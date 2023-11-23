Why I believe Arsenal will be on top after the next 3 fixtures for Man City and Liverpool

I’m sure we would all love Arsenal to finally go to the top of the league and set the pace in the title race. Well, after the next 3 PL match days, I see Arsenal rising to the top of the table.

If we look at our next 3 games compared to Man City and Liverpool, it would seem that both our rivals have a few potential banana skins….

Match Day 13

This weekend, after the November international break, the Premier League resumes for Match Day 13. A key fixture for the Gooners on this Match Day other than the Brentford versus Arsenal game will be the Manchester City versus Liverpool game. Any of Liverpool or Manchester City dropping points would be brilliant, but the best result could be the two playing out to a draw, in which a draw could see Arsenal go top of the table if they thrash Brentford. Either way the Manchester City vs. Liverpool ends, hopefully Arsenal will pick up a win over Brentford.

Match Day 14

On Match Day 14, Arsenal will face Wolves; that’s a game if they are keen to win the league they need to win. Hopefully, they’ll beat the Wolves. With a win over Wolves, the Gunners will be hoping Fulham don’t lose to Liverpool. they’ll also be hoping Spurs (who’ve seemed transformed this season) can pick up a draw or a win over Manchester City.

Match Day 15

On Match Day 15, Arsenal play Luton, a game that Arsenal ought to win convincingly. They need to score many goals versus the PL newcomers (to have more goals than Liverpool and be ahead of them in case they have the same points after the three games). Manchester City have a trip to Villa Park. Unai Emery has revitalized Villa, and hopefully he will, with his revitalized side, outwit Pep Guardiola at Villa Park. While Villa hopefully stuns Manchester City, Liverpool will face Sheffield United and it is likely they’ll beat them, but who knows..

The bottom line means that here’s a chance that in these three match days, Liverpool and Manchester City can both drop points. If Arsenal wins all three of their next three games, they will automatically be at the top of the PL table before we go into the crazy Xmas fixture list….

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…