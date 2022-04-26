Why Gabriel Jesus coming to Arsenal makes perfect sense

Whether Arsenal finish in the top 4 or not they will be in need of a couple of strikers this summer.
Even if we qualify for the Champions League, you can’t be certain the Kroenke Family will have the ambition to invest over the odds for a forward. My biggest fear is that the owners watch Eddie Nketiah score a couple of goals and convince Gooners he’s the answer to our problems.
As things stand Eddie and Lacazette will leave for free at the end of the season, with both most likely already in contact with clubs.
I’m not one to normally write about rumours but links to Gabriel Jesus make a lot of sense.
Speculation intensified this week when Brazilian media, ready to interview Edu, were briefed not to ask any questions regarding the Man City player.
Our technical Director easily could have declared no interest, but his silence speaks a thousand words.
Our former midfielder has used his contacts in the past to sign his fellow countrymen but there are other connections.
Jesus worked with Arteta at the Etihad where our manager was credited with getting the best out of talent 1 on 1 on the training pitch.
The 25-year-old suits the Spaniard’s ethos of tactically being adaptable, playing anywhere across the front three and often following specific instructions depending on the opposition.
Out of contract in 12 months’ time there wouldn’t be an unrealistic asking price, and Pep Guardiola isn’t the type of character who would be afraid to help us if it’s what a loyal player really wanted.
He’s our boss’s mentor and the two remain friends so it’s natural one might help the other.
To be a big club you think like a big club.
The Gunners can sell themselves as a huge project to anyone.
A chance to live in London, a young squad with potential and in Jesus’s case a chance to be the main man, something that will never happen in Manchester.
Would you be happy with Jesus?
Jesus will a good signing
In addition to those points, Arsenal could have an all Portuguese-speaking players on the left side of our match-day squad. If we sign Danilo from Palmeiras to replace Xhaka, imagine the scary Brazilian-Portuguese connection for Arteta’s left overload tactic:
…………………………. Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . White . Magalhaes . Tavares
…………………………….. Partey
……… Odegaard ……………….. Danilo
Saka …………………………………………… Martinelli
………………………………. Jesus
Gai, once Thieny is fit Tavares won’t be a regular. Secondly, is Danilo a good enough for English league DM? I don’t see your dream Materialiser. Especially if Arteta decides to go for a towering CF..
Apparently we are going to sign Jesus who before last weeks game had scored just 3 goals in 24 games and was ranked 88th in the PL the same as our CB Gabriel. This depite playing for the best team on the planet. Apparently we want him because he going “cheap” at 40mill. Yet in Jan we “apparently” offered 70m for Vlahovic. Why pay 40 mill for some one who stuggles to hit a barn door on a regular basis despite being surrounded by superstars? We might as well stay with Balogun and Biereth who are both much younger and free. The obsession with signing a mega expensive striker remains madness but unfortunately the fans demand shiny marque players every summer. Laca 50m going for free, Auba 60m gone for free Pepe 72m will go for a massive loss does not deter management. Gotta give the fans their new expensive toys. “We don’t buy stars we make them” is emblazoned on the Emirates wall. What they don’t tell you is that it costs 40mill to make these free players.
3 Premier League goals in 24 matches isn’t a great return I’ll agree, but he rarely starts a match so it would be more interesting to see his minutes per goal stats, and don’t overlook his 3 in 6 in this seasons Champions League.
Its still all in the realm of speculations , the same way we speculated about vlahovic , many even vowed we had already signed him that it was just agent fees that was staling the deal. The evil in such is that it lead to high expectations and disappointment which in then leads to fans looking for who to scape goat, the coach now gets the stick as the whole blame is heaped on him for not being ambitious especially when results starts going south.
There are many factors that plays out in transfers.
1/ The asking price
2/ Budget of the buying club
3/ agent fees
4/ personal terms
5/ willingness of the club to sell such a player ( to a rival),
and most importantly
6 / Willingness of the player to want to move to the club.
As the saying goes , You can force a horse to the river, but you can’t force it to take a drink from said stream.
Does Gabriel Jesus want to come to Arsenal ?
Are we saying he does because him and arteta are mates , him and Edu are Brazilians , or simply
He is coming to arsenal because we fans wish it so ?
No
If he wants to be the main man he has to take a step down
Hence we would make sense
My own concern is with saliba but as for jesus he will b a good signing for us
Saliba is expected to remain with arsenal bcs we will have so many competition to fight for….and you don’t expect Gabriel and White to be use in all competitions nor be fit all through. His is time to retain saliba to partake in other competition that will boast his confidence and also improve in training to challenge the likes of white and Gabriel.
well, there aren’t a lot of strikers with the right age and potential to fit into our project in the first place. In fact, there aren’t a lof of in form strikers “on the market” at all.
So Jesus is a good option IMO. Whether it will happen probably depends on many things.
Your usual hidden dig at the owners has very little to do with reality.
Arsenal spends more than most clubs, including Liverpool and Spurs, and by all accounts, the owners are backing the plans for the right players. So cheer up.
Jesus to me is a truly clever player his position is always very good.
He seems to be the ideal type of player to assist the manager in managing the final third of the game.
He certainly will be a good addition, but we should still go for an out and out marquee striker.
Think this one will get over the line because of the timing and conditions