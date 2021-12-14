Why Granit Xhaka is the obvious choice for Arsenal captaincy

Arsenal will be expected to announce a new captain after news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would no longer be continuing in the role.
While there are different opinions on who should be the new captain, I feel like all avenues point in the same direction.
Of those players who show their leadership on the pitch, urging their team-mates on to give more, to push more, there are few. The standouts this season come from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Magalhaes. Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe also show some leadership skills, but the three are still a little raw on the field, and their focus should be on improving themselves.
Whittling through the above, you can take out those who aren’t nailed on to start, which rules out Kieran Tierney (unfortunately) and Alexandre Lacazette. That leaves a core base of three excluding the younger trio, meaning that the likely favourites come from our goalkeeper, Brazilian defender and Xhaka.
The latter is our current vice-captain, which highlights the role he already represents in the side, but you cannot overlook the negatives. He has already been stripped as captain already, after shouting abuse at the fans whilst he was substituted, and his performances are regularly over-studied and pulled apart by fans and pundits alike, making him an easy target.
While he is quick to come into question, he has come out shining and performing on a regular basis however, and he does seem a much mature player than he once was.
While I don’t think anyone would doubt Gabriel or Ramdsale’s leadership as seen on the pitch throughout the current season, I’m not sure they have been a regular first-teamer in the side to demand the respect of their peers.
I think we would all love to see Tierney given his shot to lead by example, but I think the question marks over his importance in the first-team may hamper the chances, and feel like Gabriel could be the strongest rival to Xhaka, who is the obvious choice.
Who do you think will be named captain?
Patrick
I feel like this was written simply to try and rile up the fans. Cannot be taken seriously.
I do however have no doubt that MA will be considering Xhaka strongly. I mean he gave him an inexplicable contract extension and played him immediately after his injury even though he had no match fitness/form.
“I feel like this was written simply to try and rile up the fans.”
First thing that came to mind when I saw the title..GoonerP is something else..lol..lol..lol
Had to chuckle a bit when he mentioned that Tierney was “not a nailed-on starter” (fair enough) but his article implies Xhaka IS nailed-on and un-droppable as well.
Think that 10 game streak showed that Sambi can step in and do a job. Xhaka in midfield did not exactly help against Everton did it?
Where was Xhaka’s leadership while we wasted time and collapsed in the 2nd half?
We need a young productive player to be captain now, someone who reflects the direction and the product Arteta and ownsership are trying to sell to the fans.
For me it’s Tierney, Ramsdale, Gabriel; any of the 3 are solid and embody everything the club is trying to do going forward.
Going backwards to the past and anointing Xhaka would be a mistake. Don’t see him as embodying “the process” or “the project” when I daresay most fans rather move him on from the club.
General shock in the fanbase when his contract was extended, think it would go over like a “Led Zeppelin” if he was anointed captain.
“This is the way the world ends Not with a bang but a whimper. . “ after 40 years a gunner supporter we have fans who want to pick not even a hollow man but a hapless clown of a footballer … who happily abused fans and was desperate to join the mourinho circus .. as club captain .. sad state of affairs
Fans crossed all boundaries in their abuse of Granit let’s be honest. Will you be all smiles when you are booed and mocked every single game week and if that is not enough your innocent child is wished cancer?
Xhaka was a victim in that debacle there is no other way to put it.
He is a professional player contracted by the club, when the manager names him on the starting eleven he has to play. To do otherwise will be a breach of contract. It doesn’t matter if he is good player or bad. If fans doesn’t like him playing they should blame the manager (the great Arsene, Unay and Arteta).
Seriously what should he do? He does not name himself on the team. Should he retire then?
HH I will never be able to summarise that situation as articulate as you put it.. I hear people say Xhaka abused the fans and I am instantly lost.. if you don’t like him or rate him it’s fine but don’t lie and say he abused the fans just say you don’t like him simple.
Is Xhaka a secret cult leader or something? If ppl thought there was an air of invulnerability around Aubameyang, it’s nothing compared to what Xhaka has going on. Fans can keep saying how amazing this player is and I’ll keep thinking ppl are losing their marbles.
It wouldn’t surprise me ,I’m sure the Arteta fan club will get all defensive and come up with why he should be made captain even though he shouldn’t even be playing for a club like Arsenal .
A sad state of affairs at the club ATM but it’s been brewing slowly the past 2 seasons .
I pray removal of aubameyang will not create discord in the dressing room thereby affecting our performance on field.
Xhaka??? Oh, sweet Jesus!! No wonder the media/other fanbases have a field day where we’re concerned! There’s never a dull moment at the Emirates.
Wouldn’t surprise me if we went back to having 5 bloody captains!!
We’ve got a massive game tomorrow, which I’d like the focus to be on, but no, it’s all about the fall-out with Auba.
Ding ding, Ozil round 2.. I’m not up for it. Whatever is decided; whether he’s sold or stays then so be it. I can’t be bothered with all the arguing, there’s always a divide in the fanbase and I’m so tired of it….
Just for the record, I’d love to see Gabriel with the armband tomorrow COYG
Lacazette will be wearing the armband tonight.
By the way, anyone going to the game tonight is being recommended to get there early because of the Covid pass checking protocols. Don’t blame the club, it’s a government rule.
I meant tomorrow not tonight, though he might have a practice tonight. 😊
How important is it to have a designated captain for the rest of the year? Lots of candidates in the summer, leave it until then.
Pick the captain on game day once the starting XI is announced.
Share the love. Or the poisoned chalice as it were.
Granit is the obvious and most qualified choice. He has been the captain under all the managers he has played for after the armband vacancy. They can’t all be wrong no way!
But because there is bad blood between him and the fans (in the words of John Rambo the fans drew first) Ramsdale should be given the captaincy. I don’t think it matters that he has been here for few months only, he is a leader in words and action and a very important player and that is what is important.
