Why don’t Arsenal go for this under the radar top-class EPL midfielder?

Arsenal signing top midfielders in the summer is something that’s expected. Midfielders like Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia have been linked. Considering how good they are, the three could cost a lot; thus, it is uncertain if Arsenal would sign all of them.
In light of this, I have a question. My Question: Let’s say Arsenal gets only one of their top midfield targets. Would James Ward Prowse be a suitable additional midfield option?
After 11 years in the Premier League, Southampton are likely to be relegated.
It is unlikely a player like James Ward Prowse will be playing in the Championship with the quality he has at the age of 28. His ability to man the midfield, disrupt opponents’ play, and produce magic with dead balls could be valuable to most teams. I bet one top club will look at him, take advantage of Southampton being relegated, and get him at a bargain.
Arteta should look at James Ward Prowse and consider adding him as an option for his bench. He could be one of the ingredients needed to close the gap between them and Man City.
Last year Paul Merson asked the Arsenal boss to get the Southampton midfield engine, but he didn’t. “I don’t understand why Arsenal are not pulling out all the stops to try and take James Ward-Prowse from Southampton,” wrote Merson in the Daily Star
On why he wanted Ward-Prowse at Arsenal, Merson said, “Ward Prowse ticks every box. He is deadly from free kicks. Puts it on a sixpence from corners. What am I missing? Is it because he’s English and only plays for Southampton? I don’t get it.”
If you were Arteta’s right-hand man, would you advise him to consider James Ward-Prowse as an alternative for either one of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, whose deal may fail to materialise?
I’ve always been a fan ,but I doubt there would a a space to fill.
One of the best dead ball specialist I’ve seen in the PL ,and I believe he needs one more
Free kick to break the record .
Shame because he’s such a good player .
Would only have been good if we could use a “field goal kicker” as in American Football (Gridiron). We don’t have a free kick specialist, but if the rules were Americanised, he could come on and take set pieces as and when needed.
Unfortunately his all-round game is not quite good enough for us imo.
He’s strong and skilful but not too Pacy, has the tendency to be our own Ikay with an extra in free kicks.
No, Darren I would not and far more importantly I am sure MA will not wish to get involved.
JWP is widely agrede to be the Prems very best taker of a free kick- undoubtedly so- but many other matters go to make a key and top quality midfielder and I suggest, judged at REAL TOP LEVEL, he falls short.
Its a worthwhile call but not IMO remotely on the cards for US, though he will surely move to another PREM club when Saints finally go down.
In my opinion, Ward-Prowse is one of reasons why Southampton will get relegated this season
His abilities to score and assist in dead ball situations might currently be the best in EPL, but:
– He doesn’t press as often as Odegaard does. I bet his work rate is also lower than Xhaka’s
– He can’t take on players and make his team escape from tight spaces in deep midfield area as Partey does
If he was pacier and taller, it might be worth trying him out. But he is like Beckham without the physical abilities to me
As Zinchenko is a perfect Xhaka replacement as he is left footed and can control the tempo of the game, I do not think there is a place for him in the team despite his ability on free kicks.
His midfield partner on the other hand could be. Lavia.
We need a TP replacement who is younger and can be box to box.
Caiceido, Onana, Rice.
JWP for 15M plus 75K pw; or Caicedo for 85M plus 140K pw; or Rice for 120M plus 300K pw. Just wondering which of the three would be the best piece of business. Such a no brainer!!