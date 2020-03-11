Why doesn’t the Arsenal Academy produce any defenders?

Where Are Our Academy Defenders? by AI
Arsenal youth are highly regarded across the continent. We have produced, and continue to produce, some of the best attackers and midfielders plying their trade in high-level football. Every other year, an exciting new midfielder bursts onto the scene, threatening to potentially become the next Cesc Fabregas. At other times, it’s a winger or a striker with wonderful ability. And that’s all good and great. It was fantastic to watch our youth under our instruction grow into capable senior professionals with family and responsibilities. We can only hope that this new generation continues the trend.
But where are our youth defenders?
Hale End seem to never produce defenders of the same quality as the midfielders or strikers. The last great one was Hector Bellerin and that’s more than half a decade ago. In that space of time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Joe Willock (all midfielders by training) have sprung up. Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka have also appeared within that period (all forwards by training). An entire new generation devoid of defensive presence.
Why is it that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and City can produce defenders as much as players from other positions on the field and we can barely produce one?
How is the recruitment like at the young ages? Is it deliberate on the part of our trainers, seeing that defenders are cheaper to acquire for the senior team more than midfielders and strikers? Have they concluded at Hale End that the risk involved in giving young central defenders chances in the senior squad is greater than that of players further up the pitch? Or is it all a fluke and we will be producing defensive equivalents of Ramsey and Chamberlain in the nearest future?
Unless we get some direct information from staff involved with the academy, we won’t know. All we have to live by is what we can see on the field, and going by that, it is legitimately a good question to ask where our youth defenders are going.
BFG once said if a player doesn’t make it as a pro at Arsenal from the academy, but goes on to be a success in another walk of life (and he listed some very high profile professions), it gives him EQUAL pleasure.
Admirable, but not what you’re employed by Arsenal Football Club for.
Could go some way in answering the question.
Are we driven and ruthless enough at ALL levels within our football club ?
P.S. And of course Per was a ………………defender !
Jordi Osei-Tutu is an excellent fullback on loan at VfL Bochum.
Daniel Ballard, young promising defender on loan at Swindon.
Pray tell what defenders have the teams you mentioned brought through their academies? I can’t think of any at the moment.
I was about to ask the same question.. you could make a stretch to say Chelsea developed Christiansen but United’s defence is fully bought, as is City’s.. thinking about it, us having Saka and Bellerin make us the closest to having developed their own defenders.
What young academy produced defenders are currently first team picks at Chelsea, Man City or Man Utd?
BFG ;
“A first-team player at Arsenal or, just for the sake of argument, a doctor in America would give me similar reward; that we have impacted a young kid’s life positively and that he would come back and say: ‘Yeah, this has made me a better person.”