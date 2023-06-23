Why haven’t Arsenal just paid the asking price for Declan Rice?

To be a big club you act like a big club. by Dan Smith
Some Gooners won’t have anything bad said about their club and will tell you that it’s only rumours that we are interested in Declan Rice.
Let’s just say though it’s true Mikel Arteta identified the midfielder as his number one target.
Let’s say it’s true that we have been negotiating with West Ham since January.
Let’s say it’s true that the players criteria is to be playing in the Champions League and remain living in London.
We know that David Sullivan went on national radio and said he has a gentlemen’s agreement with his captain, he won’t stand in his way if his asking price is met.
David Moyes has never been shy quoting that sum is at least at 100 million.
If all the above is true, a big club gets that transfer done.
If a Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich had intel that their first choice signing wanted to join them, his employers were willing to sell and his family were settled in the city where you’re the only residents offering top tier European football, they would get their business done.
Let’s be honest if a club want to sell to you, and a player wants to play for you, that’s quite a hard deal to mess up on.
That’s what Arsenal may have done with the latest news in what is turning into a saga, being that Man City are about to make their own offer to West Ham, creating the bidding war that the Iron’s owner was hoping for.
If true, you won’t find the Champions haggling over every last pound. They will ask for West Ham to name their price and either pay if they agree or walk away if they disagree with the valuation.
Just like they haven’t dithered over buying Kovacic, just like you only heard about Chelsea’s links with Nkunku when the purchase was confirmed, just like Liverpool announced the Mac Allister capture once the window opened.
Edu equally could have had this deal confirmed by now but perhaps has arrogantly relied on believing we are Rice’s only choice?
Man City’s interest will be music to West Ham’s owners ears, with talk from the London Stadium that they were getting annoyed by the payment plan we were offering. Mr Sullivan might now get the bidding war he seeks.
That might force the Gunners to finally meet the Hammers valuation instead of haggling over every last penny.
The handshake Rice has with his employers is they will accept any offer that meets the sum they have quoted.
So, this isn’t a case of Man City outbidding us. If Mr Sullivan is a man of his word, he will accept any offer for his skipper once his asking price is met.
So, if it’s true that for months Rice has been sold on the project at the Emirates, he could still insist that he will only listen to offers from North London.
If Pep Guardiola is interested though this will force Edu to accept that he has to meet the asking price instead of trying to save money.
To be fair, if you believe the reports, West Ham have been telling our Sporting Director this for months.
If we fail to acquire the 24 year old, I will then question our entire policy.
I love Edu the player and his place in our history is always secure, but it’s his job to identify targets and negotiate.
He’s not doing us a favour, it’s his job, one that he gets paid a lot to do.
I bet he’s not conscious of saving the Kroenke Family money when he agrees his own contract.
Maybe once or twice the Brazilian can make mistakes and miss out on those at the top of our shortlist.
Yet Rice isn’t the first talent where negotiations have been leaked out to the public, gone on for weeks and fallen through due to those in power being indecisive.
In fact, this has been a common occurrence since Stan Kroenke first had major control on our board.
Remember Higuain?
How about the famous 40 million and a pound for Suarez?
It would be great if our owners flew over and insisted this deal gets over the line.
Their own manager has insisted Arsenal don’t have the squad to compete on all fronts and have to improve all aspects of the club (including recruitment) to compete with Man City.
Isn’t that the level we should be aspiring too?
When we were last in UEFA’s top tier competition, we didn’t have the ambition to compete. We were happy to finish in the top 4, bank the Champions League revenue, and use Mr Wenger as a shield to hide behind.
The next couple of months it’s -now or never- for Josh Kroenke to prove he has more aspirations than his father.
That he’s not afraid to take that next step.
He can’t hide behind stadium debt like his dad.
Ticket prices have increased, shirt prices have risen, subscriptions are unaffordable, etc …our fanbase have every right after two decades without a tittle to demand the best.
That’s all I ever ask of my club, to be the best version of themselves they can be.
Some readers won’t have anything bad about said about the club and will defend the regime no matter what.
They will act like accountants and pretend they care about money being saved.
How can they preach value when we are about to give Chelsea 65 million for Havertz. That might be hard to do?
If an attacker who’s failed to score double digit of goals in the League since moving to England is worth 65 million, then West Ham have a right to value Rice at the amount they do.
If Rice ends up at the Etihad, I can envisage some supporters acting like the person who’s been rejected by their crush.
They will make out they didn’t want Rice anyway and it’s a blessing that we didn’t pay over the odds.
Rice though improves our midfield, is at an age where he will only get better, has leadership qualities, etc.
The fact is Arteta has identified this player as his first choice.
A failure to back our manager means after 6 years we have gone full cycle.
6 years ago, we didn’t act like a big club, and we have regressed.
If we have returned to the Champions League still unwilling or unable to buy the best players, then we have gone backwards, just to return to the same position we were in under Mr Wenger.
Things change but stay the same?
A big club, having negotiated since January, having been told the player wants to join you, that the club are willing to sell and that he’s your managers first choice ……a big club gets that deal done.
There’s no point pretending that’s not the case.
Dan
Coz Edu first of his name likes to dillydally and allow other teams into the conversation
The reason is that there’s seems to be zero viability analysis in our transfer dealings. Think about Vlahovic, chased and chased and chased and the guy openly said he doesn’t want to come to us.
Price cap:
– what’s will be the first offer and what price demand will we walk away at
Wage cap:
– what’s will be the first offer and what wage demand will we walk away at
Personal Terms:
– does this player actually want to play for us
Alternatives:
– which alternative players do we go for (do the same process as above)
We seem to just shoot from the hip and hope for the best. Like with Havertz, the general consensus it that he’s been brought in as a replacement for Xhaka. If that’s the case why on earth didn’t we go for McAllister instead? He’s cheaper and better at that position. I’m not saying Havertz is bad but there seems to be very little logic involved in our transfers.
Maybe because Man Sheikhy have bottomless black-gold wells as their source of income, whereas Arsenal just got some Walmarts who got looted weekly and were forced to shut down in some cities?
Aside from that, the amount of money West Ham want could be enough to buy two homegrown midfielders. I would be disappointed if we pay £100m for Rice and lose Lavia because of that
We still have other priorities as well, such as Timber and Havertz. I also think we could sign Dewsbury-Hall, Phillips, Loftus-Cheek or Gallagher instead of Rice
We might bid 100 mil and City could counter that with more money. People need to understand we have our limitations financially and we might not be able to compete financially with City. It’s not like there’s a lack of effort from Arsenal to get the deal over the line, it’s just that Edu and co need to make sure we getting a better deal
@Oyama
Like Edu and co did with Havertz? A reported £65M fee and £210k-a-week in wages? Edu is a clown 🤡
I personally think Rice is way overpriced anyway but if the club saw something that would improve then they should have just payed the fee ,West Ham told us the price and said they would reject the second offer before it even went in so what was the point when they gave their have their asking price weeks ago .
Apparently selling partey for 17million to juve if reports are true which is crime in itself .
Exactly, we have not learned since the Mudryk saga – people are saying we avoided a curve ball, but let’s not forget, Havertz hasn’t exactly outperformed Mudryk either, at Chelski. Cannot believe the ridiculous bids we put in, it was clear WH were never going to accept that, they can just hold onto the player for another 2 years after all. If we weren’t ready to step up to the plate let’s stop wasting time and money. I think having Rice as DM is pivotal, no pun intended, and if we need to overpay a bit for this position which we haven’t been strong enough in since the Viera days, then that’s what we have to do or quibble over 10 million, spend that on Havertz, and never have the strength to win any major competition. Have no doubt, this is KSE nonsense.
Thank you so much. The board isn’t supprting the manager which shouldn’t be so.
It’s a habit. Years of practice in shooting ourselves in the foot. In the beginning there was Juan Mata and Chelsea did the Donald on us. Lucky we got Santi. Remember Luis Suarez….top player….£40,000,001. Mr Bean type bid. For football’s sake thank god it failed. Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot many laughable times. BUT maybe this will encourage us to buy both Sergej Milinković-Savić and Nicolo Barella for the price of a bowl of Rice and end up with the best midfield in the EPL. Move quickly before we get gazumped again.
Our owner is simply I seriously
The thing is- if they lose Rice to someone else and the price is going to be 100 million or plus that, then the alternatives will likely to be about same amount because others are going to use that price as a benchmark. So in the end of the day you are not saving anything. Better pay the 100 million fast get the deal done. This is crazy, greedy market. I do not understand why Arsenal are selling their talents to others for reasonable price. Balogun is english born and bred so he should be at least 60 million. Imagine if he was Brighton player and we would try to buy him.