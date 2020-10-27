Why has it all gone wrong for Arsenal after our good start?

Where is it going wrong for our boys?

Such a good start to the season is slowing disappearing into thin air!

Only six games played, and we have won half and lost the other half! But where is it going wrong for Arsenal?

The defence will always come under scrutiny there is no doubt about that, but once that ball passes the defence, as in most games it will do, questions will be thrown towards the keeper. Leno just cannot seem to read the ball and what to do with it, which in turn gives a lack of confidence to those in front of him.

After he conceded yet again against Leicester, I will admit he was not fully at fault, but if he read the ball and the pass well enough he would have known not to move to the near post, had he stayed in the centre he would have had every chance of saving the shot. We will never know now though will we.

We have constantly said that we lack flair and creativity in the midfield, and the Leicester game again has showed the weakness and lack of talent in that midfield! Our players are individually talented, there is no doubt about that but the issue at times is clearly that they just fail to link up and communicate at certain points in certain games.

The body language I am getting from both Lacazette and Aubameyang too is that again there is a lack of communication and if I am honest, they both look drained and very very tired. If it was the end of the season, I would understand but it is six games in. And of course I get that it has been a tough year with lack of holiday and not a very long pre-season due to the pandemic, but all in all this should not be an excuse.

I feel as though teams are very quickly now picking up on Arteta’s tactics and formation, and if he is not careful then very soon everyone will have sussed him out and it really will be a case of back to square one!

Shenel Osman