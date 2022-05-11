Why I am getting nervous ahead of Spurs v Arsenal…

A positive result against Spurs is a must!

These are the words I have used quite a lot this season and I probably will use a lot more in times to come, but we have another BIG TEST tomorrow and I go into the game with mixed feelings.

And I will tell you why.

Spurs on any day, but especially during more recent seasons is tough, but away is another story.

We saw what they did to Liverpool on the weekend and they could have easily beaten them and that was at Anfield.

There is no denying that their front line is scary when they are on their A game. I know we have faced Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, and have come away with three wins out of three, but Spurs’ front line is a different story and each of those previous teams have had major struggles of their own.

I also feel maybe our front line is not as strong as Spurs’ yet we do have the talent so we cannot deny that.

I guess one positive we can take going into the game is that our boys are on a high at the moment, they are on a streak and a winning one at that, and we do really have the players that can hurt teams on their day.

My only worry is that Spurs may be a little too strong for us.

But I guess we can only wait until tomorrow to see how our boys perform and either way it will be a good game and although every game has meaning, this one is definitely the most important than has been in recent times.

We can also hope Spurs are nervous and edgy despite being at home, and that Arsenal can have a fast start and take advantage as they have done in more recent games.

I also pray we end the game with 11 men as our discipline so far has seemed to improve, but we know what derbies can be like…

One thing we do know is that losing to Spurs is NOT and should never be part of our DNA, and so the boys will be aware of that and I am sure they will do their utmost to ensure the smiles on fans and players faces continues up until the end of the season at least, if not longer.

Heres hoping hey Gooners.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

