Why I believe Arsenal are certain to win a major trophy next season

Since taking over, Mikel Arteta has proven season after season that, after Arsene Wenger, he is the man to lead Arsenal to glory. Thanks to the Spaniard’s guidance, Arsenal has developed a new identity both on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

Under him, the club appeared hopeless at first, but there has been a pattern that implies that the project at the Emirates could reach its pinnacle next season. Arsenal were again in contention for a top-four spot in the 2021–22 season, but they fell short. They won a spot back in Champions League football last season, and not just that; they found themselves competing for the Premier League title.

They didn’t win it, but if the pattern continues as planned, we can assume they’ll win it next season. However, we cannot accept a simple pattern suggesting that Arsenal will win the league next season. However, for the reasons below, we can be confident that Arsenal will win a big trophy next season, whether it be the Premier League or the Champions League:

1. Strong Squad Reinforcements

With three acquisitions already completed (Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice), the Gunners have taken their game to the next level. It should astound every Gooner how powerful they will feel knowing that there are still further signings to be finalised. With such a successful summer transfer window, the least we can expect Arsenal to do is win something.

2. Heightened Expectations

After last season’s performances and the summer transfer additions, Arsenal fans expect Arteta and the boys to start quickly winning trophies. Arteta will have to make judgements to ensure his team achieves success. Odegaard and co, on the other hand, will need to perform and sacrifice their sweat and blood to see Arsenal back collecting silverware as fans demand.

3. Progressive Development

Mikel Arteta has undoubtedly helped Arsenal rise from strength to strength. It was difficult to predict where Arteta would lead the club at first, but season after season under the Spaniard, we have seen hope build at the Emirates, feeling the club is on the right track. Arsenal has improved over the last few seasons, and based on their improvement, winning major honours is the next step.

4. Competing on Multiple fronts

Arsenal is back in the Champions League after a long absence. This time, they can compete for either the league or Europe’s highest prize, the Champions League. Winning one of the two titles, or both, helps Arsenal’s season be considered a success next season.

Arteta and the boys can consider their alternatives near the end of the season, see what is worth fighting for, and win it to complete the season with silverware.

Daniel O

