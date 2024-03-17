Why Arsenal fans should be very hopeful ahead of our first leg against Bayern Munich

Why Arsenal fans should be hopeful ahead of UCL clash with Bayern Munich
As we all know, the Gunners have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions.
The Bavarians have been our worst nightmare in the Champions League as three of our heaviest defeats in the competition have come against them.
4 – Arsenal’s heaviest defeats in their history in European competition (all in the UEFA Champions League):
0-4 v Milan in 2011-12
1-5 v Bayern in 2015-16
1-5 v Bayern in 2016-17 (1st leg)
1-5 v Bayern in 2016-17 (2nd leg)
This abysmal record would worry anyone heading into the two legged-tie but there is a cause for optimism.
The Bundesliga reigning champions haven’t played well all season, are on the verge of losing the league title for the first time since the 2011/2012 season, although they came close last season. They were also knocked out of the German Cup by a lower division side, and haven’t been convincing in the UCL.
They could have been knocked out by Lazio in the last round if Ciro Immobile had been more clinical, while we were also made to work our socks off by Porto, there is no denying that Bayern Munich are as vulnerable as ever, particularly defensively.
They conceded six goals in the group stages despite facing weaker opposition in Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.
Last month, they lost to a poor Bochum side and conceded three goals in the encounter- the defensive frailty is there for all to see!
In contrast, Arsenal have been playing arguably the best football in Europe, scoring for fun and keeping opposition attacks at bay and as a result are a match for any side in European football at the moment.
We should also be encouraged by the fact the German side will have no traveling supporters for the first leg with Uefa banning their fans from traveling to away games after the reprehensible behavior they displayed against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
If we can secure a healthy lead in the first leg, it will put more pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s side heading into the game at Allianz Arena where they have also shown vulnerability, losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen in January.
If there was ever a time we could beat Bayern Munich, it is now!
Abdulkareem Abdulhamid
yes, agreed, Bayern are not what they once were and results from 2017 irrelevant with crossover with our current starting XI
I wasn’t aware of their travelling support ban, may be a little bonus
so while not the easiest draw for the quarters, by no means the toughest either
that said we have landed in the wrong half of the with Man C or Real standing in our way, but you have to beat the best to be the best
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal draw Bayern Munich in the next round of the champions league. The journalist with magical exclusive powers has also confirmed that Arsenal will play at home in the first leg.
Kane is a world-class finisher and possesses a very good hold-up play/ aerial abilities, but he’s no longer able to do high-press consistently due to his age
It could make us win the ball possession in the games