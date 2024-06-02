Why I believe Pedro Neto is still the best back up plan for Bukayo Saka

Most Gooners will agree that Arsenal must buy a right-winger this summer. Bukayo Saka has played way too many games for a player who is considered Arsenal’s main talisman. Ideally, we should rest him for the season’s biggest and most critical games. That said, who is the ideal right-winger to recruit to be his deputy?
Personally, I’m convincing myself that Arsenal should sign Pedro Neto. Neto’s name is not unfamiliar to Gooners; we’ve been linked with his swoop for a while now.
So why him?
1. Neto plays more than most of our fringe players.
Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith-Rowe, in total, played 1672 minutes combined last season. And, while some believe Neto misses a lot of games due to injury, the fact that he played more minutes than each of the Arsenal trio named should be interesting. Despite missing a number of games, in the 20 league games he played, he recorded an incredible nine assists and two goals.
2. Arsenal can better manage his game time to avoid injuries.
At Wolves, his dependability is paramount; they deploy him as soon as they deem him fit, which isn’t great for his injury rehabilitation. Indeed, as the star player for Wolves, the opposition often profiles and targets him specifically. However, at Arsenal, we will undoubtedly effectively manage his workload, and with the presence of other top players, opponents will be less likely to target him, thereby reducing his risk of injury. I believe we will only use him when necessary, thereby protecting him from injury most of the time.
3. His pace is exactly what Arsenal’s attack needs
When Martinelli doesn’t play like he did in some games last season, the Arsenal attack lacks pace. But with Neto, this may not be the case. Aside from his cleverness, the Portuguese is considered a left-footed speedster who might take the Arsenal attack to the next level.
4. He is one of the best right-wing choices available
Signing a right-winger this summer is difficult. There’s so much competition to obtain one. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are right-wingers that Arsenal are also reportedly considering, but the competition to close either of those two deals is intense. Arsenal may be able to complete an under-the-radar deal for Pedro Neto without much competition. At 24 years old and as technically gifted as he is, he fits well into Arsenal’s plans.
Pedro Neto might be a terrific addition to Arsenal. I hope the Arsenal decision-makers realise that.
Jack Anderson
Injury prone unfortunately.
No thanks to Neto, we would have a Partey-like situation on the RW. Neto gets injury from a strong breeze, a slight cough and he pulls a hamstring.
Best to get someone who actually plays rather than being a fixture on the physio shelf.
The only consistent thing about Neto is his injuries.
Overpriced for an injury prone player. Cost per game works out at being ridiculous. If Arsenal are to get a backup to Saka, then why not get one that may be better than Saka and also two footed, so he can cover more positions than just right wing. The player in question is crystal Palaces Michael Olise.
Olise is probably a better player than Saka let alone Netto. Although Palace deploys him on the right, he is two footed and can play right left or even middle. He is only 22 and a move across London would be easy. Olise is better than Saka, and if we brought him, it may be that Saka would be his backup and not the other way around. The plus is that he is versitle and two footed. The top 6 clubs may come in for him, but Arsenal have the advantage of being both a London club and in the new European League competition.
Too much money for an injury prone player, same goes for Osimhen. Sesko, Gyökeres are never injured.
I think that’s the reason we’re trying to sell Partey this summer because if we plan our season on certain key players and they injure themselves regularly, it will disrupt performances at some point.