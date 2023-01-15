Why don’t Arsenal use the Mudryk funds to go back for Vlahovic?

Arsenal’s attacking reinforcement plans have been jeopardised by Mudryk seemingly snubbing them for Chelsea.

After the Mudryk transfer snub, one might wonder what comes next for Arsenal’s pressing need to bolster its attack, especially with Gabriel Jesus out with a long-term injury.

Should Arteta pursue a reunion with Arsenal’s old flame, Dusan Vlahovic? Many websites have been reporting for the past few days that Juventus is ready to cash in on the Serbian whose signature they beat Arsenal to last year.

Many expected the Gunner’s interest in the Juventus No. 9 to fade, but it hasn’t, even after he clearly snubbed them.

According to @LaRepubblicaXL #Arsenal are still interested in signing Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović 🇷🇸 👀 When we were reportedly pursuing him in the summer, fee was expected to be around €70 million. There is no way we pay any more than half that for him now 👍 pic.twitter.com/oXFiVQQsUE — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) January 13, 2023

Now that it has been reported that Juventus is willing to sell, albeit at a higher price, don’t you think it will be understandable if Edu tries to bring in Vlahovic in this transfer window?

The 22-year-old has 13 goals in 25 Serie A appearances since joining Juve.

Pep Guardiola has Haaland; why can’t Mikel Arteta have his goal machine in Vlahovic?

Finally, Arsenal fans will have to forget about Mudryk; the Ukrainian Neymar wanted to call the Emirates home, but now he will be a guest when he visits.

