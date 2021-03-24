Reiss Nelson needs to improve his power and pace to become a success

Nelson Needs to Hit the Gym
Reiss Nelson’s development has confounded many Arsenal fans who have always appreciated his talent and immense ball control. It’s not only Arsenal fans who have been impressed by Nelson: professional coaches have thought highly of him, as well, not least Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta. But what is wrong with the boy who was once considered more talented than Jadon Sancho?
One of the prerequisites of making it at a professional level and especially in the Premier League is physical development. You have to be sturdy in some sense, able to hold your own against the big bullies of the top flight. Having some power and/or pace (PnP) goes a long way in helping you in multiple match situations. Consider the other youth attackers at the club: Bukayo Saka is extremely resilient for a 19-year-old and possesses a great ability to burst with power into space. Gabriel Martinelli has pace for days. Smith-Rowe has a long, powerful stride reminiscent of De Bruyne. Nketiah is quite muscular and Odegaard is not easy to knock off at all.
Nelson seemingly has none of these. All he’s got going for him is the technique and ball control. That is not enough to make it. Most good wingers, young or otherwise, nowadays have plenty of PnP. The list is endless: Sterling, Zaha, Grealish, Mane, Salah, Gnabry, Sane, Rashford, etc. You don’t need to have crazy physicality or pace but you need to be able to ride challenges. Hazard is a great example of this. Messi is another. That hardiness must be there.
The thing with PnP is that it elevates your ability on the ball. Zaha is a prime example of this. Blessed with good pace and outstanding power, the Ivorian can bulldoze through the defensive line while carrying the ball with ease. If Nelson was simply able to run past his man or power through him, he might already be a top winger. Unfortunately, he’s unable to do both and he can’t even ride challenges. You cannot rely solely on technique unless you are as gifted as Neymar Dos Santos. Physical development is key to making sure that your technique stands a chance to show itself.
Nelson needs to hit the gym or he will end up playing for Ajax or some middling La Liga club.
Agboola Israel
Replace the name “Nelson” with Willian, Nketiah, or Xhaka and ask yourself does it still apply?
Nelson never got the opportunities Nketiah did, even though 1 ST has more responsibilities that 1 of 2 wingers.
Willian was worse than trash for 6 months, Nelson somehow couldn’t offer more than Willian’s nothingness for months and months?
Arteta should be working more with young talent on hand. Or at least have the sense to have an assistant to sharpen young players.
Wasn’t that his job under Pep? Anyone remember when Arteta joined he talked up our youth and his eagerness to develop them, Remember?
Now most youth are on loan or frozen out; Arteta going full Pep and wanting to buy all new shiny toys.
Kronke will NEVER buy Arteta his dream team of 11 players. Odegaard cost a King’s ransome if even possible.
Better to bring in an assistant who can sharpen our youth. Nelson, Balogun, Azeez, Lopez, Saliba, Mavro, etc…
Instead of pipe dreams transfers like Odegaard, Hakimi, and such. Unfortunately our brand has lost some luster, and we don’t even play the attacking football most players like.
Never thought I’d see the day where London was a bigger draw than our style of football. We play $hit, but at least it’s in North London.
Yeah this isn’t the reason at all. He’s got enough pace and he’s not especially weak, it’s decision-making and probably a bit of confidence.
I can’t believe you mentioned Nketiah as a counter example – he really is a player who needs to hit the gym to make it in his position, as he does otherwise have enough talent and self belief imo.
I think pace can be trained to an extent, but the natural pace comes with the player’s legs. I believe his playing style is more suited for the CAM role
Nelson is definitely quick enough, especially with the ball at his feet. He’s also made some big gains in his upper body strength.
Having seen him play for the U23s in recent months, he still needs to work on his end product. Finishing, crossing and low balls from the byline. Last game I saw he should’ve had at least 2 goals and an assist.
Still has a lot of potential imo. Of all the young English players in his age bracket at Arsenal, I hope he’s the one we retain and he gets a chance at regular first team football on loan next season.
You would think that if Niles Willock Nelson or Nketia were good enough by now like Saka they would be regular starters. But being good is not enough. They need to be brilliant to play because the manager has to play the big earners to sell merch.
120 k p/w Kolasinac 100 k p/w Willian 100 k p/w Pepe 200 k p/w Auba and Laca let alone 350k p/w Ozil. Ceballos Odegaard have not come cheap either. Reiss is simply a cheap home grown player like Nketiah Willock Chambers Niles and maybe even Holding. They play weak EL teams,soft cup games or come on in PL games already won or lost. They spend most of their time sending texts on their mobile phones while unused subs.
I do not feel it’s his physique that’s letting him down but his failure to make the correct decisions with his final pass or cross.Like Pepe, he needs to work on retaining possession in tight situations, but there is no doubt that he has the ability to take on defenders at pace which in itself is a big asset.I don’t know if Nelson or Nketiah are in the long term plans of Arteta, but if they are not, perhaps he should use them as a means of securing the services of Bissouma or Trossard of Brighton.In the absence of “readies” this is the type of deal Arsenal should pursue.