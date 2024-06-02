Why I believe Pedro Neto is still the best back up plan for Bukayo Saka

Most Gooners will agree that Arsenal must buy a right-winger this summer. Bukayo Saka has played way too many games for a player who is considered Arsenal’s main talisman. Ideally, we should rest him for the season’s biggest and most critical games. That said, who is the ideal right-winger to recruit to be his deputy?

Personally, I’m convincing myself that Arsenal should sign Pedro Neto. Neto’s name is not unfamiliar to Gooners; we’ve been linked with his swoop for a while now.

So why him?

1. Neto plays more than most of our fringe players.

Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith-Rowe, in total, played 1672 minutes combined last season. And, while some believe Neto misses a lot of games due to injury, the fact that he played more minutes than each of the Arsenal trio named should be interesting. Despite missing a number of games, in the 20 league games he played, he recorded an incredible nine assists and two goals.

2. Arsenal can better manage his game time to avoid injuries.

At Wolves, his dependability is paramount; they deploy him as soon as they deem him fit, which isn’t great for his injury rehabilitation. Indeed, as the star player for Wolves, the opposition often profiles and targets him specifically. However, at Arsenal, we will undoubtedly effectively manage his workload, and with the presence of other top players, opponents will be less likely to target him, thereby reducing his risk of injury. I believe we will only use him when necessary, thereby protecting him from injury most of the time.

3. His pace is exactly what Arsenal’s attack needs

When Martinelli doesn’t play like he did in some games last season, the Arsenal attack lacks pace. But with Neto, this may not be the case. Aside from his cleverness, the Portuguese is considered a left-footed speedster who might take the Arsenal attack to the next level.

4. He is one of the best right-wing choices available

Signing a right-winger this summer is difficult. There’s so much competition to obtain one. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are right-wingers that Arsenal are also reportedly considering, but the competition to close either of those two deals is intense. Arsenal may be able to complete an under-the-radar deal for Pedro Neto without much competition. At 24 years old and as technically gifted as he is, he fits well into Arsenal’s plans.

Pedro Neto might be a terrific addition to Arsenal. I hope the Arsenal decision-makers realise that.

Jack Anderson

