Why Gnabry would fit into Arsenal better than Raphinha

Why Gnabry is a better option than Raphinha. by Vinod

Well, it is hotting up on Arsenal trying to buy Raphinha from Leeds United. The asking price seems to be around 60 million pounds and rightfully so. The guy is a beast of a player. He has all the skills in the book needed for a world class winger and has got a great season behind him to back that up. I mean what is he doing in Leeds in the first place! Anyway, I can’t be more impressed with Raphinha. He has got skills to pay the bills.

But my concern is not about the quality of the player, but will he fit in the Arsenal system? I mean the guy is quick and dribbles anyone and scores goals too, but the guy doesn’t pass the ball enough. He gets the ball, and he has one thing in mind, run at defenders and make their life miserable. That is good if it is a one-man team or teams that don’t rely on a passing game as much as Arsenal do. Arsenal is all about passing, and for Raphinha passing is the last thing in mind. So, I will not say he will do badly if he comes to Arsenal, but the team play will be affected. If he starts running on the wing, the likes of Ødegaard or Vieira will be completely taken out of the game, and it will be a one man show. And our performance dips as a collective team. So, in my opinion he is not the guy we should be looking for.

Gnabry has been begging Arsenal to sign him. A proven world class winger who has Arsenal in his heart. I don’t know why we are even hesitating. The guy comes for a meagre 35 million pounds, a regular starter in Germany national team, it’s like we have taken him for granted as he will remain an option, but who knows who else has eyes for him. So, make him a priority and get him now.

Gnabry would fit in perfectly for Arsenal. He passes the ball, links up with his team mates well, makes intelligent runs and finishes with authority. He can form a formidable partnership with likes of Vieira and Ødegaard because of his style of play. Our creative midfielders would love him especially when he would finish the chances they create, and he perfectly fits in the Arsenal system, whereas Raphinha would not allow the attacking midfielders to perform their role. Overall, he is a good, proven, world-class all-round winger that any manager would love but even more so for Arteta and Arsenal.

Gnabry is cheaper, more available, easily achievable, better all-round player and proven talent. So, we must be going after Gnabry than bickering with Leeds united for a player who may or may not reach his potential.

A Guest Post from Vinod Kumar, and first appeared on his personal blog….

———————————————————–

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

The Transfer Show – Is Raphinha on the verge of joining Arteta’s project?