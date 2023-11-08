Why I believe Havertz should play centre-forward in Arsenal’s away games

When Kai Havertz joined Arsenal, there was some discussion regarding where he would play. Many were sceptical that he would excel in the No. 9 role (a role he struggled to make his own at Chelsea), but they were calmer when it was discovered that the German would play as an attacking midfielder, similar to his Bayer Leverkusen days when he was a hit.

Unfortunately, he has not been a success as a midfielder either, and the question is how Arsenal can get the most out of him.

Why can’t Arteta use him as his No. 9? Some Gooners could boldly claim that they don’t want Havertz near their attack and ask why I would recommend it in the first place. However, Nketiah has done nothing notable in attack in the last two games. In fact, my frustrations with the Hale End Graduate has prompted me to ask whether it is time to explore another alternative in the No. 9 slot with Jesus out.

Nketiah has only scored five away goals in 52 appearances, which is disappointing. At Saint James Park, it was evident Nketiah was a passenger as the Magpies attempted to take the game to Arsenal, as most teams do on their home turf. Nketiah isn’t particularly pressing off the ball.

However, while facing such opponents on the road (who want to take them as they’re playing in front of their fans), Arteta can benefit from Havertz’s services up front.

His physicality, aerial presence, and ability to hold up the ball would allow the Gunners to adopt a more direct style of play in games where they are under pressure and failing to control possession.

Kai Havertz could be the answer to Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems away from home, don’t you think?

