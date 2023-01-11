Why don’t Arsenal join the race for Danilo? We still need another midfielder…

If Arsenal wants to strengthen their engine room this winter, they may need to get their act together. Last summer, it was reported that they made a £20 million bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

That bid was unsuccessful, but it gave us the impression that the Gunners will revisit the transfer this winter. Yes, there have been reports that they are interested in Danilo, but it appears that they are not moving as quickly as they should, given that they risk losing him to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest is so serious about signing Danilo that they are in serious talks with Palmeiras to finalize the deal.

Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best. 🚨🌳🇧🇷 #NFFC Final fee discussed close to €20m — AS Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed. pic.twitter.com/0g0WkLKjkK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2023

“Nottingham Forest are pushing to get Danilo deal done with Palmeiras. Talks ongoing also during the night to find full agreement – Nottingham did their best,” said Romano on Twitter.

“Final fee discussed close to €20m — AS Monaco in the race too but NFFC working hard to get it sealed.”

If Arteta was ever serious about bringing Danilo on board, now is the time to act. He must instruct Edu to use his Brazilian contacts to hijack Forest’s deal in order to sign Danilo.

Who wouldn’t want to be a part of Arsenal right now?

