Why German club wants to wait and sign Arsenal man late in the window

Fabio Vieira enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Hamburg, and the German club are now keen to make his move permanent following the conclusion of the season.

The midfielder has been in outstanding form over recent months and has established himself as one of the club’s most influential players. His performances have highlighted his quality and reinforced the belief that he deserves regular first team football.

Some Arsenal supporters may feel that Vieira deserves another opportunity at the Emirates. However, he remains among the players who could leave the club as the Gunners continue their efforts to refresh and strengthen the squad. Arsenal are looking to add greater quality across the team, and there is a considerable difference between performing consistently for Hamburg and meeting the demands required to succeed regularly for the North London side.

Hamburg Keen on Permanent Deal

The German club hold an option to make the loan move permanent this summer. However, they currently view the agreed fee as too expensive and are hopeful of negotiating a reduced price with Arsenal.

Vieira is reportedly open to remaining with Hamburg on a permanent basis. At the same time, he would also be willing to consider a move to a larger club should the right opportunity present itself. The midfielder is understood to be taking his time before making a final decision regarding his future.

Hamburg remain optimistic about their chances of securing his signature and are prepared to be patient in their pursuit.

Arsenal Could Face Transfer Negotiations

The club are hopeful that Vieira does not secure an alternative move quickly, as they believe he may still be available later in the transfer window.

As reported by Bild, Hamburg are willing to wait until the closing stages of the transfer window before making their move. The German side are hoping that Arsenal may eventually be forced to reduce their asking price, creating a more favourable opportunity to complete a permanent transfer.

With Vieira continuing to attract attention following an impressive season, his future is expected to remain a subject of interest throughout the summer. Whether he returns to Arsenal, joins Hamburg permanently, or explores another opportunity, a decision is likely to be made once the transfer market enters its final phase.

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