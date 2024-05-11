Why I believe Arsenal should sell Gabriel Jesus this summer

Selling Gabriel Jesus in the summer could be a really smart move for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus had a fantastic start to his time as a Gunner. In just 14 league appearances for Arsenal before the World Cup break, he managed to score five goals and provide five assists, which was truly impressive.
And a lot of people thought that marked the beginning of his resurgence after spending years in a less prominent role at Manchester City, but that turned out not to be true. He picked up a knee injury during the FIFA Qatar World Cup, which was pretty severe and he ended up missing several games after the Qatar tournament due to this injury.
Unfortunately, when he finally came back from injury, he wasn’t the same player who had left Arsenal to join the Brazil national team. He wasn’t as sharp in front of the goal. By the time the 2022–23 season came to a close, he had only scored 11 goals in 33 games. A lot of people were hoping that during the summer break and pre-season, he would be able to regain his form. However, he still hasn’t been very sharp in front of the goal this season.
His struggles in front of goal, plus the injuries he has endured this season, have seen him fail to deliver. He’s only scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists in 34 games, which is quite disappointing. A report recently suggested that Arsenal might consider selling him, and personally, I believe it would be a good move for them.
Kai Havertz has already taken over Arsenal’s attack. In the past 14 games, the German international has led the Arsenal attack 12 times. During this run, Jesus has only started four games, and intriguingly, in two of them, he featured as a left winger. If the ex-Manchester City were to leave in the summer, it wouldn’t be a big deal in regards to squad depth, especially if Arsenal used the proceeds to buy a young up/and/coming replacement.
In fact, it could be a smart financial decision for Arsenal. Even though he hasn’t been in the spotlight lately, his market value remains quite high. The CIES Football Observatory currently values Jesus at €80 million (£69 million). If Arsenal manages to persuade the interested parties to pay that amount, or even just £50 million plus for the 27-year-old, it could greatly enhance our summer dealings. Arsenal won’t find a better deal if Jesus stays beyond the summer and continues to play a peripheral role, especially with the arrival of a deadly No. 9.
Darren N
It’s sad that Jesus has had so many injuries in such a short time… was this the same when he was at City or just bad luck for us since he joined?
We don’t have anyone like Jesus in our front line so for me he should stay and be the competition Saka needs and to give Saka a rest against eg newly promoted or lower teams or when we are 3-0 up.
Also if we get injuries to eg Saka or Trossard then he would be a no brainer to start
I guess we will see who Artet and Edu are going to bring in this summer.. with Timber back to fitness I think we don’t need any defenders …Zinch for me should play in midfield.
So maybe just need a replacement for Ramsdale as no point him warming the bench and also an out and out striker
Brazil killed him during the desert World Cup and which was a great loss for Arsenal.
Never been the same player since.
Especially with the arrival of a deadly No. 9?
You know something we don’t? 🤨
No, don’t sell! Rather sale Nketiah, Neilson,Zinchenco,Cedric,Jorginho(but has signed already). Bring in Osimene/Gyokeres, Zubimendi/Gumares, Diamonde/Braithwight, and Bailey-do this i we would be good to go!
@Admin
It’ll be a good idea to revisit this topic now that the season is coming to a close
www dot justarsenal dot com/rice-vs-xhaka-stat-shows-how-both-players-have-started-life-in-and-outside-arsenal/353839
I not only agree with DARREN that Jesus should be sold, but believe, on balance of probabilities- as funds are tight to get better players in- that he will be sold this summer. And in any event, definitely by the summer of 2025 at very latest.
The simple truth is that after a stellar start, Jesus has failed to impress. Simply working hard, as he does, ought to be a given by EVERY player. And has been too, ever since Auba and before him Ozil left, mercifully!
We are now a considerably better,, rmore decisive and committed side since the summer Jesus and Zinny arrived.
IMO, we no longer need either of them and I hope both leave at our earliest opportunity, PROVIDED we buy better players first (or around the same time) to replace them.