Why haven’t we talked about Guendouzi’s comments to Maupay yet?

There’s been so much to be disappointed about in the last week, until yesterday’s win, but I don’t think enough attention has been given to what Guendouzi said to Neal Maupay. He essentially gloated about how much money he earns.
I have defended the Frenchman in the past, pointing to the fact he’s had to step up from the lower divisions in France. He started the season as our best performer. Yet bragging about how rich you are?
That’s a horrible mentality to have, and bear in mind he was accused of saying other things throughout the game.
If we had won, I wouldn’t condone his words, but it’s worse that we just lost 2-1 to Brighton and his first thought is, ‘that’s okay, I still get my 40,000 a week’. Just think about that.
He’s part of an Arsenal team about to finish in one of our lowest positions in our history. He should be embarrassed. Yet the first thing that comes to his mind is his salary? I know he young and we all acted immature at that age but that speaks volumes about what’s wrong at our club.
It wouldn’t be a problem if we had a leader in the dressing room who you knew would pull him up on it, yet it won’t get mentioned, and in return he learns nothing.
Tony Adams, Lee Dixon or Martin Keown would never tolerate a 21-year-old who has done nothing to act like that (which is why they should be hired as coaches).
Heck even Ronaldo will tell you stories how Roy Keane and Ryan Giggs wouldn’t stand for certain things, and that’s Ronaldo. Yet Ronaldo says it was a huge part of his development.
Arteta won a lot of gooners over with his first press conference. Was he saying what we wanted to hear, or did he mean it when he said about standards and getting rid of those who refused to follow his ethos?I’m not asking him to sell the midfielder, but I would expect some harsh words, even a public dressing down?
Think how we acted when Ozil sulked in the Europa League Final or Xhaka swearing back at fans. To me this is worse. Ozil and Xakha at least showed they were hurting, their egos bruised. Guendouzi’s first thought wasn’t “we are 10th, we won’t be in Europe next year”, it was .. “I still get my wage.”
I can’t get over the fact that that was his initial reaction. This tells me everything I need to know about our dressing room….
That is true. In the situation we are in , he wouldn’t bring in issues of salary. So it’s like he doesn’t care even when we are in the worst position ever . What he thinks of in the salary is coming.. but maybe he wanted to explain to maupay that however much u have defeated us we are still big club. Next time he has to get mature on certain issues.
He is going anyway.He is going to be offloaded.
Exactly. It shows poor management and coach experience.
Luiz is that example for him; forces Arteta to sit him on the bench, mad for his damn contract extension, 2 millions! Mari has to start, get injured in the end.
Luiz comes in, ruins game! This one fights, insults mock a player, a person first tell him how much a poor sorry ass he is in a shitty club!
Arteta actually grants Luiz with his new contract afterwards!
A player lets you down at such moment of season; he is not on the bench but home!
This shows this lack of experience which authority is part of. Easy to take it on a kid as Niles, sends a very bad signal and see why these kids will all try to leave Kroenke FC
I’d defended him too, until I’d read what he’d said. Really not impressed. I can understand why he was angry, but to bring up his salary and the comment about their players was really childish!!
This speaks volumes about what they find more important… results or wages…
End of the day, indeed this overall mess & lost have jeorpadize any hope for CL if not for EL.
3 points may cost a lot!
I dont think he meant it that way,i think he was trying to imply that no matter what he is part of a big club in other words his ego spoke up and not greed.
He is one of those who cares and shows passion but unfortunately is also hot headed.He needs to be disciplined and i think he will improve on that front.You cant enforce discipline but you can lead by example(i am not defending luizs extension)that is why you need seniors to stand up in the dressing room.
What happened is unfortunate but its all a learning process,whats important is making sure that he doesnt repeat.
I’m sure Arteta gave him a huge bollocking In private and no decent manager would air that in public. The fact he was dropped from the squad was public humiliation itself. The funny thing is that Maupay apparently earns more than Guendozy 🤣.