Why Gyokeres could be Arsenal’s key to cracking Spurs’ low block

Viktor Gyokeres would have been perfect for the North London derby, and Paul Merson has hinted at exactly why.

In his Sportskeeda column, Merson observed: “When Spurs are not the favourites and they sit back, absorb pressure and hit you on the break, they are a tricky team to face.”

It is difficult to argue against Arsenal being the favourites heading into this fixture. The Gunners, enjoying a fine start to the season and currently sitting top of the league table, are playing with confidence and chasing glory at their very best. With the match staged at the Emirates, Spurs cannot afford to take them lightly.

History is also not on Tottenham’s side. In 23 visits to the Emirates, they have won just two, drawn seven and lost 14.

Arsenal versus the low block

With Spurs likely to adopt a low block, Arsenal will need to find a way through. For a time, such defensive setups were Arsenal’s kryptonite. Yet this season, they have shown progress in overcoming low blocks, seen in the win over Newcastle and the hard fought draw with Manchester City.

Gyokeres as the solution

One of Arsenal’s most effective weapons against low blocks has been Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede’s intelligent movement and excellent positioning keep defenders occupied, stretching the pitch vertically and forcing opponents back. By dragging markers out of shape, he creates space for wingers, while allowing the free roaming Ricardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber to advance. This then opens pockets for Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi to exploit.

Whether Gyokeres will be available for the derby remains uncertain, with Mikel Arteta refusing to confirm his recovery from injury.

Should he feature, he would provide a significant boost. Beyond his ability to dismantle defensive walls, he also contributes at the other end of set pieces, which is especially important with Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out of the clash.

What do you think Gooners, would Gyokeres be the ideal weapon against Thomas Frank’s Spurs?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…