Why Fabian Hurzeler is wrong about Arsenal

As the youngest permanent head coach in Premiership history, Fabian Hurzeler commands a significant degree of respect. In that regard, however, his credibility diminished somewhat following his reaction to Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at the Amex. It is important to acknowledge that the 33-year-old is still developing in his role, and his post-match remarks may have stemmed from the immediate emotion of defeat.

After the final whistle, the German asked the media how many had enjoyed the game. He also suggested that the Seagulls were the only side attempting to play football.

Debate Over Style and Substance

Everyone is entitled to an opinion on how the sport should be played. A diversity of perspectives is healthy, and uniformity of thought would render the game dull. What appears more questionable is the implication that established norms should shift to accommodate a preferred style.

There are Arsenal supporters who may not be enthralled by certain performances, yet Mikel Arteta has operated fully within the laws of the game. The Spaniard has assessed his squad’s strengths and limitations, devising an approach that keeps the club competitive for major honours. That, fundamentally, is his responsibility.

If he identifies defensive resilience and game management as key assets on the training ground, it is logical that he would apply them in competitive fixtures. Do Arsenal run down the clock when leading? Yes. Has that been a feature of football for decades across the world? Undoubtedly.

A Shift in Perception

Arsenal supporters are well aware of the so-called dark arts, having endured 22 years without a league title while often falling victim to more pragmatic opponents. Under managers such as Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Arsenal frequently faced direct and physical approaches. Ferguson would regularly select players like Darren Fletcher or Phil Neville with the specific intention of unsettling Arsenal’s technical style.

It is therefore ironic that after years of being labelled attractive yet fragile, Arsenal now face criticism for demonstrating resilience and pragmatism. Perhaps judgment should be reserved until Brighton find themselves protecting a narrow lead away from home.