Why Graeme Souness thinks Arsenal will win the league

Graeme Souness won several league titles as a player, and he was involved in others as a manager, so he knows what it takes to win the marathon required to be league champions. With that in mind, he has now spoken about the Arsenal team and believes they could be champions at the end of this term.

Souness Backs Arsenal for the Title

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘I think Arsenal will win the league.

They know how to win football matches, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But I’ve won leagues and were we always the prettiest outfit? No, we just got the job done. And no one will remember how we did it. And will they evolve? Yeah. But they’re not a team that the rest of the league enjoy playing against, because they’ll test you to your limits.’

Souness highlights that Arsenal have the mentality required to succeed over a long season. Their performances this term have been strong, and it is difficult to argue that they do not have what it takes to lift the trophy, provided they maintain their consistency.

Staying Focused Amid Competition

Their main rival for the crown has been battling inconsistency, and Arsenal could even have the advantage in the upcoming head-to-head clash with Manchester City. However, the team will need to continue pushing themselves, as it is too early to become overconfident. The title race could still change dramatically in the next few weeks, making focus and consistency vital.

If Arsenal maintain their form and manage the pressure effectively, they have every chance of finishing the season as Premier League champions. Observers will be keen to see if Souness’ prediction comes true and whether the Gunners can combine resilience with skill to secure the league.