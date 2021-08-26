Why Edu should be sacked before Arteta

Even though Arteta is the bookies favourite to be the next manager sacked, if you believe reports the only man whose job is under threat is Edu, our first ever director of Football.
It sums up Stan Kroenke that he will be less concerned with the team failing on the pitch and more preoccupied with how why we are not finding value for money.
One of the biggest criticisms in Arsene Wenger’s last couple of years as manager was how many assets lost value, either by players being allowed to run down contracts or talent being overpaid, meaning they were difficult to offload due to no one wanting to match their wages.
The first year Mr Wenger finished outside the top 4 only a point separated us and Liverpool.
Liverpool went on to lift the Champions League and title while we went backwards.
It’s no exaggeration to say the fate of the two sides were decided on one being more ruthless with their contracts.
One allowed a player to run down their deal, the other didn’t, it’s as simple as that.
What seems like a small detail is in fact worth millions.
Liverpool could demand silly money for Coutinho. Arsenal could have done exactly the same regarding Sanchez.
The key difference was one had years left on his deal to run, the others didn’t.
This policy either saw players paid over the odds to stay (Ozil) or players sold for reduced fees. Van Persie, Clichy, Nasri, Sagna, Sanchez, Welbeck, Vermaelen, Cazorla, etc all ran contracts down to at least the final 12 months.
It was deemed that Mr Wenger had control in too many aspects of the club hence when he left after 22 years, experts were brought in to run various departments.
Having worked with Corinthians, the Brazil and Iran National team, Edu sold himself as someone who knew the international market and had contacts.
It helped that he’s also an Invincible meaning he knows the kind of football Gooners have been brought up on.
We were famously promised that no gunner after Wilshere and Ramsey would be allowed to run down their deal.
Once 24 months was left, they would either extend their deal or be sold.
That policy was a lie…
As things stand Lacazette can talk to suitors abroad from January. His employers have to choose between paying him over the odds to stay or losing him for free.
David Luiz and Mustafi also left on a Bosman.
Aubameyang did exactly what Ozil was hated for – forcing the club to pay him a huge salary due to the fear of fan backlash by letting your star name become a free agent.
There’s zero resale value on Auba, who’s wages only made sense if his goals led to CL football.
Edu got himself in a right pickle with Willian who Arsenal may carry on paying while he returns to his homeland.
It’s incredible that 12 months ago you believed in someone’s ability enough to warrant a 3-year deal yet a year later your opinion is the opposite.
Some gooners originally applauded the decision for Ozil and Sokratis to not be submitted for our squads.
This was seen by some as being tough.
In reality the Kroenke Family didn’t become Billionaires by paying employees thousands of pounds a week to sit at home.
There’s only so many times you can pay someone to rip up their contract (Mhkitaryan, Ozil. Sokratis) before the owner asks questions.
And rightfully so, especially when you have lost match day revenue and the income of European Football, the last thing you need is incompetence.
The club do have a few assets tied to lengthy deals where in the worst-case scenario they could make serious sums.
Two of those though, Smith Rowe and Saka, are from our academy.
The only signing which Edu has made which looks a success is Martinelli, both in terms of his work rate on the pitch and you can imagine his value increasing.
This summer there seems a clear action plan. Buy youth who could develop into word class players and or who have resale value.
It might be too late to rescue the worst squad we have had in quarter of a century.
Because for too many years our recruitment team didn’t have a plan.
Maybe ordered by those above them, they prioritised value over what was best for the team.
Did they really think Cedric was a better right back then Bellerin or was it simply because he was free?
Was Mari really seen as our answer at centre back or was he simply the cheap option?
As they say – the table doesn’t lie
Edu’s job was to find talent to make Arsenal better or at the very least make a profit on.
Neither has happened.
Dan
The deals with agent Joobrachian are shady to say the least. How many of his clients have we signed?
I think Arteta and Edu are learning quickly.
Because of the two 8th place finishes the bar has been lowered in the short term.
Long term a new young reasonable priced high ceiling high resale player is coming in.
Ramsdale (HG) White (HG)
Tavarez Lokonga Odegaard.
Tierney Gabriel Partey Saka ESR
Martinelli Pepe Saliba .
Next summer 5 more young players come in.
Gone will be Torreira Mari Elneny Willian Kolasinac Bellerin Cedric.
So no one will be sacked this season as long as we do better than 8th.
Life is so easy when it isn’t your job. In the real world it isn’t easy. What should Arsenal do with Lacazette? Sell him for next to nothing because no one wants to pay for him? Sign a new contract extension? What if he won’t sign? Or insists on a pay rise? Or a long contract? What if he refuses to join another club? Do you exclude him from games? Or just suck it up and make the best of a difficult situation?
After Bosman, the power is all in the player’s hands. Whatever the club does, they will be criticized. The player can manipulate the situation to his advantage.
It’s great looking at things with rose tinted glasses…but the club and its managers live in the real world.
Andrew, How true! This is precisely why the game has lurched from one extreme to the other.
Many of our clued up fans of all ages, will be acutely aware of how things stood, prior to 1961, when our own George Eastham took his employers Newcastle to a court of law to defeat the old retained contract situation, where players were not free to leave, unless their club agreed , even when their contract ran out.
NOW the immoral power has completely swung in favour of rapacious and immoral super rich players, egged on by their disgusting agents, to hold clubs, including and most importantly of all WE FANS, to ransom.
Both these extremes were/ are wicked, immoral and in the fulness of time are doomed to fail.
UNTIL we can band together and force the corrupt FIFA and UEFA to instigate a fairer system incorporating a maximum wage AND a way of taking back control from rapacious greedy players worldwide, we are bound to go on as we are.
ONE DAY, in the future when our race refuses to any longer condone this immorality, something will be done to CHANGE THIS THEFT.
I cannot of course predict WHEN but I can predict it WILL come.
Just as all bigotry and racism in the so called “free world” will EVENTUALLY be eradicated. Our race first needs to evolve further though.
I do not include such as the TALIBAN, ISIS AND OTHER MONSTERS, AS I AM SPEAKING ONLY OF HUMAN BEINGS.
I believe Arteta and Edu have been working as a team, therefore Arsenal should sack both of them together if we aren’t in top six by December
They were great Gunners though, so I’m sure they genuinely love Arsenal and are trying their best to fix their mistakes. There are still a few days left to do that
Top 6? He should be gone if we are not in top 4! Wenger was shown the door after finishing 5th and 6th, so why should Arteta be allowed to stay for delivering the same results? What does top 6 give us? That Europa nonsense again? Is that why Wenger was fired? To cement our position in Europa? Arteta should have been fired last season IMO.
Gai
It will take a lot to achieve Top6 this season. WestHam, Tottenham and Leceister seem to start on a high. They are the ones we would be competing with for Top6 this season. But they have more experienced coaches. Arteta and Edu somehow have “Sack” written all over them. If not now end of the season. To be less than Top6 at the end of the league for 3 seasons would be seen as failure. However, things can change in football so easily and I wish Arteta do well; at least for the love I have for Arsenal as a long time fan. I chose be optimistic but much more after M. City game😐
I don’t understand the problem with older players running down their deals as long as they’re still putting the effort in.
Younger players, yes we don’t want to lose valuable assets for nothing, and we don’t want older players to sit on their contacts because it no longer matters to them, but in Laca’s case, what’s the big deal if he contributes this year and then moves on, seeing as we couldn’t sell him for much now and he’d be extremely difficult to replace with so little time left
I don’t think Arsenal have done much wrong in the transfer market since Edu has come in.
Willian, of course, but if he does end up moving on in the next few days, all will be forgiven. The worry was that we’d have another retiree on our hands but if he leaves, it would only have cost us a year’s worth of wages. Cedric and Mari weren’t inspired, but they have been important squad players. For the rest, Partey, Gabriel, White, Lokonga, Tavares, Ramsdale and Ode have all been good to great signings.
There are a few days left and a lot of business to be done by many clubs so this article is a little premature. In my opinion, if we manage to upgrade the RB position, this will have been another excellent window. Fans will be disappointed with a lack of marquee signings, but this is a team with enormous potential. Money has been spent wisely.
Partey was a terrible signing. We spent £45M and put him on 200k a week same as Mo Salah. That type of money would have gotten us Ndidi who is far better than Partey.
With the single EXCEPTION of the Cedric / Bellerin line( (where my view is that NEITHER of them are any good whatsoever) DANS article is packed with truths and undoubted facts.
This is the sort of article, lacking untruths and unlikely rumours, which is just the type of in depth piece I WOULD LOVE TO SEE FROM OTHER REGULAR WRITERS ON HERE.
It IS a depressing read, as truth so often is, esp when so many and longterm mistakes have been made over the entire Kroenkes period in control.
But unless and until you know and know ACCURATELY where the REAL culpability lies, you cannot begin to put it right.
When a key team organiser(not a player) does his job badly, I ask myself this question before anything else; WHO appointed him and WHO should have done their homework properly BEFORE appointing him?
I think all those in touch with reality know WHICH name is truly to blame. If you doubt this, then consider our rivals which are owned by people who CARE for their club and note the increasing opposite directions of travel!
Admin Pat, likes to write trash…
I don’t understand how one can be arsenal fan, yet think like that..
Always sad and blue, a fan you claim, but your writes ups filled with disdain,
Aubamayang “forced the club” to pay him… Mr, live in reality, not your fantasyland and daydream.
Ps: edu should be sacked though
You should be ashamed of yourself, more like.
For your info I didn’t write the article, but it was written by a much bigger and better Arsenal fan than you will ever be.
It is sad that you call his article “trash” simply because you don’t agree with him.
I just can’t trust a man that signed Willian to a 3 year contract and now giving Xhaka a new contract. He should be able to tell Arteta Xhaka isn’t good enough, he should be able to tell arteta we would look for a cheaper CB without glaring weakness like Ben White’s aerial ability since Ben white’s exceptionally passing is clouding Arteta’s eyes. Maybe he’s just a yes man to Arteta because i’ve noticed this tread with all our managers, they tend to go for players that have glaring weaknesses just because of one strength the player has, it important we have a strong technical director to access these players and be firm on the decisions. Liverpool paid 38M for Konate, a player with no significant weakness but we paid 50M for white even though we have other priorities to fill in the squad. Edu just isn’t the right director for us.
I definitely think Edu was too inexperienced for the job. Add Arteta to the mix and you have a very inexperienced team in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the PL (for now).
Having said that, maybe these two young guys know something we don’t.
I would have gone for Bissouma and Aouar. They went for Odegaard and Lokonga. I have to admit Lokonga might be much closer to be of immediate value than I thought. Odegaard (who doesn’t impress me yet) is a known quantity and needs no time to get used to the PL, Aouar would be an unkown. I can not be certain that Bissouma/Aouar would have been a better a choice than Odegarrd/Lokonga.
What concerns me is the lack of more goals. Last season we were OK on goals conceded but lacked in goals scored. What did we do during the summer transfer window to bring in more goals? Odegaard is not new, Lokonga is not going to bring many assists or goals, so where will the new goals come from?
With respect to Laca it is hard to blame the club. He is probably too expensive to renew. He might be keen to impress in his final season in order to get a big contract next year at a new club. That could benefit us. Auba is the big mistake IMO. Especially after the Ozil experience.
Martinez is a big miss but perhaps could also be forgiven. We did not want to promise him the nr 1 spot (big mistake IMO) but after many years of loyal service, we did the decent thing in giving him a chance to be an nr 1 elsewhere.
Maybe Edu should be tougher on Arteta in terms of not allowing him to favour players or write of players. Can we really afford to Leave Saliba and Guendouzie out of the squad. Are they not talented youngsters? Can we really not manage them or their personalities?
If we had managed to integrate Saliba at best we did not have to spend 50 million on White at worst we would have a beer backup than Mari. If we managed to get Guendouzie on board we would not have had to buy Lokonga and could have gone for Bissouma.
On the surface, Edu looks suspect but it just could be that Lokonga and White and (if Arteta grows a pair) also Ramsdale become big contributors even in their first season.
Not being able to offload deadwood as a result of their crazy salaries is perhaps not all Edu’d fault.
I lean towards great scepticism over Edu but reserve some benefit of the doubt until the window is over and the new signings have had a chance to show what they can do.
Dan, you omitted one of Mr Wenger’s most sensible rules, that gazidis onwards failed to implement…. that of awarding ANY player over thirty a one year contract only.
If it was good enough for Dennis Bergkamp, then it should have been good enough for every other player who wears the shirt.
As for who should be sacked first, let’s hope that isn’t necessary, as we still have time to sort out the RB and midfield before the window closes.
If it is necessary, then they should both go and Conte /Overmars are ready made replacements, along with Sol Campbell….. who really should have replaced Steve Bould, the day after he left the club.
He is either incompetent or corrupted or both. Either way, Willian is a sackable offense, risking Laca having 0 resale value is a sackable offense, not allowing Nketiah to leave in a swap deal that would raise his value is a sackable offense. I could go on.
He should have been sacked before the season even started. He and Arteta hold the keys for Championship.