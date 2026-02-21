Why has Christian Norgaard not come on to replace Martin Zubimendi?

Martin Zubimendi has become an integral member of the Arsenal squad this season following his summer move from Real Sociedad.

Several leading clubs had monitored him for months, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, yet he ultimately chose to join Arsenal. He arrived as a reinforcement in midfield after Jorginho departed, while the club were also unable to reach an agreement over a new contract for Thomas Partey.

As a result, Arsenal required further depth in that area and subsequently moved for Christian Norgaard from Brentford. The Dane had been captain of the Bees and enjoyed a comfortable position at his former club, but he accepted a two-year deal with Arsenal.

Midfield Competition Intensifies

Norgaard’s arrival has added significant Premier League experience to the squad. However, he has not featured as frequently as some would have anticipated. Despite his pedigree and leadership qualities, he has often had to remain patient on the bench.

When called upon, he has generally performed reliably, yet opportunities have not always been forthcoming. There have also been occasions when Zubimendi has delivered below expectations, leading some supporters to question why Norgaard was not introduced to strengthen the side.

Arteta Explains Selection Decisions

Mikel Arteta was asked about the reasoning behind his choices, as reported by Arsenal Media. He said, “We played with Christian, Declan [Rice] has played there as well. We have changed a lot of players in the team. So it’s dependent on the kind of game that we expect, who do we believe is in the best condition physically, mentally, technically and tactically to deliver what we require.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the competitive environment within the squad and reveal the tactical considerations influencing team selection. With multiple midfield options available, decisions are shaped by the demands of each fixture rather than reputation alone, ensuring that Arsenal remain adaptable in their pursuit of success.

