Why I am confident that Arsenal will beat West Ham in crucial Top 4 clash

With the Brentford v Man United game now postponed, this game against West Ham has become even more crucial for both Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, although there have been whispers that the Gunners themselves may have a Covid outbreak that needs to be carefully contained as well.

But I’m assuming the club will keep the players wrapped up in cotton wool and the game will go ahead as planned, and it could prove to be the most important game of this year if they can leapfrog the Hammers into the Top Four.

Arsenal are currently in 6th with 26 points, just 2 points behind West Ham in 4th with the same amount of games played, although our big rivals Tottenham could overtake both of us if they win their two games in hand.

Although all the best betting website offers are making Arsenal the favourites, if this had been played a couple of weeks ago the odds would have been very different in West Ham’s favour. Although I actually believe that the Gunners are well worth their status as favourites right now.

The Gunners are regarded as being in a bit of a slump having lost 3 of their last 5 League games, but are most definitely in the fight for the European places at the moment, but exactly the same could be said for our opponents at the moment, who have actually only won one of their last 5, but have managed 2 draws and 2 defeats. Their only respite was beating Chelsea in an exciting 3-2 reverse at the London Stadium.

But other than the Hammers recent bad run, the main reason I am convinced that it is great value to have confidence in an Arsenal win, is the advantage that the Gunners have had since the fans returned to the Emirates and it has turned into a bit of a fortress.

Arsenal have won 9 of their last ten home games, and were only beaten by the European Champions Chelsea during our early season Covid crisis. Five of those games were won with clean sheets, including our last three in a row, and that cannot do other than fill me with confidence tomorrow. I think we can probably thank Aaron Ramsey for being instrumental in this, and he encourages the 12th man behind him to keep the opposition away, also aided by Ben White and Gabriel of course.

Conversely, West Ham have only gained one point from their last three away matches, but there is one more telling form line that makes me think we are certain to win. The last time West Ham won at the Emirates was in 2015, and we have won all six matchups since, so there is a massive psychological advantage to us on home soil as well.

I am definitely looking forward to this game with the utmost confidence.

COYG!