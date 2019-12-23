Why faith in youth won’t help Mikel Arteta get Arsenal back to top four this season

Youth will not be enough to help Mikel Arteta get Arsenal back among the elite.

Mikel Arteta takes over an Arsenal team that is very short on confidence and one which has relied on youngsters for much of the season.

The last team that Freddie Ljungberg put out had a midfield/forward trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Riess Neilson.

That line up showed how unreliable senior players like Mesut Ozil have become, but I believe those youngsters can’t help Mikel Arteta as much as he would want.

Arteta managed alongside Pep at Manchester City and he must have seen how City struggle when they had to play without senior figures like Vincent Kompany.

While Arsenal have some of the most exciting youngsters in their ranks and some may argue that players like Trent Alexander Arnold are also teenagers, we have to consider the fact that these Arsenal youngsters have been playing alongside bad senior players and they have hardly learnt anything worthwhile.

In a perfect situation, the likes of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka would have moulded the likes of Joe Willock and Nelson into good midfielders, but the youngsters seem to have been relied on even more than their supposed mentors.

Martinelli may have also hardly learnt anything new from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang so far.

I strongly believe that Arsenal has to bring out the cheque book and back Arteta to sign some passionate experienced players and ease the transition of our young players into the first team.