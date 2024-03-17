Why Arsenal fans should be very hopeful ahead of our first leg against Bayern Munich

Why Arsenal fans should be hopeful ahead of UCL clash with Bayern Munich

As we all know, the Gunners have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions.

The Bavarians have been our worst nightmare in the Champions League as three of our heaviest defeats in the competition have come against them.

4 – Arsenal’s heaviest defeats in their history in European competition (all in the UEFA Champions League): 0-4 v Milan in 2011-12

1-5 v Bayern in 2015-16

1-5 v Bayern in 2016-17 (1st leg)

1-5 v Bayern in 2016-17 (2nd leg) Hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/0StwGpLhml — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2024

This abysmal record would worry anyone heading into the two legged-tie but there is a cause for optimism.

The Bundesliga reigning champions haven’t played well all season, are on the verge of losing the league title for the first time since the 2011/2012 season, although they came close last season. They were also knocked out of the German Cup by a lower division side, and haven’t been convincing in the UCL.

They could have been knocked out by Lazio in the last round if Ciro Immobile had been more clinical, while we were also made to work our socks off by Porto, there is no denying that Bayern Munich are as vulnerable as ever, particularly defensively.

They conceded six goals in the group stages despite facing weaker opposition in Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Last month, they lost to a poor Bochum side and conceded three goals in the encounter- the defensive frailty is there for all to see!

In contrast, Arsenal have been playing arguably the best football in Europe, scoring for fun and keeping opposition attacks at bay and as a result are a match for any side in European football at the moment.

We should also be encouraged by the fact the German side will have no traveling supporters for the first leg with Uefa banning their fans from traveling to away games after the reprehensible behavior they displayed against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

If we can secure a healthy lead in the first leg, it will put more pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s side heading into the game at Allianz Arena where they have also shown vulnerability, losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen in January.

If there was ever a time we could beat Bayern Munich, it is now!

