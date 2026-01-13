White
Why Everton is not the right move for Ben White

Everton would naturally be interested in a loan for Ben White, particularly if the arrangement helps cover his salary. Arsenal have frequently looked to reduce their wage bill by moving high earners who are not starting regularly. However, unless the player himself requests a move, it is unclear what benefit the Gunners would gain from such a deal. Equally, from White’s perspective, there is little incentive to leave a team competing for trophies to join a side near the bottom of the league.

The 28-year-old has featured in every competition this season, meaning he would be eligible for any winner’s medal even if he were to depart in January. Professional ambition, combined with the chance to be part of a successful squad, makes it unlikely that White would choose to prioritise regular game time over being involved in a team challenging for honours. His attitude, as shown in interviews, reflects a laid-back personality and dry sense of humour, treating football as a profession rather than a passion. With no clarity over England selection or World Cup plans, there is little reason for him to consider leaving midway through the season.

White’s role under Arteta

White’s importance to Mikel Arteta extends beyond starting opportunities. Had it not been for his own injury record, he would have featured even more regularly. His versatility allows Arteta to rest Jurrien Timber and provides defensive cover at centre back when William Saliba or Gabriel are unavailable.

Timing and professionalism

White is widely regarded as a pragmatic and honest professional. He recognises that those ahead of him in the pecking order are performing well and do not deserve to be displaced. With that mindset, a midseason move would be unnecessary. Both player and club may view the summer as the appropriate time to discuss potential changes, allowing for an orderly transition without disrupting the team’s current momentum. For now, White appears committed to fulfilling his role and contributing to Arsenal’s pursuit of success this term.

Dan Smith

Tags Ben White

  1. Tuchel could still ignore White if he plays regularly for Everton. But at least Moyes would likely guarantee a place for White in Everton’s starting line-up, which would be better than what he struggles to get at Arsenal due to Timber’s and Saliba’s highly consistent performances

    If Arsenal win EPL this season when White is at Everton, he would still be recognized as a member of the winning team since he played some games this season for Arsenal

    However, I don’t think Arteta will agree on the loan deal, since Mosquera, Calafiori and Hincapie are injured

  2. No chance we Benny Blanco leave now. If Calafiori is unavailable I would play timber at left back and Benny at Rb over playing MLS at this moment in time. Benny also offers us shithousery at the highest level, him tampering with the keepers gloves last season was one of the highlights of the season.

