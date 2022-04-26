Why Gabriel Jesus coming to Arsenal makes perfect sense

Whether Arsenal finish in the top 4 or not they will be in need of a couple of strikers this summer.

Even if we qualify for the Champions League, you can’t be certain the Kroenke Family will have the ambition to invest over the odds for a forward. My biggest fear is that the owners watch Eddie Nketiah score a couple of goals and convince Gooners he’s the answer to our problems.

As things stand Eddie and Lacazette will leave for free at the end of the season, with both most likely already in contact with clubs.

I’m not one to normally write about rumours but links to Gabriel Jesus make a lot of sense.

Speculation intensified this week when Brazilian media, ready to interview Edu, were briefed not to ask any questions regarding the Man City player.

Our technical Director easily could have declared no interest, but his silence speaks a thousand words.

Our former midfielder has used his contacts in the past to sign his fellow countrymen but there are other connections.

Jesus worked with Arteta at the Etihad where our manager was credited with getting the best out of talent 1 on 1 on the training pitch.

The 25-year-old suits the Spaniard’s ethos of tactically being adaptable, playing anywhere across the front three and often following specific instructions depending on the opposition.

Out of contract in 12 months’ time there wouldn’t be an unrealistic asking price, and Pep Guardiola isn’t the type of character who would be afraid to help us if it’s what a loyal player really wanted.

He’s our boss’s mentor and the two remain friends so it’s natural one might help the other.

To be a big club you think like a big club.

The Gunners can sell themselves as a huge project to anyone.

A chance to live in London, a young squad with potential and in Jesus’s case a chance to be the main man, something that will never happen in Manchester.

Would you be happy with Jesus?

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan