Why don’t Arsenal use the Mudryk funds to go back for Vlahovic?

Arsenal’s attacking reinforcement plans have been jeopardised by Mudryk seemingly snubbing them for Chelsea.
After the Mudryk transfer snub, one might wonder what comes next for Arsenal’s pressing need to bolster its attack, especially with Gabriel Jesus out with a long-term injury.
Should Arteta pursue a reunion with Arsenal’s old flame, Dusan Vlahovic? Many websites have been reporting for the past few days that Juventus is ready to cash in on the Serbian whose signature they beat Arsenal to last year.
Many expected the Gunner’s interest in the Juventus No. 9 to fade, but it hasn’t, even after he clearly snubbed them.
According to @LaRepubblicaXL #Arsenal are still interested in signing Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović 🇷🇸 👀
When we were reportedly pursuing him in the summer, fee was expected to be around €70 million. There is no way we pay any more than half that for him now 👍 pic.twitter.com/oXFiVQQsUE
— Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) January 13, 2023
Now that it has been reported that Juventus is willing to sell, albeit at a higher price, don’t you think it will be understandable if Edu tries to bring in Vlahovic in this transfer window?
The 22-year-old has 13 goals in 25 Serie A appearances since joining Juve.
Pep Guardiola has Haaland; why can’t Mikel Arteta have his goal machine in Vlahovic?
Finally, Arsenal fans will have to forget about Mudryk; the Ukrainian Neymar wanted to call the Emirates home, but now he will be a guest when he visits.
——————————
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Because Mudryk and Vlahovic are both cut from same cloth. Just slaves to their agents. Too many times Arsenal name has been used to just bump up the price that someone like Chelsea or Juventus are willing to spend.
If we have learned anything since Arteta and Edu started working together, most our transfers are kept well under wraps, so we need to anticipate more of the same and for a good reason. That helps to get players for the actual value rather than paying £50 mil more than the player is actually worth.
Honestly this kid is worth the £88 mil more than the little mice.
One thing for sure I won’t be a nervous wreck with this guy signing as was with Mudryk.
But Arsenal must swallow our pride and restore some level of respectability in the winters market.
Sod Vlahovic.Rejected us once.Had his chance.
Winger: Moussa Diaby
Midfield : Sergei j Milinhovic-Savic
Job done.
Both for around a little more than those gangsters/ thieves at Shaktar we’re looking.
Edu has to earn his corn now.No more f *** ng about.
Savic has once rejected Arsenal. Its a no-go from me. Now I can read that Juventus are exspected to make a mover for Savic. Then we all know the outcome. Please don’t waste time om him.
It is just prudent business decision on Edu”s part. Why pay that kind of money for a player who is basically unproven. If he turns out to be a superstar, good for Chelsa. But he can also become someone like the next Yaya Tourre, or the Jao Felix (see how ‘lethal’ his shots was in the last game?)
Don’t even go for Vlahovic, don’t want anyone who doesn’t want to play for us and disn’t answer our phone.
We have our own good players galore
Not sure whom we should go for??
Either Winger or CF
And we are overlooking Partey’s replacement..
Question: Why not go for him?
Answer: Character.
Turned down Arsenal before for a rubbish club like Juventus, so he’s not made of the right stuff for Arsenal.
Couldn’t agree more with those above who are saying no.
Ww are a top club, with a massive support base around the world – if any player thinks he’s too good to join, then send him oh his way.
It’s gratifying when our ex players come out and say “Once a Gooner always a Gooner”.
Just like the supporters.
🗣️ “I knew I was matured the day I walked passed an empty bottle of water without kicking it…
Out of joy I went back and kicked it, to celebrate my maturity.”
I think TB of Chelsea and their recruitment department has a stupid idea about arsenal.
It’s a bit strange how they didn’t bid at all only waiting until arsenal were close to signing the players. It’s suspicious everyone knew shakta wanted 100m, if they knew they could afford it why wait till now?
As for who we buy next, I think a backup winger and a backup dm should be the priority, we went all the way for Luiz last day of summer transfer and I was expecting us to go back in for someone in that position at least.
My thought on mudryk has been of a ‘lift’ transfer rather than a worthy/needed fit.
Signing him would have lifted the whole fanbase and instil some believe on our ambitions. I really don’t think he is either worth the fee, or our priority
Looks like we have moved on to Raphina … I really wanted him before so not too bad an alternative. Also he has not been receiving much game time at revolving door Barca so he might actually be open to a move.
Thank God Chelsea took this deal. Phew! What was Edu and the board smoking? Did you see mitoma? Man is x 10 the player. Put in a bid worth 60m to Brighton or if not saint maxim, these are prem proven. And use the extra balance and sign Romeo Latvia or caicedo. We need prem proven if we’re serious In this challenge. I don’t think we need a striker because of Jesus and besides no top class striker will agree to be second fiddle. Martinelli is more than capable so is Eddie until Jesus is back. We just need a winger and a cdm for partey. I’m not worried about xhaka as man is made of bricks.
Coyg
Mudryk, his club and his agent have played the usual game of inflating a players profile for massive gains. The shame is that clubs like Chelsea are willing to succumb to such tactics. How can you respect a club that has no values or principals? Oh, that’s right, we’re talking about a desperate Chelsea who would sign a pile of crap if any other big club showed an interest in it. I hope they all get their just deserts.. I don’t blame Arsenal for failing in signing players who obviously don’t have Arsenal in their heart or the project that the club are trying to develop. We need players who believe in the process and want to acheive with Arsenal’s history and future. If they chose another club over Arsenal, then we’re all the better for it because we will never be successful with them in our squad. Money is one thing but a legacy is another. There are only a hand full of players who fit this description in modern football, unfortunately.
Not sure I want Vlahovic but not for the same reasons as others – I just don’t think a striker who can only play as the striker is a priority. We need someone with at least a little versatility for coverage and for squad harmony imo. Doesn’t make sense to sign what amounts to a replacement for Eddie at this moment in time. Thuram makes more sense as someone who can play with Eddie or replace him when needed.
The past is the past, and if he were to join us it would be an admission that he got it wrong before – nothing wrong with that. Forgive and forget.
Juventus want 100 mil for him, hard no.
We don’t need a striker, Jesus will be back quick by then we can still hold our own as we are not striker dependent like City on halland plus we have ESR back as well to provide more creative firepower option. Anyone we buy now will not hit the ground running for next 3 big games, they might not even feature in majority of them so what’s the point. We need a DM who can come in and start to embed in so when time comes he can step into that role to cover for Partey to keep the engine going.