Why have Arsenal Women not recorded one clean sheet this season?

After the Arsenal versus Manchester City women’s game, which the Gooners won to preserve their unbeaten run, Jonas Eidevall was happy with his defense. He commented on the teamwork between Lotte Wubben-Moy and Amanda Ilestedt:

“I think so too (they were excellent). I think they both brought out their their best qualities in their defending. They were physical, they were front-footed, they worked well together, they made a lot of first contacts with the ball. I’m really proud of that.”

Yes, Arsenal’s defence was decent versus a high-flying Manchester City, but there is something else they need to do for us to truly appreciate their worth. They must begin keeping clean sheets.

Arsenal Women have failed to keep clean sheets, conceding game after game, making it difficult for them to win since once they concede, they have little choice but to outscore their opponents, which does not always happen.

Arsenal women must not only focus on scoring goals but also on not conceding them against opponents such as Bristol City, Aston Villa, and Liverpool, who (no insult intended) are not on their level.

Mary Earps took her clean sheet tally to 14 last season, reaching a new landmark for the Women’s Super League. The previous record for a single season stood at 13, held by Arsenal’s Manuela Zinsberger.

While Arsenal cannot keep a clean sheet this season, their main rivals do.

Chelsea: 2

Manchester City: 3

Manchester United: 1

Sabrina D’Angelo and Manuela Zinsberger must up their game in the coming weeks and be “tough” on their defenders. Their Arsenal futures are riding on it; as was hinted in the summer with Arsenal’s failed swoop for Manchester United’s Mary Earps, Arsenal may be open to buying a goalie in the winter. Given how tight the title fight may be at the end, a good defensive record could come in handy in the WSL, where a winner may be decided through goal difference.

What do you think Gooners? That’s wrong with out defence / goal-keeping capabilities in your opinion? Do you think Arsenal will get Mary Earps eventually?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….