (Ozil).
The only unhappy lot are us the Arsenal fans. We keep receiving the bare-minimum enjoyment from our club. The board are taking £millions a year. Player receiving £millions a year. Managers receiving £millions a year. While we the fans get absolutely nothing. No enjoyment apart from stress, depression, disappointments, anger etc..
We should be the ones to be felt sorry for not the likes of Auba that are set for life financially.
😊
Because Arsenal owner is not serious or care about the club or Fans. This Man need to let go of this club for a more serious minded Person. WE ARE FED UP WITH HIM.
I agree whole heartedly. I have a business & if I need a cash injection I put money from my personal account over. (Not millions) to reap the rewards.
Kroenke could of loaned,interest free,70m & we buy Diawara & Aouar early in the window leaving time to get out players not required.
We or not a big club any more and if you believe we was going to get this 2 you was living in cloud cuckoo land we just get the left overs and 2rd rate Brazilian. RIP arsenal
That’s the million dollar question!! I’m wondering how Tim Lewis is getting on with our accounts…
Arteta came out and said EM was sacrificed so we could strengthen areas that needed it…. I don’t for one minute think he thinks our midfield will suffice… unfortunately not all teams are in for a 20 year installment plan, they want all the money upfront..
I just hope Edu has something else up his sleeve! There’s still time… I freely admit i’m a lil disappointed, but haven’t given up completely yet 🤪
There are a few deals on a knife’s edge, so let’s remain hopeful….
Sue, the Tim Lewis appointment to the Board was indicative that KS&E were concerned, leading to the departure of Raul Sanheili. The investigation of the accounts is far from over. KS&E stopped taking the £3 million management fee in 2015, so they are not taking money from the Club, unlike the Glaziers at Manchester United. The question remains where has the money gone?
Vinai and Edu have publicly stated that Arsenal do not have to sell to buy, yet in over 11 weeks they have been unable to obtain Arteta’s #1 and #2 priorities, with known prices. They have obviously had no back up plan, if these players for whatever reason, were unattainable.
If Arsenal fail to get Thomas Partey at least, (known buyout of €50 million, not negotiable by Atletico Madrid), there is only one word for it:
INCOMPETENCE.
There
Dan I empathise with you. It’s a mess. I think a lot of it due to Arteta’s OCD. He was fixated by Aouar. There is also something in our DNA, which culminated in the Suarez £40,000,001 offer, which made us the all time laughing stock of football. Also the famous Juan Mata affair where we dilly-dallied so long trying to cut the price down, Chelsea went ping and nicked him. We could have bought Aouar a month ago and we may well have beaten Liverpool in the EPL. It’s clear the sell first to buy policy we have suddenly adopted is a destructive failure. There is so much wrong with how we do business that percolates down from our ‘sole owner’, Stan Kroenke. We are purely one of a collection on his mantlepiece and NOT his favourite. How can a man own seven clubs? It’s illegal in the UK to own seven clubs, but it seems not if they are in the USA.
Will Arteta’s obsession with Aouar mean he is blinded to other fantastic prospects. I feel sadly yes. He will now get ‘obsessed’ with Jorginho and all the other great prospects like Boubakary Soumaré will go out of his OCD ‘blinkered’ obsessive personality. A shame, I support him fully, but he is intensely obsessive and very blinkered. That shows in his ‘scapegoating’ of Matteo Guendouzie.
And the Higuain thing. Madrid asked for £30 million or something like that, but Arsenal were not barging on our £28 million offer.
Joke club.
We always have to go into each season with “What could have beeb if we had signed what we really needed”.
It’s fcking infuriating, irritating and frustrating.
Disappointment is the motto of this stupid club, & if you value your health, go support some other club built on efficiency & transparency.
I just think it is a tactic or a ploy by the board. They sprinkle these rumours at the start of each transfer window and then drag them out throughout the whole window.
It keeps us engaged as fans while they the board buys time to not spend big. They just drag these so called big money transfers throughout the window.
And I have noticed. We buy one big money signing each season. Not more than that.
Santi (2012/13)
ozil (2013/14)
sanchez (2014/ 15)
Lacazette (2015/16)
Auba (2017/18)
Pepe (2018/19)
Aouar or Partey (2020/21). This window was supposed to be one of Partey or the Aouar kid. But they seem to have fcked this up. Lol
They pinpoint which big money signing they would go for each window. They then allow rumours to circulate the whole summer while they drag out the whole thing.
Signing a big money player very early in the window will get the fans all greedy for more signings. We will be like “Alright, good early start, now let’s go for the next big money signing as we still got enough left in the window”. Lol
The board does not want that. They prefer these late / last minute buys as it does not give us the fans the time and space to ask for more signings. Dragging out a signing to the last minute works for Arsenal as it is a psychological win for the owners. We the fans will then have the “Pheww, that was close and we pulled it off at the last minute. It’s better than nothing”.
They Lowered our expectations in the transfer window like they did with competing for the EPL title. Now just makinf Top 4 is better than nothing.. lol
Sorry for the long winded rant..
I am so besides myself and disappointmented with our transfer business. I should be used to it by now as it has been this way for more than 15 years, but i don’t know why we always fall for it each season.
🤦♂️
😊
I think Arteta came in too late. Instead of appointing Emery ,Arsenal board should have gone straight and appoint Arteta. Pepe was a wrong signing (72m) that is half of our budget. Saliba will turn out great. We just need to loan him out. He needs to get his head down and work past what he is dealing with.
Now to Arsenal team, I don’t believe we don’t have goal scoring midfielders, when xhaka was in mochengladbach, he scored goals. Ceballos scores goals both for Spain and Madrid. Willian scores goals, elneny is about the only defense minded midfielder who doesn’t score. Now it’s down to our approach which makes me think that we need partey more than we need Aouar.
We need to get that balance which Arteta always speak about right, put partey in midfield and free xhaka/ceballos and willian there you will have your goal scoring midfielders who will support our attackers. Our midfielders are more worried about defending that’s why it seems they are not goal threats. Put a solid Dm in there and you will unlock a good attacking mf, even dare I say it, ozil will even play well. It’s not about signing every dick and Harry, it’s about getting the Ballance right.
Chelsea won against Crysta palace because Kante was the doing the marking for jorginho while he was controlling the tempo of the game. That was a massive performance by jorginho.
Look at doucore yesterday also, to get the balance right we need a solid, dependable Dm.
I think we should loan willock, my gut feeling says he will turn out a fine player because he has the physique. Loan him to Southampton or Fulham or even westbrom to develope his game. Fingers crossed on 1 or 2 players coming in on deadline day.
Coyg
We haggle a lot over nothing. We identify targets only for them to be taken by serious teams.No wonder why we are no longer a Champions team but a middle team.Small teams like Leicester, Everton,Leeds are overtaking not mentioning Tottenham and Chelsea who were way behind us a few years ago.As a club we have regressed while other clubs have improved. With last year’s midfield, Arteta will be torn apart by most of the premier league teams and by the end of the year he would wish if he had not joined even Auba will be cursing himself. Poor we. Get Kroenke out and bring in an owner who likes the team not the profits.
Guys, we should get used to this by now!
We are not Chelsea, Man City, or united.
Let’s think about the future, what can we do now with the available players? is it the right time to include both Ozil and Guandouzi in the next games?
It doesn’t make any sense of paying them and not using them!
Because our squad is too big and there’s no space for two more players after Magalhaes arrived. So we’ve got to move some players out first, before we can buy a new one
Unfortunately there’s too little interest from other clubs in the likes of Torreira, Kolasinac, Sokratis, Mustafi, Ozil and Guendouzi. Arsenal had to increase the transfer budget by selling in-form players like Martinez, but it’s still not enough to buy Aouar and Partey
If you remember, Arsenal did their deals quickly when they had enough budget and space in the team. For instance, when they bought expensive players like Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ozil, Xhaka, Lacazette, Aubameyang and Pepe
we have the players already. Just bring back Ozil and Matteo Guendouzie then Arsenal will be solid in the middle. I still rate Ozil over Cebalos and Guendouzie over Elneny.
Can’t wait for Tuesday morning, then I will draw my expectations for the season and how I will follow them.
If no incoming signings, there might be another 8th place league finish and this time there might be no cup winning.
Let’s see how it goes.
Forward planning & forward thinking is what’s required. Yes theres a pandemic but theres still money to be made in the CL. Aouar + Partey & wages £130m. Alot in these times but, a very good chance of qualifying for CL. Top 4 or win Europa. Have a fire sale,just get rid say 5m for Kolasniac coz we’re also saving his wage bill. If Quendozi stays,then play him. Cups,injuries whatever.