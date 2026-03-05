Why Fabian Hurzeler is wrong about Arsenal

As the youngest permanent head coach in Premiership history, Fabian Hurzeler commands a significant degree of respect. In that regard, however, his credibility diminished somewhat following his reaction to Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at the Amex. It is important to acknowledge that the 33-year-old is still developing in his role, and his post-match remarks may have stemmed from the immediate emotion of defeat.
After the final whistle, the German asked the media how many had enjoyed the game. He also suggested that the Seagulls were the only side attempting to play football.
Debate Over Style and Substance
Everyone is entitled to an opinion on how the sport should be played. A diversity of perspectives is healthy, and uniformity of thought would render the game dull. What appears more questionable is the implication that established norms should shift to accommodate a preferred style.
There are Arsenal supporters who may not be enthralled by certain performances, yet Mikel Arteta has operated fully within the laws of the game. The Spaniard has assessed his squad’s strengths and limitations, devising an approach that keeps the club competitive for major honours. That, fundamentally, is his responsibility.
If he identifies defensive resilience and game management as key assets on the training ground, it is logical that he would apply them in competitive fixtures. Do Arsenal run down the clock when leading? Yes. Has that been a feature of football for decades across the world? Undoubtedly.
A Shift in Perception
Arsenal supporters are well aware of the so-called dark arts, having endured 22 years without a league title while often falling victim to more pragmatic opponents. Under managers such as Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Arsenal frequently faced direct and physical approaches. Ferguson would regularly select players like Darren Fletcher or Phil Neville with the specific intention of unsettling Arsenal’s technical style.
It is therefore ironic that after years of being labelled attractive yet fragile, Arsenal now face criticism for demonstrating resilience and pragmatism. Perhaps judgment should be reserved until Brighton find themselves protecting a narrow lead away from home.
He’s young, immature and completely rattled! Should just focus on his own team and stop ranting about Arsenal!
Stop giving him attention, it’s exactly what he wants and adds fuel to the fire
Thought he made a great point when he said “I would never set my team out to play like that “
As a fan of this club for nearly 40 years it’s an embarrassment for me atleast watching the antics of Arteta on the touchline with jover (knobhe5d ) and instructing the players to be idiots .
Wasting time from the15th minute after spending 300-400 million on attacking players in the summer and relying on your defence to get you out of trouble every game is laughable.
Vile football but hey if that floats your boat then good on you .
but I wonder if that’s the truth
like when he goes to the Emirates and has the lead can he honestly say he wouldn’t encourage time wasting
end of the day , he had 90 mins to score against us and barely worked Raya ?
That’s his fault.
It’s easy for the Brighton manager to say he’d never play like that but he’s not in a title race so he doesn’t know what he’d do in our situation. I don’t enjoy how we play at all, it annoys me but if it yields trophies I couldn’t give a toss and if doesn’t then Arteta needs to go it’s as simple as that.
I’m partly with Dan kit, last night our time wasting, especially with Raya going down holding various parts of his body three times was embarrassing. Corners taking an age, along with free kicks and don’t get me started on throw ins was just as nauseating. Yes a win, but a win at all costs? Do we really need to revert to these tactics, even Mourinho didn’t sink this low!
I’ve supported us since the 60s and miss Wengerball, though we do occasionally play some good stuff, perhaps this stuff justifies the end, but just not great to watch.
Agree ,apparently the ball was in play for 50 mins out of 96 minutes,the usual average is about 60 minutes.
For me not football ,but I’m not an Arteta fan which some fans seem to be rather than being Arsenal fan or football fans .
Crappy football but that’s seems to be the norm this season .
End of the day I hope we win the prem and Arteta fcks off . Be great if he takes his fans with him .
but mate when we played beautiful football but didn’t win things we were called naive and soft and too nice
so I think it’s double standards from some to now complain when we done exactly what we were mocked for not doing
He LIED thats why he is wrong. He told big porky pies.
In season 2022/2023 we played some really good football, it didn’t affect our defense adversely we were still pretty solid. Yes we missed Saliba towards the end of the season, but some say that’s what cost us the league. Well for me, if a club relies on one player so much it doesn’t say much for the rest of the squad does it.
For some reason for the next three seasons Arteta has decided to go down a more pragmatic approach. And for me it’s terrible to watch most of the time. Now there are those who say the ends justifies the means, well if you want to believe that then that’s up to the individual. Not for me I’m afraid, while I would celebrate and be happy should we win the league.
Watching the teams antics regarding the time they take over set-pieces, exaggerating injuries and the like. Now you’ll get but all the teams do it, and yes you’re right. But for me, I don’t care what other teams do. Its what my team does that matters. I don’t like seeing diving, and that includes my team as well.
And this is another reason why people shouldn’t try to compare Arteta to Wenger.
Wenger showed that trophy winning football is achievable playing good football. Something Arteta hasn’t been able to do to this point.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’ll celebrate as much as anyone if we win said trophy or trophy’s. But I want to see good football without all these so called dark arts I keep hearing about.
Wenger’s teams had their dark side to. But in the main, their football was a joy to behold most of the time.
But having watched our current side for a lot of this season, I’ve decided to try something I’ve never tried to do before. I’m off to watch paint dry.
But Wenger didn’t have teams coming to Highbury playing 5/6 players in defence.
Football has changed so much from them days.
Herr Drier,
That’s all I hear, oh this team is playing a low block , and this team is playing in this way. So what, It’s our team and managers job to find a way to combat it.
They act as if it is the first time they’ve come up against these formations. Don’t get me wrong, of course it’s hard. But for me a better way to combat it, is play one and two touch football at a quicker pace, have plenty of movement and a deep lying midfielder making late runs into the box.
It will still be hard, but at least it will give the opposition more to think about, than just watching slow side to side and backwards football. Well organized sides just say stay in shape, there not hurting us playing in front of us.
Instead of winging about these low blocks, find a way to deal with them. They face them enough, lets face it.
What do you expect from a Brighton coach who has lost 3 times to Arsenal in all competition this season?
On Arsenal style of play, yes not enjoyable at the moment and some how sloppy. But fans would forgive him if he win Epl at the end of the season.
Arsenal have played scintillating football last 3 seasons and end up in 2nd place thrice. At this point, winning a major trophy is what matters .And many fans won’t care how ican be achieved.
Sincerely, how many fans would have preferred we lost to Brighton yesterday but played beautiful football at this stage in the season.?
Last night was why they like to say “that’s football” – Brighton are a very good side and they were better on the night but we played for the result and got it. Don’t mind grinding a result, but there was some fortune involved and more importantly some nerves on display, which is the only thing I really disliked.
Didn’t watch the city game but it looked like they were mostly quite comfortable and a couple of moments went against them which led to them dropping points. That’s football.
I don’t think the way we played is reflective of the way arteta wants us to play in general – it was one of our worst performances in attack, I think – but given the stage of the season it’s all about the result. I expect us to play better in other games, but frankly, Brighton-away is one of our toughest fixtures atm. They have quality and a style that we tend to struggle with, so getting the win is huge for the season.
Well spoken👌
Lol the wenger/emery fans and NOT arsenal fan 1st and foremost are revealing themselves in the comments. The crying has already started and we haven’t even won the league.
End of the day I hope we win the prem and the wenger/emery/ anti-arteta fans fcks off . Be great to finally have only Arsenal fans.