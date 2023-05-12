Why don’t Arsenal go for this under the radar top-class EPL midfielder?

Arsenal signing top midfielders in the summer is something that’s expected. Midfielders like Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia have been linked. Considering how good they are, the three could cost a lot; thus, it is uncertain if Arsenal would sign all of them.

In light of this, I have a question. My Question: Let’s say Arsenal gets only one of their top midfield targets. Would James Ward Prowse be a suitable additional midfield option?

After 11 years in the Premier League, Southampton are likely to be relegated.

It is unlikely a player like James Ward Prowse will be playing in the Championship with the quality he has at the age of 28. His ability to man the midfield, disrupt opponents’ play, and produce magic with dead balls could be valuable to most teams. I bet one top club will look at him, take advantage of Southampton being relegated, and get him at a bargain.

Arteta should look at James Ward Prowse and consider adding him as an option for his bench. He could be one of the ingredients needed to close the gap between them and Man City.

Last year Paul Merson asked the Arsenal boss to get the Southampton midfield engine, but he didn’t. “I don’t understand why Arsenal are not pulling out all the stops to try and take James Ward-Prowse from Southampton,” wrote Merson in the Daily Star

On why he wanted Ward-Prowse at Arsenal, Merson said, “Ward Prowse ticks every box. He is deadly from free kicks. Puts it on a sixpence from corners. What am I missing? Is it because he’s English and only plays for Southampton? I don’t get it.”

If you were Arteta’s right-hand man, would you advise him to consider James Ward-Prowse as an alternative for either one of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo, whose deal may fail to materialise?

Darren N

