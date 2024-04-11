Why I believe Arsenal still need a striker like Ivan Toney this summer

Do you still want Arsenal to buy a striker?

Arsenal have cemented their status as a goal-scoring powerhouse this season, showcasing their attacking prowess with remarkable consistency.

The Gunners have scored a phenomenal 75 goals this term, averaging 2.4 goals per match. If Mikel Arteta’s side keep finding the net at that pace, they will be on course to triumph the tally of Man City last season (94 goals).

That will cement Arsenal’s place as one of the most prolific attacking teams since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

And that brings back us to one of the biggest questions that the Gunners had last summer: is buying a striker necessity?

🚨 Gabriel Jesus on changing club's mind about signing new striker in the summer: "Edu and Arteta already know if they want another striker or not, for sure!". "My job is to work and train hard, to improve and help Arsenal win trophies. The speculation will always be there". pic.twitter.com/MXlYiAXdT8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2024

The North London outfit were indeed in the hunt for a center forward last summer but eventually decided against making a serious move for any of their targets.

Kai Havertz was brought in from Chelsea and Arteta saw him as striker who could give his team a different edge, as opposed to what the Gunners already had in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The more obvious numbers state that Arsenal don’t need a striker but it is the underlying numbers which tell a different story.

Despite the fact that the Gunners have scored 16 headed goals this season, which is a league-leading tally, from open play they have only scored 5 headed goals, which is an underwhelming number.

The London side have gotten away with that stat for too long now. It is only time when the rivals crack their set-piece code and then it would be intriguing to see if Arteta’s men still boast aerial presence or not.

Writer’s opinion

I personally would like Arsenal to buy a center forward who is good in the air. That will give the Gunners a different dimension when going forward.

That will only give a different problem to the rivals and make Arsenal more unpredictable with the way they find the net.

It would be nice if we are able to prize away Alexander Isak, or Ollie Watkins. But the best player who I think will fit straight in is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Englishman’s link-up and creative play plus his phenomenal presence in the air makes him a nightmare to play against.

But that also means that there will be several suitors vying for his signature. If the Gunners end up landing him, that would just take Arsenal’s game to the next level.

Writer – Yash Bisht

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.