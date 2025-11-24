Why Eze’s Derby Hat Trick Proves He Can Thrive With a False Nine

The name on everyone’s lips is none other than Eberechi Eze, for Arsenal fans at least. The former QPR man was the star of the show, plundering three well taken goals against Spurs at the weekend. There was much up for this season. Instead, his faith that earned him his dream move to Arsenal came to the fore yet again on Sunday. It was truly a performance to remember as he etched his name into the history books with the hat trick. Prior to his derby heroics, you would not be entirely wrong to say he has struggled in patches this season. He has by no means been poor, but you do get what I mean. We saw him at a very top level against Spurs and his relationship with one of his teammates was particularly fascinating.

Eze And Merino’s Interchanging Movement

Mikel Merino lined up as the centre forward yet again amid the ongoing absence of Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz. The Spaniard caused Tottenham all sorts of problems with his movement and that was particularly beneficial for Eze. The attacking midfielder often swapped positions with Merino throughout the encounter, while also exploiting the space left by the makeshift centre forward. All his goals were taken from positions a regular centre forward would occupy, and his third goal is a particularly great example. Eze arrived on the edge of the box to finish off a move that involved Merino in the build up. He ran beyond the Spaniard, exploiting the space left by a porous Spurs defence before finishing with deadly accuracy in the seventy sixth minute. His combination, particularly the movement, with Merino unlocked the Tottenham defence on a few occasions and that might be the best way to get the best out of Eze on a regular basis.

What Happens When Gyökeres And Ødegaard Return

That said, the return of Viktor Gyökeres will be timely for Arsenal. The Sweden international has proven he can create space for his teammates in a completely different way and I am sure we will see Eze thrive with him spearheading the attack.

The return of Martin Ødegaard is just around the corner and that could signal a return to the left flank for the former QPR man. With this in mind, I would like to get your opinions on it Gooners. Would Eze thrive on the left wing when Ødegaard returns?

Or has Eze just proven he is the best man for the no.10 role?

Benjamin Kenneth

