Why don’t Arsenal join the race for Danilo? We still need another midfielder…

If Arsenal wants to strengthen their engine room this winter, they may need to get their act together. Last summer, it was reported that they made a £20 million bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.
That bid was unsuccessful, but it gave us the impression that the Gunners will revisit the transfer this winter. Yes, there have been reports that they are interested in Danilo, but it appears that they are not moving as quickly as they should, given that they risk losing him to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest is so serious about signing Danilo that they are in serious talks with Palmeiras to finalize the deal.
Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best. 🚨🌳🇧🇷 #NFFC
Final fee discussed close to €20m — AS Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed. pic.twitter.com/0g0WkLKjkK
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2023
“Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best,” said Romano on Twitter.
“Final fee discussed close to €20m — AS Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed.”
If Arteta was ever serious about bringing Danilo on board, now is the time to act. He must instruct Edu to use his Brazilian contacts to hijack Forest’s deal in order to sign Danilo.
Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Arsenal right now?
Arteta was probably never interested in bringing Danilo in, it was only the constant rumours on here that got everybody believing he was interested in him. We can discount 99% of the players that JA have rumours about us being interested in as just that, rumours.
Possible Edu wanted him but Arteta don’t.
Arteta has to agree on any player probably said no to Edu on this one
We need a DM that can compete, not another project player a couple years from making a real impact in the squad.
Maybe the Declan Rice rumors have legs, and the plan is to bring him in this Summer. Between Danilo and Rice it is really no contest on who is the better fit for Arsenal.
Let’s wait and see how things develop and what Arteta has planned for Summer transfers.
Arsenal need someone transformative in that area who will battle Partey for starts. So that’s why we are not in for Danilo.