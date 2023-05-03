Why has Arteta given up on signing Tielemans or Maddison?

Arteta would have jumped at the chance of signing Youri Tielemans or James Maddison from Leicester at various points in his time as the Arsenal boss.

In the 2021 transfer window, James Maddison was packaged as Arsenal’s dream summer acquisition. There’s a belief that had he been cheaper than the over £59 million price tag slapped on his head, he would have been a Gunner by now Instead of the 26-year-old, Odegaard was signed, and there’s no regret about that. However, even so, the Leicester No. 10 has continued to impress, and one might wonder, “Imagine if Arteta had him as Odegaard’s backup?” Arsenal’s attacking midfield would be the best, no doubt. Anyway, there is no hint that Arsenal are eyeing him.

Then came the 2022 summer transfer window, and Youri Tielemans transfer fantasy was born. There was a belief that the Belgian was the versatile midfielder Arteta wanted for his project ahead of this season. The 25-year-old was available for as little as £25 million, but Arsenal didn’t take advantage of the discount price he was available for. Many thought the club could get him on a bargain in January, but that didn’t happen. Further, there was speculation that they planned to get him for free this summer, but nothing indicates that we can expect Tielemans to move to the Emirates.

Last weekend, David Ornstein mentioned four midfielders wanted by Mikel Arteta this summer. Mohammed Kudus, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, and Moises Caicedo are these 4. If Ornstein’s claims have any truth, the interest in Tielemans and Maddison represents Arsenal’s past.

Considering Tielemans could be available on a free transfer and Maddison could be available on the cheap, with the Foxes likely to be relegated, Arsenal should have been jumping at the chance of getting them on board on a double deal, but they are not.

Why do you think Arteta moved on from getting the Leicester boys?

