Why has it all gone wrong for Arsenal after our good start?

Where is it going wrong for our boys?
Such a good start to the season is slowing disappearing into thin air!
Only six games played, and we have won half and lost the other half! But where is it going wrong for Arsenal?
The defence will always come under scrutiny there is no doubt about that, but once that ball passes the defence, as in most games it will do, questions will be thrown towards the keeper. Leno just cannot seem to read the ball and what to do with it, which in turn gives a lack of confidence to those in front of him.
After he conceded yet again against Leicester, I will admit he was not fully at fault, but if he read the ball and the pass well enough he would have known not to move to the near post, had he stayed in the centre he would have had every chance of saving the shot. We will never know now though will we.
We have constantly said that we lack flair and creativity in the midfield, and the Leicester game again has showed the weakness and lack of talent in that midfield! Our players are individually talented, there is no doubt about that but the issue at times is clearly that they just fail to link up and communicate at certain points in certain games.
The body language I am getting from both Lacazette and Aubameyang too is that again there is a lack of communication and if I am honest, they both look drained and very very tired. If it was the end of the season, I would understand but it is six games in. And of course I get that it has been a tough year with lack of holiday and not a very long pre-season due to the pandemic, but all in all this should not be an excuse.
I feel as though teams are very quickly now picking up on Arteta’s tactics and formation, and if he is not careful then very soon everyone will have sussed him out and it really will be a case of back to square one!
Shenel Osman
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Losses against Liverpool and Man City was expected in my opinion. So we have lost 1 game we should not have. Not that big of a deal.
To all the thoughtful and polite people on JustArsenal, who have written articles or I have had discussions with, whether we agreed or not, thank you and farewell.
I have become disallusioned with the toxicity of some and I am taking a “holiday”.
Hey mate. Your sensible and objective comments will be sorely missed
Shame. Look after yourself, Ozzie 🙂
@ozziegunner,how sad man,I have agreed with the majority of your comments even when I have not they were always respectul,I can understand your frustration,all this negativity did get its toll on me, you’re right take a short break and I sincerely hope to see you back soon on this site,more than ever we need your positivity and optimism,if not I wish you good luck!👍
Our captain, AUBA, focuses more on social media than on the pitch. He should exhibit his leadership role & duties in the team stop the social media role.
I will admit he was not fully at fault, but if he read the ball and the pass well enough he would have known not to move to the near post, had he stayed in the centre he would have had every chance of saving the shot. We will never know now though will we.
If he’d stayed center and Under had just shot, I’d have loved to hear your reaction. The basic is you cover the easier angle and hope your teammates will have your back.
Or like one of the greatest keepers of all time used to say ( can’t remember which one it was) you cover one side of the goal and leave the other to God.
Great comment, Joe. Can we get God to play CB instead of Mustafi?
I wish