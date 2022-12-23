Why have Arsenal stars not signed new deals yet?

Arsenal wants to get Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba on new deals as they are important players to the club.

The Gunners have been the most in-form club in the Premier League this season, and the contributions of these players cannot be overstated.

Mikel Arteta has relied on them to help his side deliver top performances in this campaign, and they will remain critical for the team in the second half of the season.

Almost all of them have publicly said they will sign a new Arsenal deal if given a chance to sign, yet Gooners are wondering why the club has still not gotten them signed to an extension yet.

The Athletic explains that it takes more than players publicly saying they will sign to get a new deal sorted.

For the most part, the negotiations do not even involve the players, with their agents and other representatives speaking to Arsenal while they focus on playing for the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing new deals takes time because there will be plenty of meetings between both parties, and they will disagree over several parts of the agreement.

However, as long as the player wants to continue with the club, we can be sure that they will eventually reach an agreement and sign a new deal.