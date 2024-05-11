Why I believe Arsenal should sell Gabriel Jesus this summer

Selling Gabriel Jesus in the summer could be a really smart move for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus had a fantastic start to his time as a Gunner. In just 14 league appearances for Arsenal before the World Cup break, he managed to score five goals and provide five assists, which was truly impressive.

And a lot of people thought that marked the beginning of his resurgence after spending years in a less prominent role at Manchester City, but that turned out not to be true. He picked up a knee injury during the FIFA Qatar World Cup, which was pretty severe and he ended up missing several games after the Qatar tournament due to this injury.

Unfortunately, when he finally came back from injury, he wasn’t the same player who had left Arsenal to join the Brazil national team. He wasn’t as sharp in front of the goal. By the time the 2022–23 season came to a close, he had only scored 11 goals in 33 games. A lot of people were hoping that during the summer break and pre-season, he would be able to regain his form. However, he still hasn’t been very sharp in front of the goal this season.

His struggles in front of goal, plus the injuries he has endured this season, have seen him fail to deliver. He’s only scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 34 games, which is quite disappointing. A report recently suggested that Arsenal might consider selling him, and personally, I believe it would be a good move for them.

Kai Havertz has already taken over Arsenal’s attack. In the past 14 games, the German international has led the Arsenal attack 12 times. During this run, Jesus has only started four games, and intriguingly, in two of them, he featured as a left winger. If the ex-Manchester City were to leave in the summer, it wouldn’t be a big deal in regards to squad depth, especially if Arsenal used the proceeds to buy a young up/and/coming replacement.

In fact, it could be a smart financial decision for Arsenal. Even though he hasn’t been in the spotlight lately, his market value remains quite high. The CIES Football Observatory currently values Jesus at €80 million (£69 million). If Arsenal manages to persuade the interested parties to pay that amount, or even just £50 million plus for the 27-year-old, it could greatly enhance our summer dealings. Arsenal won’t find a better deal if Jesus stays beyond the summer and continues to play a peripheral role, especially with the arrival of a deadly No. 9.

