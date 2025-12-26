Why Gyokeres is not an upgrade on Jesus or Havertz

Viktor Gyokeres moved to Arsenal this summer to address their long-standing goalscoring problem, with the Gunners believing he could become one of the finest strikers in the world and fire them to several honours. His arrival generated significant optimism, largely because of the reputation he built before joining the club and the expectation that he would provide a decisive edge in front of goal.

The striker was in outstanding form during his time at Sporting Club, where he proved unstoppable across two seasons with the team. Those performances placed him firmly on the radar of several clubs during the most recent transfer window. Arsenal ultimately won the race for his signature, a deal that was viewed internally as a major success given the level of competition for his services.

Early Challenges at the Emirates

The Gunners consider themselves fortunate to have secured Gyokeres, particularly as there was a genuine possibility he could have joined one of their rivals. However, his start to life at the club has not been ideal. Despite being named as one of the regular starters, he has scored very few goals so far, raising questions about his immediate impact.

While the club continue to show faith in him, early performances suggest that Gyokeres has not yet represented a clear upgrade on Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz. His difficulties mirror those experienced by the two strikers who led the line before his arrival, particularly in terms of converting chances and consistently influencing matches.

A Familiar Pattern Up Front

Gyokeres has struggled to take the opportunities that come his way and has often found it difficult to make a decisive difference in games. This pattern is not unfamiliar to Arsenal supporters, as similar issues were evident when Jesus and Havertz were tasked with leading the attack. As a result, his presence has neither fully solved the problem nor introduced a new one.

At this stage, Gyokeres appears to be part of a wider attacking issue rather than a definitive answer to it. The underlying challenges remain unchanged, suggesting that the problem extends beyond the individual occupying the striker role. Whether time and adaptation will alter that perception remains to be seen, but for now, Gyokeres does not look like the complete solution Arsenal had hoped for, nor can he be singled out as the sole cause of their struggles in front of goal.