Why I believe Alexander Isak will be the perfect fit for Arsenal

Should Arsenal go all out for Isak?

Rumours have began to heat up about the possibility of Arsenal going all in for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and I for one, am all for it. Isak has had an incredible season for the Geordie’s and with Newcastle not being as good as last season, he’s been their best player. Scoring 22 goals (in all competitions) and 1 assist, he’s been a bright light in a somewhat shady season for Newcastle.

It’s no secret that Arsenal will be on the hunt for a striker in the summer transfer window and with the window only just around the corner, rumours are starting to fly around and options are being thrown out there in the media and one of the stronger stories to come out is Newcastle’s interest in Isak.

For me, Isak makes perfect sense, he could walk into this Arsenal side and hit the ground running. He’s found his feet in the premier league and because of that, I think he would come to Arsenal and be an instant success. He fits the type of playing style that Arteta has built at the club and at a big club like Arsenal, could thrive.

His current contract runs out in 2028 and Newcastle will not want to let him go, he’s been one of their best players in decades and they will try everything in their power to keep him at the club and if Arsenal were to have a chance at getting him, I think he would have to force the move and by the looks of things, he seems happy in Newcastle, but, Arsenal is a bigger club than Newcastle, we can offer him more top level football and it really depends on what he would want for his future.

Another obstacle would be the price. Because his contract doesn’t run out for so long and because they value him so high, I can only imagine they would overprice him completely. We broke the bank with Rice this season and it worked and I think it would work with Isak as well, but for Newcastle, he could be priceless and we can’t afford to get stuck in a transfer saga.

So do I think we should sign him? If possible yes. He does seem like the perfect fit. He’s Premier League proven, he’s producing great numbers and goals and I think he would work well under the manager, but like always, football isn’t simple and we will just have to wait and see what happens in the summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

