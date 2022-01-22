Why I am very confident Arsenal will beat Burnley (Form Guide)

Arsenal have been suffering from injuries, Covid, fatigue and AFCON in January but have already played 4 fixtures in that time, suffering 3 defeats and a draw, but I am pretty certain that the Gunners will get back to winning ways when they face Burnley tomorrow.

To be fair, other than Nottm Forest, Arsenal have faced some formidable opponents in the last few weeks, but before our last-minute heartbreak against Man City we had won 5 games in a row and had moved up to 4th place in the table.

In the Premier League you would have to say that Arsenal are turning the Emirates into a bit of a fortress. Since our opening home game defeat to Chelsea we were unbeaten until that added time winner from Man City spoiled our record.

As for Burnley, they are now rock bottom of the EPL with just one League win all season, which came back in October against Brentford, and are now 5 points below Norwich in 16th place. Their last outing ended up with a home defeat to Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

They actually have 5 games in hand over Norwich after having numerous games postponed, but unless they suddenly start winning, I can’t see that making much difference.

In the Head-To-Head games, Burnley have beaten Arsenal just once in our last 18 meetings, and that was last season at the Emirates. Is lightening likely to strike twice?

I don’t think so…..

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Arsenal v Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four