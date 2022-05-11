Why I am getting nervous ahead of Spurs v Arsenal…

A positive result against Spurs is a must!
These are the words I have used quite a lot this season and I probably will use a lot more in times to come, but we have another BIG TEST tomorrow and I go into the game with mixed feelings.
And I will tell you why.
Spurs on any day, but especially during more recent seasons is tough, but away is another story.
We saw what they did to Liverpool on the weekend and they could have easily beaten them and that was at Anfield.
There is no denying that their front line is scary when they are on their A game. I know we have faced Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, and have come away with three wins out of three, but Spurs’ front line is a different story and each of those previous teams have had major struggles of their own.
I also feel maybe our front line is not as strong as Spurs’ yet we do have the talent so we cannot deny that.
I guess one positive we can take going into the game is that our boys are on a high at the moment, they are on a streak and a winning one at that, and we do really have the players that can hurt teams on their day.
My only worry is that Spurs may be a little too strong for us.
But I guess we can only wait until tomorrow to see how our boys perform and either way it will be a good game and although every game has meaning, this one is definitely the most important than has been in recent times.
We can also hope Spurs are nervous and edgy despite being at home, and that Arsenal can have a fast start and take advantage as they have done in more recent games.
I also pray we end the game with 11 men as our discipline so far has seemed to improve, but we know what derbies can be like…
One thing we do know is that losing to Spurs is NOT and should never be part of our DNA, and so the boys will be aware of that and I am sure they will do their utmost to ensure the smiles on fans and players faces continues up until the end of the season at least, if not longer.
Heres hoping hey Gooners.
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Watching the city game. No penalty for Wolves. But against Arsenal, Man city was awarded a penalty. You know Xhaka is harsh and undisciplined, but Man city’s poor Ukranian boy never meant to hold the Wolves player with both arms, it was just accidental. Not worthy of a review.
Spurs game is based on keeping it tight, nicking a goal and then continuously playing on the counter. This works because they have runners in the team who understand how use space making them one of the most dangerous counterattacking teams.
A number of teams of teams have demonstrated how to deal with Spurs by controlling the play, keeping the game tight and drab and avoiding any ambitious attacks until Spurs themselves lose focus when they might concede themselves.
Other “solutions” are also possible (such as that adopted by Southampton, and earlier Arsenal) but are high risk especially at their ground.
We need to control the midfield. We do that, couple with a focused defence and our front line putting the pressure on their defence, as well as shooting sharp, then we got 3 points in the bag.
Arteta has got to get his team selection and tactics on point. Most of all, the lads gotta show up…IJS
I also fear the worse just think spuds have that bit more experience and son and kane could be the difference only plus is we will still be 4th regardless of the result so still in our own hands to get champions league football!
The spuds on the counter are as good as any team in the prem
The front 3 are pretty frightening on there day but when they have to take the game to the opposition they are clueless.
We need to keep tight not allow them to get behind us and stop kane having time on the ball for those threaded balls to son. Watch him at corners and man mark h like our good old keown the rash would mark. No quarter given.
Our front line have an important job to do and that is press high and press hard as there back 4 are shambolic in my opinion.
We don’t need to go looking for a win as a draw is just as good enough for us but when we get the chances as we will we need to be clinical and stick them away
It will be hard fought, nervy, shocking at times but after the whistle blows we will be joyous with pride and safe with a min 1 point if.not all 3
Keep the faith
1-3 to the mighty arsenal
Onwards and upwards
Romero always good for fouls
No need to get nervous or be afraid-its just a game!
We’re winning the NLD
Tottenham 0: Arsenal 2-take this to the nearest bank.
We’re better than them ALL round and our Manager,Arteta,is a Master tactician!
Don’t worry gunners..it’s spurs 1 2Arsenal…. Champions league here we come!!!!!!!!!!
A draw will be great but a win means everything. We can beat Newcastle and Everton look like they will survive relegation so they could be on holidays by time this games comes around.
Let’s play with freedom tomorrow a d have a good go at them as they will have to come at us as they need to win to keep top4 alive.