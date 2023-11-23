Why I believe Arsenal will be on top after the next 3 fixtures for Man City and Liverpool

I’m sure we would all love Arsenal to finally go to the top of the league and set the pace in the title race. Well, after the next 3 PL match days, I see Arsenal rising to the top of the table.
If we look at our next 3 games compared to Man City and Liverpool, it would seem that both our rivals have a few potential banana skins….
Match Day 13
This weekend, after the November international break, the Premier League resumes for Match Day 13. A key fixture for the Gooners on this Match Day other than the Brentford versus Arsenal game will be the Manchester City versus Liverpool game. Any of Liverpool or Manchester City dropping points would be brilliant, but the best result could be the two playing out to a draw, in which a draw could see Arsenal go top of the table if they thrash Brentford. Either way the Manchester City vs. Liverpool ends, hopefully Arsenal will pick up a win over Brentford.
Match Day 14
On Match Day 14, Arsenal will face Wolves; that’s a game if they are keen to win the league they need to win. Hopefully, they’ll beat the Wolves. With a win over Wolves, the Gunners will be hoping Fulham don’t lose to Liverpool. they’ll also be hoping Spurs (who’ve seemed transformed this season) can pick up a draw or a win over Manchester City.
Match Day 15
On Match Day 15, Arsenal play Luton, a game that Arsenal ought to win convincingly. They need to score many goals versus the PL newcomers (to have more goals than Liverpool and be ahead of them in case they have the same points after the three games). Manchester City have a trip to Villa Park. Unai Emery has revitalized Villa, and hopefully he will, with his revitalized side, outwit Pep Guardiola at Villa Park. While Villa hopefully stuns Manchester City, Liverpool will face Sheffield United and it is likely they’ll beat them, but who knows..
The bottom line means that here’s a chance that in these three match days, Liverpool and Manchester City can both drop points. If Arsenal wins all three of their next three games, they will automatically be at the top of the PL table before we go into the crazy Xmas fixture list….
Sam P
Arsenal failed to win against Spuds, Chelsea and Newcastle, so they must win the upcoming three EPL games to keep their title winning chance
I’m just worried about the game in Brentford, because our players usually play badly after a long break
I guess every team will be looking at their rivals schedules and thinking the same: ” we just go one game at a time while our rivals Knock off points from each other.” Liverpool for example will be looking at Arsenal’s next six games and probably thinking “Yes, we can beat them and they could also drop points against Brentford, Brighton and Aston Villa.” It’s going to be an exciting six game run down heading into the New Year and let’s hope some of the players we have been bagging here come good.
Those fixtures look winnable arsenal players come from int matches unscratched so hopefully their mentality is strong injured players like Jesus ,Ben and Odegaard are now recovered though arsenal still have some who are still sidelined Smith Rowe,Partey and Timber.
This is my preferred line up Vs Brentford
Ramsdale easy to pick considering Raya is ineligible to play against is parent club.
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Declan Rice Jorginho
Saka Odegaard Martineli
Trosaard
I think this will be enough to get us all the three points.
Later on White to come is for Zinchenko,Havertz for Odegaard,Jesus for Trosaard and Nelson for Martineli.
Enjoy 😎