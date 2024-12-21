Why drawing Newcastle in the EFL Cup Semifinal is perfect for Arsenal

The Carabao Cup semi-finals draw took place Thursday night after our noisy neighbors Spurs beat Manchester United 4-3.

We were drawn to face Newcastle in the Semi-finals, with the first leg set for The Emirates Stadium. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will clash in the other semi-final.

Yes, the Magpies have been a difficult opponent in recent times, but we have to go in strong and get the job done.

I don’t know about you, but this is absolutely the ideal outcome and draw for us, and here’s why:

– Newcastle will go into that game with Bruno Guimarães and Fabian Schär suspended for the first leg at home.

– Our Gunners’ fixture list in January is also kind, with five straight home games, which is a boost given our unbeaten record at home and this is something we’d love to hold on to.

– With all our January fixtures at home and us Gooners behind them, it gives us a chance to take control of the season. In case you’re wondering, here are the other 4 fixtures:

– Newcastle (Carabao Cup)

– Manchester United (FA Cup)

– Tottenham and Aston Villa (Premier League)

– Dinamo Zagreb (Champions League)

That said, facing Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, we should take control of the first leg by scoring a few goals. This will help us in the second leg at St. James’ Park, where we had our worst game this season, losing 1-0. It’s time to exorcise the demons of losing to them. If we take a 2-0 lead, they’ll actually have to come out and play on their home turf, making it easier for us to exploit them and beat them there.

The Carabao Cup Final is usually at the end of February, but this season it has been pushed back to March 16th. If it ends up being an Arsenal vs. Liverpool final, the psychological impact it could have on the title race would be huge. What do you think?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…