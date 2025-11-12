Why has Arsenal not started talks to keep Mikel Arteta?

Mikel Arteta has continued to earn praise for the remarkable work he has done at Arsenal since taking charge as manager. The Spaniard has successfully reshaped the club into one of Europe’s most competitive sides, demonstrating both tactical intelligence and strong leadership. Under his guidance, the Gunners have developed a clear identity, combining defensive discipline with attacking creativity. His influence has been instrumental in the team’s steady rise back to the upper echelons of English and European football.

Arteta’s ability to inspire his players and instil a winning mentality has transformed Arsenal into genuine contenders once again. The former midfielder has shown resilience and adaptability throughout his tenure, steering the team through challenging periods and ensuring consistent progress. His attention to detail, combined with an unwavering commitment to improvement, has earned him widespread respect within the club and among supporters.

Arteta’s Impact and Arsenal’s Progress

Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta has been characterised by both tactical innovation and strong recruitment. The manager’s approach has fostered a culture of professionalism and accountability, with younger players flourishing under his guidance. The Gunners now boast one of the most dynamic and balanced squads in European football, a testament to Arteta’s vision and long-term strategy.

As the team continues to evolve, it is clear that Arteta remains central to Arsenal’s ambitions. His leadership has made the side stronger, more cohesive, and more competitive across all fronts. However, questions have emerged regarding his future, as his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027. Without an extension, next season would be his final one in charge under the existing agreement, leading to speculation about whether the club intends to secure his long-term commitment soon.

Contract Situation and Future Discussions

According to Mirror Football, there have been no discussions yet between Arsenal and Arteta over a contract renewal. However, the report also notes that his most recent deal was finalised during the final year of his previous contract, suggesting there is no immediate reason for concern. The club appears confident in its current working relationship with the manager and is likely to address the matter at the appropriate time.

For now, the focus remains firmly on the season ahead. Many expect Arteta to lead Arsenal in their pursuit of major honours, including the Premier League title, which would be a fitting reward for the progress made under his stewardship. While speculation about his long-term future continues, his impact on the club’s development is undeniable, and his presence remains a cornerstone of Arsenal’s ongoing success.

